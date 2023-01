ATLANTA (AP)Kieffer Punter had 16 points in Troy’s 65-53 win over Georgia State on Thursday night. Punter was 6 of 13 shooting (3 for 6 from distance) for the Trojans (12-6, 4-1 Sun Belt Conference). Zay Williams added 12 points while finishing 6 of 8 from the floor, and he also had five rebounds and three blocks. Darius McNeill was 3 of 7 shooting and 4 of 4 from the free throw line to finish with 10 points.

