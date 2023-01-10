ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Spokane, WA

Spokane councilmembers, mayor ask for community feedback on rental housing

By Will Wixey
KXLY.com | 4 News Now
KXLY.com | 4 News Now
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1GgWks_0k92KyZs00

SPOKANE, Wash. — Spokane City Councilmembers and the Mayor want community feedback on rental housing in the area.

Councilmembers Micahel Cathcart, Karen Stratton and Mayor Nadine Woodward are hosting a town hall listening session on Tuesday to discuss community rental housing.

Some of the questions that will be asked at the meeting include:

  • How do rental housing issues affect you as a landlord or tenant?
  • What types of housing choices would better meet the community’s needs?
  • What are the most important steps our City should take to improve rental housing availability?
  • What policies should be considered by local government to improve rental housing for all stakeholders?

The meeting will include a brief summary of the City Council’s proposed Landlord Tenant Ordinance, followed by opportunities to share feedback on rental-related topics.

Community members can attend the meeting at the Northeast Community Center, at 4001 N. Cook Street. It will begin at 5 p.m. and end at 7 p.m.

If you can’t make the meeting but want to participate, you can attend via Zoom , or provide written feedback on the City Council’s website .

READ: City to cut down 200 trees from Downriver Golf Course due to pine beetle infestations

READ: What’s going on with that downtown Spokane zipline?

COPYRIGHT 2022 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.

Comments / 23

Marilyn Upchurch
3d ago

Are you people blind? Rents have tripled! Why do you think there are so many homeless! Maybe because rent is to high! Maybe you should look at wages compared to rents! Child care, food, utilities and gas have all increased a lot! You need to regulate rents! It’s not right that a landlord can raise rent by $300 in one year!

Reply(2)
11
Frank Brackins
3d ago

You want feedback. Why don't you look at the medium income and adjust accordingly. Why are you asking the people. I'm sure whatever you choose to do won't get a vote from us anyway. Just goes to show that you bafoons have no clue about running a city. It's obvious that rent is through the roof. How about you give some ideas. Seems like we should be getting paid for doing your jobs.

Reply(2)
8
MABZ
3d ago

Let homeowners do as they wish with their property... do not implement a bunch of regulations and codes and rules and fees and fines on the homeowner.. fair housing laws go back a few decades they have been in place since the 1960's.... Our leaders want to help, STAY OUT OF PEOPLES PRIVATE AFFAIRS!!! They do not have the power (to abuse) to run our lives!! Lets not forget that Spokane!!

Reply
8
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KREM2

Spokane city officials asking for public feedback on rental housing

SPOKANE, Wash. — City officials are asking for community feedback on Spokane rental housing at a town hall listening session on Tuesday. The meeting will include a brief summary of the City Council’s proposed Landlord Tenant Ordinance. Participants will also be welcome to share feedback guided by rental-related topics. Each participant who chooses to speak will have three minutes to comment.
SPOKANE, WA
KREM2

Hayden Council rejects new development

HAYDEN, Idaho — With a standing-room-only crowd Tuesday at Hayden City Hall, the City Council unanimously denied a zone map amendment that would have paved the way for a subdivision to be developed at Dakota Avenue and Ramsey Road. The Kerr family, which currently owns the property, was hoping...
HAYDEN, ID
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Spokane tenants, landlords meet with city leaders to discuss rental housing

SPOKANE, Wash. — Local landlords and tenants met with city leaders Tuesday night, discussing the future of renting in Spokane. The packed meeting was the first that both landlords and tenants were together. In November, the Spokane City Council deferred a landlord tenant ordinance to together more feedback. Mayor Nadine Woodward and Spokane City Councilmembers Michael Cathcart and Karen Stratton...
SPOKANE, WA
inlander.com

Where does the Camp Hope money go?

