Spokane councilmembers, mayor ask for community feedback on rental housing
SPOKANE, Wash. — Spokane City Councilmembers and the Mayor want community feedback on rental housing in the area.
Councilmembers Micahel Cathcart, Karen Stratton and Mayor Nadine Woodward are hosting a town hall listening session on Tuesday to discuss community rental housing.
Some of the questions that will be asked at the meeting include:
- How do rental housing issues affect you as a landlord or tenant?
- What types of housing choices would better meet the community’s needs?
- What are the most important steps our City should take to improve rental housing availability?
- What policies should be considered by local government to improve rental housing for all stakeholders?
The meeting will include a brief summary of the City Council’s proposed Landlord Tenant Ordinance, followed by opportunities to share feedback on rental-related topics.
Community members can attend the meeting at the Northeast Community Center, at 4001 N. Cook Street. It will begin at 5 p.m. and end at 7 p.m.
If you can’t make the meeting but want to participate, you can attend via Zoom , or provide written feedback on the City Council’s website .
READ: City to cut down 200 trees from Downriver Golf Course due to pine beetle infestations
READ: What’s going on with that downtown Spokane zipline?
COPYRIGHT 2022 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.
Comments / 23