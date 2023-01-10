ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Virginia Beach, VA

WAVY News 10

Police investigate shooting on Turnpike Rd. in Portsmouth

According to dispatch, the call for the shooting came in around 4:01 p.m. in the 3300 block of Turnpike Rd.
PORTSMOUTH, VA
The Associated Press

Police: Suspect killed and deputy wounded in shootout

HAMPTON, Va. (AP) — A homicide suspect was fatally shot and a sheriff’s deputy was critically wounded Wednesday in an exchange of gunfire at an intersection in Virginia, officials said. Members of a U.S. Marshals Task Force attempting to serve an arrest warrant were following the suspect, when he stopped his vehicle at the intersection of Big Bethel Road and Todds Lane, Hampton Police Chief Mark Talbot said at a news conference. The suspect got out and immediately started firing at task force members, who returned fire, he said. Both the suspect and a member of the task force were struck multiple times, Talbot said. Both were taken to a hospital, where the suspect was pronounced dead, he said. Investigator Scott Chambers, who was shot twice, was in critical condition and in surgery on Wednesday afternoon, Sheriff Jim O’Sullivan said.
HAMPTON, VA
WAVY News 10

Chopper 10 Video: Hampton 'officer involved shooting' scene

Chopper 10 Video: Hampton 'officer involved shooting' …. January 11, 2023
HAMPTON, VA
WAVY News 10

ODU Police investigating report of shots fired at student recreation center

ODU Police investigating report of shots fired at ….
NORFOLK, VA