The East Central Spokane homeless encampment known as Camp Hope has shrunk considerably since it moved to the neighborhood a year ago. But while many campers have moved elsewhere, the money is still flowing. It's unclear how much money has been, or will be, spent. From what we've gathered for...
SPOKANE, WA
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Spokane City Council establishes new process for siting city facilities

SPOKANE, Wash. — The former East Central Library now turned police precinct was at the center of controversy last year when Spokane Mayor Nadine Woodward used her authority and moved officers into the vacant building without a vote from the city council. Now, councilmembers are wanting more transparency about what’s next for the space. The ordinance, which passed 7-0, lays...
SPOKANE, WA
The Center Square

Inslee's office responds to criticism over proposed funding pause for Spokane freeway work

(The Center Square) – Washington Gov. Jay Inslee’s office has responded to criticism from Spokane leaders over his proposal to push back the completion of a major freeway project by six years. “This proposal is just the first step in the legislative process, and legislators will similarly develop their own proposal for negotiation and discussion,” said Jaime Smith, executive director of communications, in a written statement. She responded via email...
SPOKANE, WA
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Spokane City Councilmember, Northeast Public Development Authority speak on Inslee’s proposed transportation budget

SPOKANE, Wash. — Spokane City Councilmember Michael Cathcart and the Northeast Public Development Authority each released statements related to Washington Governor Jay Inslee’s proposed transportation budget. The plan would affect the construction of the North Spokane Corridor. Cathcart, who is the Board Chair of the NEPDA, said the following: “It’s frankly shocking that such an irresponsible proposal has been submitted...
SPOKANE, WA
inlander.com

Inslee wants to delay the north-south freeway, the Legislature dodges the Public Records Act; and the state needs more employees

Last month, Washington Gov. Jay Inslee released his two-year transportation spending plan. Buried among the $58 billion in proposed projects, amid the pages of tables and schedules, is a delay on something some Spokane motorists have been clamoring for since Truman was president: the north-south freeway. For about a decade, officials have said the North Spokane Corridor would be completed by 2029. Now Inslee's recommendation is to have the freeway first envisioned in 1946 done sometime in the mid-2030s. His punt on the project may not last the legislative session. Greater Spokane Inc., the Greater Spokane Valley Chamber of Commerce and Inland Northwest Associated General Contractors all lined up to criticize Inslee's proposal, saying in a joint statement that "stripping the project of funding at this juncture will cost our region millions in the long run." Spokane's trio of Democratic legislators — Sen. Andy Billig and House members Timm Ormsby and Marcus Riccelli — quickly followed suit, saying the delay "does not have our support." (NICHOLAS DESHAIS)
WASHINGTON STATE
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Packed In: Spokane’s housing supply still limited; short 25,000 housing units

SPOKANE, Wash. — Renters and buyers have been handcuffed by limited housing options for years. In the early stages of 2023, they’re still feeling that strain. “25,000 housing units short in the city of Spokane alone,” said tom Hornel, President of the Spokane Association of Realtors. “That’s not the county, that’s just the City of Spokane.” Progress is slow, but...
SPOKANE, WA
inlander.com

Readers respond to our profile of former Spokane County Sheriff Ozzie Knezovich

FABIAN MCMILLAN: Seemed like a good man. Enjoy your family, sir!. NORMA MCCARTHY: The sun can't set soon 'nuff and don't let the door, well, you know... ROY HOBBS: Already miss his refreshing ability to do his job in the way he thought was best, without worrying about re-election. I didn't always agree with his positions but he never compromised himself to get re-elected.
SPOKANE COUNTY, WA
KING 5

Kohberger waives right to speedy preliminary hearing in Idaho murders

MOSCOW, Idaho — The suspect in the University of Idaho student murders waived his right to a speedy preliminary hearing during a court appearance Thursday. Bryan Christopher Kohberger, 28, was arrested Dec. 30 by the Pennsylvania State Police at a home in Chestnuthill Township, authorities said. Latah County Prosecutor Bill Thompson said investigators believe Kohberger broke into the students' home “with the intent to commit murder.”
COEUR D'ALENE, ID
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Spokane, WA
24K+
Followers
6K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

KXLY.com and 4 News Now provides you with the latest news, weather, sports, live events, and more for the Inland Northwest.

 https://www.kxly.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy