FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Chesapeake company ordered to pay over $1.5 Million in back wages to 194 home health care workersEdy ZooChesapeake, VA
4 Amazing Burger Places in VirginiaAlina AndrasVirginia State
Several students hospitalized after ingesting THC gummies at Virginia Beach high schoolEdy ZooVirginia Beach, VA
Ever Forward ship owners to pay $676,200 for Chesapeake oyster bar restorationDoug StewartBaltimore, MD
Go see a 3 billion-year-old moon rock, a section of the space station, video of the Sun's atmosphere, and an IMAX film!Erin has questions...Hampton, VA
Chesapeake Sheriff provides new details about shooting that left deputy injured, suspect dead
US Marshal Task Force Officer tried to pull over murder suspect Lamont Lewis late Wednesday morning. Lewis was charged with the murder of his wife on Christmas day and authorities say they have been looking for him for two weeks.
NN Police looking to ID larceny suspect
Newport News Police are looking to identify a suspect in a recent larceny at Kelly's Tavern at 1010 Loftis Blvd.
Sheriff’s deputy critically hurt, suspect dead after shooting at busy Hampton intersection
A deputy with the Chesapeake Sheriff's Office is in critical condition and a suspect is dead following a shooting in Hampton Wednesday.
Police investigate shooting on Turnpike Rd. in Portsmouth
Man injured following shooting in Suffolk
According to police, the call for the shooting came in around 9:56 p.m. in the 900 block of Battery Ave.
Police investigate single-vehicle crash on Virginia Beach Blvd. in VB
According to dispatch, the call for the crash came in around 5:50 p.m. in the 3800 block of Virginia Beach Blvd.
18-year-old arrested, accused in attempted carjacking in York
An 18-year-old in York is facing multiple charges following an attempted carjacking Tuesday evening.
Police: Suspect killed and deputy wounded in shootout
HAMPTON, Va. (AP) — A homicide suspect was fatally shot and a sheriff’s deputy was critically wounded Wednesday in an exchange of gunfire at an intersection in Virginia, officials said. Members of a U.S. Marshals Task Force attempting to serve an arrest warrant were following the suspect, when he stopped his vehicle at the intersection of Big Bethel Road and Todds Lane, Hampton Police Chief Mark Talbot said at a news conference. The suspect got out and immediately started firing at task force members, who returned fire, he said. Both the suspect and a member of the task force were struck multiple times, Talbot said. Both were taken to a hospital, where the suspect was pronounced dead, he said. Investigator Scott Chambers, who was shot twice, was in critical condition and in surgery on Wednesday afternoon, Sheriff Jim O’Sullivan said.
Driver dead after crashing into Virginia Beach apartment building: Police
One person died after a vehicle crashed into a building in Virginia Beach Wednesday afternoon on Featherstone Court.
Suffolk man faces charges in connection to shots fired into North Main St. businesses
Man injured following shooting on West Rd. in Portsmouth
According to police, the call for the shooting came in around 3:36 p.m. in the 300 block of West Rd. Police say a man sustained non life-threatening injuries and was transported to a local hospital for treatment.
Man charged after Suffolk Mattress Firm & Tobacco and Vape struck by gunfire
Police arrived on the scene and found two commercial businesses, Mattress Firm and Tobacco and Vape, had been struck by gunfire. No injuries were reported.
Chopper 10 Video: Hampton 'officer involved shooting' scene
Police say mother might be charged after 6-year-old shot Virginia teacher
NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — Newport News Police Chief Steve Drew said on Tuesday that the mother of a 6-year-old kid suspected of shooting his teacher at a Virginia elementary school might face prosecution.
Local lawmakers propose changes following Chesapeake, Newport News shootings
Del. Cliff Hayes (D-Chesapeake) has filed a bill requiring a three day waiting period after someone purchases a gun, among other proposals from lawmakers in response to violence.
ODU Police investigating report of shots fired at student recreation center
Driver dies following single-vehicle crash in Virginia Beach
The driver of the vehicle was pronounced dead on scene.
Chesapeake police: Toddler dies after being hit by vehicle on Avonlea Drive
CHESAPEAKE, Va. — A toddler died after being hit by his mother's car on Thursday in Chesapeake, according to police. A spokesperson for the Chesapeake Police Department confirmed that it happened on Avonlea Drive, which is in the Great Bridge area of the city. Police responded at 12:50 p.m.
Search for suspect in Dec. 27 Portsmouth homicide continues: Police
Portsmouth police are trying to find a suspect who authorities said is connected to a deadly shooting on Washington Street last month.
VB couple loses home when car crashes into their apartment, killing driver
News 3 here's from the couple who lost their Virginia Beach home when a car crashed into their apartment Wednesday.
