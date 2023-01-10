Florida Democratic chairman resigns after midterm thumping rendered Democrats 'irrelevant'

Read full article on original website
Related
After ballot box shellacking, Florida Democratic Party chair quits
In the wake of November’s disastrous midterms for Florida Democrats, Manny Diaz, the state party chair, has abruptly resigned his position
Head of Florida Democrats resigns after disastrous midterms
MIAMI — (AP) — The head of the Florida Democratic Party has resigned after a disastrous midterm election in the onetime battleground state. Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis won reelection by a whopping 20 points and the GOP flipped two key counties, including the once-Democratic stronghold of Miami-Dade. In...
ABC Action News
Florida Democrats may need 'new direction' following party chair’s resignation
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — The search is on for the next chair of the Florida Democratic Party. It comes as the current leader, Manny Diaz, abruptly resigned Monday. The former mayor of Miami served in the spot for a year and oversaw a series of brutal defeats during the November midterms. Republicans swept the Florida Cabinet. They kept the governor’s office and a US Senate seat. The GOP also nabbed super majorities in both chambers of the state legislature.
Advocates in FL and around the country are bracing for further erosion of local powers in 2023
Quality Journalism for Critical Times With the 2023 Florida legislative session less than two months away, supporters of local government control fear that state lawmakers could pass a measure to get rid of an Orange County rent stabilization ordinance during the continuing housing crisis in central Florida. The ordinance came out of a referendum in November, which voters approved, but […] The post Advocates in FL and around the country are bracing for further erosion of local powers in 2023 appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
Florida Democratic Party Chairman Manny Diaz Steps Down
Two months after Democrats suffered historic losses across the state, Florida Democratic Party Chairman Manny Diaz resigned Monday. “After much reflection, I regret to inform you that I have chosen to retire as FDP Chair, effective immediately,” Diaz wrote in a lengthy letter. “It has
WCJB
Gov. Ron DeSantis holds press conference at The Villages on medication prices
THE VILLAGES, Fla. (WCJB) - Gov. Ron DeSantis held a press conference in The Villages on Thursday to discuss efforts to lower prescription drugs. DeSantis was joined by Surgeon General Dr. Joseph Ladapo. The event was held at the Eisenhower Regional Recreation Center, 3560 Buena Vista Blvd. He announced his...
“No response”: Madison Cawthorn screws over his constituents one last time before moving to Florida
Rep. Madison Cawthorn, R-N.C., talks with reporters and supporters as results from the North Carolina primary election continue to report in at his campaign headquarters on Tuesday, May 17, 2022 in Hendersonville, NC. (Jabin Botsford/The Washington Post via Getty Images) Former Rep. Madison Cawthorn, R-N.C., has officially moved to Florida...
Florida House District 24 special election gets more crowded
After growing up in a family centered around politics, Justin Albright decided it was finally time to run for an elected public office once the District 24 seat of the Florida House of Representatives was vacated. A special election will take place for the seat vacated by Ocala Republican Joe...
Florida professors, student ask judge to force state compliance of Stop WOKE pause
Florida professors, and a student, ask a federal judge to force state officials to comply with pause of the Stop WOKE Act at state institutions.
Will Iowa Pass Its Own ‘Don’t Say Gay’ Bill?
Iowa House Republicans introduced a bill on Wednesday similar to the law in Florida commonly known as the 'Don't Say Gay Bill', according to the Globe Gazette. The measure says that public school teachers may not teach sexual orientation or gender identity in kindergarten through third grade. It would also require that school boards provide age-appropriate and research-based instruction in human growth and development according to the Globe Gazette. Supporters of the bill say that its meant to allow parents to determine when and where to introduce LGBTQ topics to their children.
