Spokane councilmembers, mayor ask for community feedback on rental housing

SPOKANE, Wash. — Spokane City Councilmembers and the Mayor want community feedback on rental housing in the area.

Councilmembers Micahel Cathcart, Karen Stratton and Mayor Nadine Woodward are hosting a town hall listening session on Tuesday to discuss community rental housing.

Some of the questions that will be asked at the meeting include:

How do rental housing issues affect you as a landlord or tenant?

What types of housing choices would better meet the community’s needs?

What are the most important steps our City should take to improve rental housing availability?

What policies should be considered by local government to improve rental housing for all stakeholders?

The meeting will include a brief summary of the City Council’s proposed Landlord Tenant Ordinance, followed by opportunities to share feedback on rental-related topics.

Community members can attend the meeting at the Northeast Community Center, at 4001 N. Cook Street. It will begin at 5 p.m. and end at 7 p.m.

If you can’t make the meeting but want to participate, you can attend via Zoom , or provide written feedback on the City Council’s website .

READ: City to cut down 200 trees from Downriver Golf Course due to pine beetle infestations

READ: What’s going on with that downtown Spokane zipline?

COPYRIGHT 2022 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.