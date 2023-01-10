ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Illinois State

103rd Illinois General Assembly begins session

After a busy lame duck session which included the passage of an assault rifle ban, the 103rd Illinois General Assembly was sworn into office Wednesday afternoon. The ceremony for the new Illinois House of Representatives took place at the University of Illinois Springfield, and brought in a series of firsts.
Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker signs assault weapons ban as lawmakers shore up abortion rights

Illinois Democrats put the finishing touch on a hectic lame-duck legislative session Tuesday by handing themselves and Gov. JB Pritzker headline-grabbing victories on gun-control and abortion rights while steamrolling vastly outnumbered Republicans in the process. The array of legislation placed at the governor’s doorstep offered him major momentum less than...
LaSalle residents shelter in place after Carus chemical factory fire

A large fire engulfed the Carus chemical plant in LaSalle Wednesday morning. Residents say the blaze caused several loud explosions. Massive plumes of black smoke rose into the sky from the factory. Rick Koshko is the news director at WCMY radio. From live at the scene, he told WNIJ that...
