ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jackson, MS

Jackson State football grabs another quarterback in high school recruit P.J. Hatter

By J.T. Keith, Mississippi Clarion Ledger
The Clarion Ledger
The Clarion Ledger
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3K63HL_0k92KUIC00

One thing is for sure. Whoever lines up behind the center to start at quarterback for Jackson State football in the fall of 2023 will not be afraid of competition.

That question will not be answered for awhile, but things just got more interesting with the signing of quarterback P.J. Hatter, who announced on Twitter that he is committing to JSU first-year coach T.C. Taylor.

Hatter is a senior at Westfield High School out of Spring, Texas, a left-handed dual threat. During his senior season, he passed for 4,020 yards, 55 touchdowns, and three interceptions while running for 820 yards and scoring 11 more touchdowns to lead his team to a 12-2 record. Hatter was named the 14-6A District's Most Valuable Player and swept through the district undefeated at 7-0.

He will be a freshman and will not be counted on to play immediately, as the Tigers have signed Zy McDonald as a transfer from Louisiana. Former Virginia Tech and South Carolina quarterback Jason Brown also will compete with former MRA star and Holmes Community College transfer Philip Short.

JSU LANDS QUARTERBACK ZY MCDONALDJackson State football lands Louisiana transfer quarterback Zy McDonald

T.C. TAYLOR TO SUCCEED DEION SANDERSJackson State football announces T.C. Taylor as Deion Sanders' successor

The quarterbacks are looking to replace the Southwestern Athletic Conference Player of the Year in Shedeur Sanders. Sanders threw for 3,732 yards with 40 touchdowns. He helped lead JSU to an unprecedented undefeated regular season at 12-0 while winning the SWAC title under coach Deion Sanders, who is now at Colorado.

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
speakinoutweeklynews.net

Bulldogs fall to Jackson State on the road 72-64

JACKSON, Miss. – Alabama A&M men’s basketball (6-11, 2-2 SWAC) fell to Jackson State (4-12, 3-0 SWAC), 72-64, inside the Williams Athletic & Assembly Center on Monday evening, despite three double figure scorers in the ball game. After a three from Jackson State to open the game, the...
JACKSON, MS
WDAM-TV

Former Nebraska wide receiver, internet phenom visits Jackson State

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A high school internet phenom and now collegiate athlete visited Jackson State Tuesday in search of a new home. According to his Light on College Sports, Decoldest Crawford, who went viral for his unique name while being recruited in 2021 and for his NIL deal with a Louisiana air conditioning company, posted on his Instagram story that he visited Jackson State after announcing his departure from Nebraska.
JACKSON, MS
vicksburgnews.com

Carter named as a 2023 McDonald’s All-American nominee

Vicksburg High School girl’s basketball player Layla Carter has been selected as a 2023 McDonald’s All-American Game nominee. Carter, who is a two-time Dandy Dozen and All-State player, earned her honor on Wednesday. Last season, Cater led the Missy Gators to the third round of the playoffs under...
VICKSBURG, MS
theclintoncourier.net

Lott receives Medgar Evers Award

The Mississippi State Conference NAACP has honored Clinton Ward 6 Alderman James Lott with its Medgar Evers Award. The presentation was made at the Freedom Fund Awards Banquet during the organization’s 77th Annual State Convention in Jackson in November. The award is named in memory of the NAACP’s Mississippi field secretary, who was assassinated in 1963, and the NAACP said it’s given to “the individual or organization contributing to uplifting the entire community.”
CLINTON, MS
mississippifreepress.org

Jim Hill High School Choir Sings at Mississippi State Capitol

The Jim Hill High School mass choir began singing at 10 a.m. on Jan. 3, 2023, at the Mississippi State Capitol rotunda on the second floor, as people gathered around to watch the 22 students perform. It was the first day of the 2023 legislative session. Jim Hill High School...
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

Large pipe leak found on Chastain Road in Jackson

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – A large leak has been discovered in the area of Chastain Road in Jackson. Third party manager Ted Henifin said emergency utility crews are responding in order to fix the issue. Henifin said updates will be provided as more information is learned about the impact about the pipe break.
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

Trial for former Madison County engineer moved to April

MADISON, Miss. (WJTV) – The federal trial against former Madison County Engineer Rudy Warnock was pushed back to April 3, 2023. The Madison County Journal reported Warnock’s attorneys filed a motion to continue in December 2022. The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of Mississippi agreed to continue the case. Warnock faces up to […]
MADISON COUNTY, MS
WLBT

Jackson judge to owner: Demolish Briarwood building or face jail time

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - All around the Briarwood One building, signs of life can be found, from wood assembled for a makeshift campfire to shopping carts with stripped wires and clothing littering the nearby sidewalk. Those signs of life aren’t what Jackson’s code enforcers nor elected officials want to see...
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

Two killed in separate Jackson homicides on Wednesday

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson police are investigating two separate homicides that happened Wednesday evening. The first homicide happened just before 8:00 p.m. on Wednesday, January 11 in the 3000 block of Charleston Drive. Officer Sam Brown said police and the U.S. Marshals task force responded to the home after receiving a call about a […]
JACKSON, MS
WLBT

City of Canton hit hard by severe storms overnight

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Canton Mayor William Truly says the storm hit fast Thursday morning and unexpectedly, leaving debris behind everywhere. Part of a metal roof is at the doorstep of one downtown business. The mayor says today is the first step in the long road to recovery. City workers...
CANTON, MS
WJTV 12

Two injured in shooting at I-55 gas station in Jackson

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson police are investigating after two people were shot inside a vehicle. The incident happened on Wednesday, January 11 at a gas station in the 4600 block of Interstate 55 North. Officer Sam Brown said two people were sitting inside a white pickup truck when multiple gunmen began shooting at them. […]
JACKSON, MS
US News and World Report

Amid Mississippi Water Woes, Proposal Could Unseat Mayors

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — As Mississippi's capital city of Jackson struggles with water problems and its Democratic mayor clashes with the Republican governor, lawmakers debated a proposal Wednesday that would allow recall elections for municipal officials in the state. Rep. Shanda Yates, an independent from Jackson who sponsored the...
MISSISSIPPI STATE
WLBT

Retired JPD officer escapes fire but loses everything

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A retired Jackson Police officer, who served the city for nearly two decades, is now homeless after fire destroyed his residence. During his struggle to recover, he warns others about their use of extension cords and the importance of having insurance. “I heard some popping sounds,...
JACKSON, MS
Bossip

Demand Answers: Jaylen Lewis’ Family Pushes For Transparency After Being Killed By Mississippi Capitol Police

We hope and pray that we see a real decrease in Black people being gunned down by police but we’d be lying to tell you that we are optimistic about that ask. According to Yahoo! Sports, Jaylen Lewis’ family is demanding transparency from law enforcement officials about the 25-year-old’s shooting death back in September of last year. Lewis was sitting a red light with another woman when a member of the Mississippi’s Capitol Police shot him in the head. Numerous officers were placed on administrative leave following the incident but the family has not gotten any information about what progress has been made.
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

Jackson man arrested for fatal shooting of Crystal Springs teen

CRYSTAL SPRINGS, Miss. (WJTV) – Crystal Springs police said they arrested the final suspect in the shooting death of a teenager at a gas station. Police said Icesarion D. Barnes, 25, of Jackson, was arrested on Wednesday, January 11 in the Flag Chapel area of Jackson. Barnes was charged with capital murder in the shooting […]
JACKSON, MS
The Clarion Ledger

The Clarion Ledger

9K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Your one stop shop for news, weather, and activities in the Jackson Metro area.

 http://clarionledger.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy