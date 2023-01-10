WASHINGTON, D.C. – Detectives from the Washington, D.C. Metro Police Department are asking for help identifying a suspect in an armed robbery that took place on the 4200 Block of East Capitol Street in Northeast D.C. Tuesday afternoon. Shortly after 1 pm, the victim was approached by the suspect. The suspect displayed a handgun and demanded property from the victim. The victim did as asked and the suspect left the scene. Nearby surveillance cameras caught the suspect. If you have any information about this incident, please take no action but call the police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the The post D.C. Armed Robbery Suspects Caught On Surveillance appeared first on Shore News Network.

WASHINGTON, DC ・ 1 DAY AGO