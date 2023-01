Effective: 2023-01-13 03:33:00 EST Expires: 2023-01-13 09:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Caledonia; Eastern Addison; Eastern Chittenden; Eastern Franklin; Eastern Rutland; Eastern Windsor; Essex; Lamoille; Orange; Orleans; Washington; Western Windsor Ice and Snow Cover Roads Likely This Morning Overnight snow, rain and freezing rain which fell on near or sub- freezing road surfaces will cause slippery travel this morning despite surface temperatures warming above freezing. Motorists should exercise caution when traveling this morning and be aware for the potential for black ice, especially on dirt roads.

ADDISON COUNTY, VT ・ 4 HOURS AGO