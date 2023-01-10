ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jackson State football's Ke'Vric Wiggins Jr. removes name from transfer portal

By J.T. Keith, Mississippi Clarion Ledger
 3 days ago
New Jackson State football coach T.C. Taylor received good news Monday, when defensive back Ke'Vric Wiggins Jr., took his name out of the transfer portal and said on Twitter he will return for his junior campaign.

Often overlooked because of a talented and deep secondary, Wiggins played in 12 games and had 12 tackles on the season. Against Florida A&M, his 35-yard interception return for a touchdown was part of a 59-3 victory in the opening game of the season.

Wiggins played in all 12 games, replacing members of a defensive back group that were banged up. When the No.1 recruit in the nation Travis Hunter missed five games, Wiggins filled in and made an impact.

Seven Jackson State players have transferred to Colorado to follow coach Deion Sanders: quarterback Shedeur Sanders, defensive back Shilo Sanders, two-way player Travis Hunter, safety Cam'Ron Simon-Craig, offensive lineman Tyler Brown, field goal kicker Alejandro Mata and long snapper Jacob Politte.

Jackson State went undefeated during the regular season (12-0) and throughout the playoffs, setting a school record for victories with 12. JSU won the SWAC East division and defeated Southern in the conference title game.

