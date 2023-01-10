Read full article on original website
Washington Commanders Fire CoachOnlyHomersWashington, DC
DC police publish images of suspects in the Metrobus shootingMario DonevskiWashington, DC
Northeast D.C Mayor: A DC government employee shot and killed a 13-year-oldMario DonevskiWashington, DC
Trump Calls For DOJ Raid on White House as New Classified Documents are Discovered by Biden AidesEden ReportsWashington, DC
Car-A-Lago trends after classified documents found in President Joe Bidens garageLashaun TurnerWashington, DC
Two DC children shot while getting off Metrobus
Two Washington, D.C., children were shot while getting off the Metrobus on Wednesday afternoon.
WTOP
DC police release photos of Metrobus shooting suspects
Police in D.C. have released photos of two suspects in a shooting that wounded three people, including two young children, outside a Metrobus in Northwest D.C. Wednesday afternoon. A man who was also wounded in the gunfire is also now under arrest after police say he boarded the bus armed...
Two Shot One Dead In D.C.
WASHINGTON, D.C. – Two men were shot Wednesday night in Southwest D.C. The shooting took place at the 3900 Block of South Capitol Street. Shortly after 9:30 pm, the Washington, D.C. Metro Police Department arrived at the location to investigate the report of a shooting. Police found two adult victims suffering from gunshot wounds. Both victims were brought to nearby hospitals. 23-year-old Anthony Richardson died at the hospital. The identity and condition of the other victim have not been released. If you have any information about this shooting, please call the police at 202-727-9099 or TEXT TIP LINE by sending The post Two Shot One Dead In D.C. appeared first on Shore News Network.
Man shot in Southeast DC, police search for 4 men in masks
WASHINGTON — Police are investigating after a man was shot in Southeast D.C. Thursday night. According to a spokesperson from the Metropolitan Police Department (MPD), the shooting happened in the 2300 block of 25th Street around 9:45 p.m. When officers arrived they found a man who had been shot....
1 dead in Southwest DC double shooting
WASHINGTON — One man was killed and another was wounded in a shooting in Southwest D.C. Wednesday night, the Metropolitan Police Department said. Around 9:35 p.m., a call came in regarding the shooting in the 3900 block of South Capitol Street, Southwest. At the scene, officers located two men...
Northeast D.C Mayor: A DC government employee shot and killed a 13-year-old
Residents of a neighborhood in Northeast D.C. are still asking for the identity of the guy who fatally shot a 13-year-old boy who was suspected of breaking into automobiles. On Wednesday, Mayor Muriel Bowser disclosed that the individual is employed by the District of Columbia.
fox5dc.com
DC neighborhood leader calls for more police patrols after 2 children shot in Brightwood
WASHINGTON - A D.C. leader is calling for more police patrols after two children were shot in the District's Brightwood neighborhood. The shooting happened around 4 p.m. Wednesday following a fight that started when a passenger was assaulted on a Metrobus near 14th Street and Fort Stevens Drive. The fight continued onto the street after everyone was told to get off the bus. Police say at one point someone pulled a gun and fired shots.
2 children shot after getting off Metrobus in Northwest DC
WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — Chief Robert Contee with the Metropolitan Police Department said that a 6-year-old and a 9-year-old were shot after a fight started on a Metrobus in Northwest late Wednesday afternoon. Contee spoke at at news conference around 6:30 p.m. He said a man also was hit by gunfire. The Metro Transit […]
In Karon Blake’s Killing, Question Of Self-Defense Likely To Determine Whether Charges Are Filed
Signs commemorating 13-year-old Karon Blake have appeared at the site in Brookland where he was shot and killed. Last week’s killing of 13-year-old Karon Blake by a Brookland resident who was reportedly responding to a noise of a car being broken into has prompted anger, anguish, and one still-unsettled question to city officials: Why haven’t any charges been filed against the shooter?
WTOP
‘Idiot with a gun’ wounds 3 in DC, including 2 kids getting off Metrobus
Three people, including two children, were shot in Northwest D.C., following a fight on a Metrobus that spilled on to the street, police said Wednesday night. It happened around 4 p.m. near 14th Street and Fort Stevens. The fight started inside a full 54 bus heading northbound on 14th Street.