Touting his environmental ‘success,’ DeSantis is more con man than conservationist
Quality Journalism for Critical Times Maybe it’s because I’m from Florida, home to sooooo many slick talkers, but I love a good yarn about con artists. “The Sting,” “American Hustle,” “The Music Man” — the list of great grifter movies is a long one, including “The Grifters.” These stories show how some people can weave a magical spell with words […] The post Touting his environmental ‘success,’ DeSantis is more con man than conservationist appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
Here’s What Florida Senator Rick Scott Told Me Today On WIOD
Newsmakers. Politicians. Celebrities. Evolution Of South Florida’s First News Off To Strong Start. BY: ANDREW COLTON | Editor and Publisher MIAMI, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) — United States Senator Rick Scott (R-FL) joined me this morning on South Florida’s First News on NewsRadio 610 WIOD. A master of answering questions that weren’t actually being asked, Scott — […]
DeSantis holds news conference with Florida’s Surgeon General in The Villages
THE VILLAGES, Fla. — Gov. Ron DeSantis held a news conference Thursday in The Villages. The governor spoke after 10 a.m. from the Eisenhower Regional Recreation Center on Buena Vista Boulevard. DeSantis was joined by Florida Surgeon General Dr. Joseph Ladapo. Channel 9 will have a crew at the...
gulfshorebusiness.com
DeSantis appoints Cape Coral resident to Judicial Nominating Commission
Gov. Ron DeSantis appointed Katherine Cook, of Cape Coral, to Florida’s 20th Judicial Circuit Judicial Nominating Commission. Cook is an associate attorney at Boy Agnew Potanovic Miller PLLC in Fort Myers. She received her bachelor’s degree from Florida Gulf Coast University and her law degree from Ave Maria School of Law. Cook is appointed for a term ending July 1, 2026.
wuwf.org
Democrats propose background checks for ammunition sales in Florida
Democrats in the Florida legislature are working to close a "loophole" in state law that allows people to buy ammunition without undergoing a background check. State law prohibits people with felony records from buying ammunition, but doesn't require everyone to undergo a criminal background check to purchase bullets and shells. Right now, a background check is required to purchase a gun.
DeSantis announces prescription drug legislation
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Florida will seek to provide consumers more flexibility in buying prescription drugs and more information about their costs under a legislative proposal that Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis said Thursday he will ask lawmakers to approve. The proposal would further regulate prescription benefit managers, the go-betweens for health plans and consumers. The goal is to drive down prescription costs, DeSantis said. Among other things, the proposal would bar prescription benefit managers from forcing consumers to use mail programs for prescription drugs. “What we’re going to say is, ‘You’re free to use the mail-in pharmacy that they’re telling you to use, but you do not have to use that,” DeSantis said. “You have the ability to make your own decision if it’s best for you.’”
DeSantis Stuns Critics with Radical Plan to Save Florida's Ailing Environment
Florida Governor Ron DeSantis has reaffirmed a promise to the environment made four years ago. A week after he was sworn into office, DeSantis signed an executive order to protect Florida’s environment and water quality. Unlike previous Republican governments in Florida, DeSantis is doing good work in tackling climate change issues.
iheart.com
Record Republican Advantage - Florida’s Voter Registration by Party
DEM: -111,320 (-1,177 last month) GOP: +201,790 (+28,468 last month) NPA/Other: +218,685 (+29,586 last month) The current breakout of registered voters looks like this... The Republican advantage relative to Democrats now stands at 356,212 voters – a shift in favor of Republicans totaling about 30,000 voters in the most recent month alone. For comparison's sake, Democrats held a 97,215-voter advantage in the 2020 Election Cycle for a remarkable shift of greater than 450 thousand voters in just two years. Also, at current pacing, it’s possible that by that by the 2024 election cycle NPA registrations could be threatening to overtake Democrats in the state. Notably, while republicans won all but five counties last November, there are thirteen of Florida’s 67 counties in which Democrats retain a registration advantage, including the TriCounty. In Palm Beach County specifically, the Democrat voter registration advantage has narrowed by 16,905 voters year over year – with Democrats holding an advantage of just over 104,000 voters.
DeSantis and Florida Cabinet eye 12,000+ acres land conservation deals
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Gov. Ron DeSantis and the Florida Cabinet next week will consider a series of proposed land deals that include preserving more than 12,000 acres in Northwest Florida and keeping three ranches from future development. During a meeting Tuesday, DeSantis and the Cabinet will decide whether to...
Ron DeSantis Pledges $3.5 Billion for Everglades Restoration Over Next Four Years
This week, Gov. Ron DeSantis signed an executive order on Everglades restoration, committing $3.5 billion to it over the next four years. “The executive order directs strategic action with a focus on accountability, sound science, progress, and collaboration and includes a proposed $3.5 billion investment over four years for Everglades restoration and protection of our water resources, surpassing the historic investments of the past four years and making it the highest level of funding in Florida’s history,” the governor’s office announced.
Comments / 3