Jackson State football grabs another quarterback in high school recruit P.J. Hatter

One thing is for sure. Whoever lines up behind the center to start at quarterback for Jackson State football in the fall of 2023 will not be afraid of competition.

That question will not be answered for awhile, but things just got more interesting with the signing of quarterback P.J. Hatter, who announced on Twitter that he is committing to JSU first-year coach T.C. Taylor.

Hatter is a senior at Westfield High School out of Spring, Texas, a left-handed dual threat. During his senior season, he passed for 4,020 yards, 55 touchdowns, and three interceptions while running for 820 yards and scoring 11 more touchdowns to lead his team to a 12-2 record. Hatter was named the 14-6A District's Most Valuable Player and swept through the district undefeated at 7-0.

He will be a freshman and will not be counted on to play immediately, as the Tigers have signed Zy McDonald as a transfer from Louisiana. Former Virginia Tech and South Carolina quarterback Jason Brown also will compete with former MRA star and Holmes Community College transfer Philip Short.

JSU LANDS QUARTERBACK ZY MCDONALDJackson State football lands Louisiana transfer quarterback Zy McDonald

T.C. TAYLOR TO SUCCEED DEION SANDERSJackson State football announces T.C. Taylor as Deion Sanders' successor

The quarterbacks are looking to replace the Southwestern Athletic Conference Player of the Year in Shedeur Sanders. Sanders threw for 3,732 yards with 40 touchdowns. He helped lead JSU to an unprecedented undefeated regular season at 12-0 while winning the SWAC title under coach Deion Sanders, who is now at Colorado.