NBC Washington
Suspects Wanted in Shooting That Hurt 2 Young Children Getting Off Bus in DC
D.C. police released photos Thursday of the suspects involved in a shooting that wounded two young children as they stepped off a Metrobus in Northwest D.C. on Wednesday afternoon. A Route 54 bus was going north on 14th Street NW in the Brightwood neighborhood about 4 p.m., when D.C. police...
Police charge 19-year-old with murder in SE DC double homicide
WASHINGTON — Detectives with the Metropolitan Police Department have made an arrest in a deadly October shooting in D.C. Three people were shot, and two ultimately died. Officers arrested 19-year-old Amarii Fontanelle of Southeast, D.C. Thursday and charged him with two counts of First Degree Murder While Armed for his alleged involvement in the shooting.
fox5dc.com
2 children shot while exiting bus in Northwest DC: police
WASHINGTON - Two children were shot as they were exiting a bus in the Brightwood neighborhood of Northwest D.C. Wednesday afternoon, according to authorities. The Metropolitan Police Department said the shooting was reported just before 4:15 p.m. near the intersection of 14th Street and Sheridan Street. According to the Metro...
fox5dc.com
DC government employee shot and killed 13-year-old Karon Blake, says DC Mayor
WASHINGTON - D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser confirmed Wednesday that the man who shot and killed 13-year-old Karon Blake early Saturday morning is a D.C. government employee. Bowser said in a press conference Wednesday that the employee is currently on administrative leave and is not someone who works in public safety.
D.C. Armed Robbery Suspects Caught On Surveillance
WASHINGTON, D.C. – Detectives from the Washington, D.C. Metro Police Department are asking for help identifying a suspect in an armed robbery that took place on the 4200 Block of East Capitol Street in Northeast D.C. Tuesday afternoon. Shortly after 1 pm, the victim was approached by the suspect. The suspect displayed a handgun and demanded property from the victim. The victim did as asked and the suspect left the scene. Nearby surveillance cameras caught the suspect. If you have any information about this incident, please take no action but call the police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the The post D.C. Armed Robbery Suspects Caught On Surveillance appeared first on Shore News Network.
DC Police release photos of suspects wanted in connection to shooting that left 6 and 9-year-olds injured
WASHINGTON — One man has been arrested and police continue to search for several suspects following a shooting that left two children injured as they were getting off a Metrobus Wednesday afternoon. The shooting was reported in the area of 14th Street and Fort Stevens Drive just before 4:15...
Botched Armed Robbery Leads To Shooting In D.C.
WASHINGTON, D.C. – An attempted armed robbery left a victim shot in Southeast, D.C., and police are asking for help identifying the vehicle involved. This incident happened early Sunday morning on the 200 Block of Tingey Street. Shortly after 4 am, the victim was approached by the suspect. The suspect displayed a handgun and attempted to rob the victim. During this attempt, the suspect shot the victim and left the scene in a 4 door gray sedan. The victim was brought to a nearby hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries. The identity and current condition of the victim are unknown The post Botched Armed Robbery Leads To Shooting In D.C. appeared first on Shore News Network.
fox5dc.com
Charging hoverboard ignites fire in southeast DC home: officials
WASHINGTON - Authorities say a charging hoverboard ignited a fire early Wednesday in a southeast D.C. home. The fire was reported just after 12:45 a.m. in the 300 block of Burns Street. No injuries were reported but the residents of the home were displaced. Officials say the fire was the...
popville.com
“Potential Utility Scammers in Petworth”
While my girlfriend and I were eating dinner, someone came to the door. They showed me a “badge” from “MPEG.” They talked to me about our neighborhood receiving a “high carbon” notice, and that they are looking for high emitters. They even tried to...
DC Police, Councilmember field questions regarding Karon Blake case
WASHINGTON — Hundreds of people gathered in Northeast D.C. to discuss the fatal shooting of 13-year-old Karon Blake. A man living in the Brookland neighborhood shot Blake, Saturday morning after he allegedly saw him tampering with cars, according to the Metropolitan Police Department (MPD). The man has yet to...
