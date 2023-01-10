ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

News outlets seek access to evidence in Paul Pelosi attack

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — A coalition of news organizations, including The Associated Press, filed a court motion in San Francisco seeking access to evidence against the man charged in last year's attack on former U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's husband, Paul Pelosi. During a Dec. 14 preliminary hearing, the...
James Cameron Praises ‘Avatar 2’ Nearing $2 Billion: ‘Enough With Streaming Already! I’m Tired of Sitting on My A–’

As “Avatar: The Way of Water” gets closer to the $2 billion mark at the worldwide box office, James Cameron says it’s a reminder that moviegoers still value the theatrical experience in an era of streaming dominance. Cameron spoke with Variety during the Official Digital Pre-Show for the Golden Globes and reacted to the “Avatar” sequel’s box office dominance.
Prince Harry's memoir opens at a record-setting sales pace

NEW YORK (AP) — No, the public has not tired of hearing about Prince Harry. Sales for “Spare" have placed the Duke of Sussex in some rarefied company. Penguin Random House announced Wednesday that first day sales for the Harry's tell-all memoir topped 1.4 million copies, a record pace for non-fiction from a company that also publishes Barack and Michelle Obama, whose “Becoming” needed a week to reach 1.4 million when it was released in 2018.
