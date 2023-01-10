ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Comments / 149

alldatpoundcake72
2d ago

Grinch Green says she would never play Dre's music. Yet he had to send her a cease and desist FOR PLAYING HIS MUSIC!🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣 I can't take her serious! **but none of you zombies caught that bs**

Reply(2)
34
Richie Robinson
3d ago

republicans=the law and order party, yet this is the second time the republican party has broken the copyright laws.

Reply(27)
72
DeRon
2d ago

What do you know about that? Old horse face appreciates Dr. Dre's chord progressions. Well, la de frickin da! She will like it a lot less when she's livin in a van down by the river!

Reply(1)
13
Related
People

Dr. Dre Slams Marjorie Taylor Greene for Using His Song in a Video, Calls Her 'Divisive and Hateful'

The controversial Republican congresswoman posted the video, which features the rapper's "Still D.R.E.," on her social media accounts Monday morning Dr. Dre is speaking out after Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene used his music in a promo without his permission. The Republican congresswoman from Georgia posted the video to her social media channels on Monday morning, in which she touts her seeming behind-the-scenes role in helping to elect House Speaker Kevin McCarthy — all pegged to the rapper's iconic 1999 hit "Still D.R.E." Dre, 57, told TMZ he did not...
GEORGIA STATE
Popculture

Don Lemon and Kaitlan Collins' CNN Boss Speaks on Their Relationship Amid On-Air Clashes

CNN's chief executive says there's no friction between two of the network's top anchors. Chris Licht was named CNN CEO on Feb. 28, and this week, The New York Times published a feature on the new executive and his plans for the beleaguered news channel after a "rough start" at the beginning of his tenure. The piece also examined the changes Licht has implemented thus far, including those at CNN This Morning. The Times noted that when inquired about the show and its hosts — Don Lemon, Kaitlan Collins, and Poppy Harlow — Licht "visibly came to life" during the interviews. "They obviously like each other," he said. "The chemistry is great. I love the collaboration. Every day, it evolves. It's not like me giving orders. It's so much fun." The CEO also hand-picked the hosts, personally persuaded Lemon to give up his prime-time slot for early morning, and modeled the show after CBS This Morning (of which he was executive producer for six years), The Times reported. Licht's comments follow intense scrutiny directed at CNN This Morning's anchors following a few on-air incidents that suggested all was not well behind the scenes.
OK! Magazine

'It's Disgraceful!': Kimberly Guilfoyle Blasted For Posting Cruel Hunting Photo Of Eric & Donald Trump Jr.

Kimberly Guilfoyle gave a shout-out to Donald Trump Jr.'s brother Eric Trump, but fans couldn't help but focus on the pictures she chose. "Wishing @erictrump the happiest of birthdays! You are a wonderful father to Luke and Carolina, husband to @laraleatrump, brother and friend to all who know and love you! Here’s to the absolute best 2023!" she captioned a photo of herself wearing camouflage as she posted alongside Eric, Donald Jr. and a deer. Of course, people were upset she would advertise the controversial hobby. One person wrote, "Hunting for food. Ok. Hunting for sport. Disturbing. Almost unfollowed,"...
Source Money

Mark Curry & Keith Murray Confirm Puff Daddy Got Smacked and Choked by Suge Knight!

Is this true that Sean "Puffy" Combs got abused by Marion "Suge" Knight? On September 23, 1995, during a birthday party for Atlanta produce Jermaine Dupree, it was reported that Mr. Knights Bodyguard was killed over an altercation with Bad Boys Entourage. At the time of the incident, Rapper Keith Murry reported in a recent interview with Art of Dialogue that he was there the night of the Killing.
Shine My Crown

Candace Owens Wins $20M Lawsuit Against Republican Politician

Right-wing ultraconservative commentator Candace Owens has emerged triumphant after winning a lawsuit filed against her in 2021. In the suit, Republican politician Kimberly Klacik accused Owens of posting a video on Instagram claiming that Klacik committed campaign fraud, laundered money and illegally used drugs. The video also said that the politician was a “madam” of a strip club.
TENNESSEE STATE
abovethelaw.com

Marjorie Taylor Greene Did Not Forget About Dre, But Did Forget About The Copyright Act

After speed dialing Donald Trump to push Kevin McCarthy’s humiliating bid for the Speakership over the line, Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-January 6) felt the need to celebrate on social media. Why she wants to position herself as some sort of key component in McCarthy’s 1-14 record is a mystery, but a win’s a win.
thesource.com

Diddy Shares First Full Picture of Newborn Love Sean Combs on Instagram

Sean “Diddy” Combs posted the first full photo of his daughter Love Sean Combs to Instagram. The full image of Love was released after Diddy spent time with his family on the Holidays. In a previous upload to Instagram, Diddy held love while all of his children stood around him in matching pajamas.
The Week

9 brutally funny cartoons about Kevin McCarthy's speaker vote disaster

Gary Varvel | Copyright 2023 Creators Syndicate R.J. Matson | Copyright 2023 Cagle Cartoons John Deering | Copyright 2023 Creators Syndicate John Darkow | Copyright 2023 Cagle Cartoons, Inc. Marshall Ramsey | Copyright 2023 Creators Syndicate Michael Ramirez | Copyright 2023 Creators Syndicate Bob Gorrell | Copyright 2023 Creators Syndicate Steve Breen | Copyright 2023 Creators Syndicate Mike Luckovich | Copyright 2023 Creators Syndicate
The Week

7 scathingly funny cartoons about George Santos' lies

Bill Bramhall | Copyright 2023 Tribune Content Agency Michael Ramirez | Copyright 2023 Creators Syndicate Drew Sheneman | Copyright 2022 Tribune Content Agency Randall Enos | Copyright 2022 Cagle Cartoons Mike Luckovich | Copyright 2023 Creators Syndicate John Deering | Copyright 2023 Creators Syndicate Pat Bagley | Copyright 2022 Cagle Cartoons

Comments / 0

Community Policy