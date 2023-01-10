ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Yorktown, NY

Hudson Valley Post

Route 9 Plaza Partially Destroyed By 2-Alarm Fire

A popular Route 9 strip mall was devastated by a two-alarm fire that broke out in the early morning hours. On Monday morning flames could be seen shooting out of the top of a busy shopping plaza on Route 9 in the Town of Wappinger. The Hughsonville Fire Department says it was alerted to the blaze just after 2am in the morning when State Police called in a fire at 1383 Route 9.
HUGHSONVILLE, NY
rocklanddaily.com

A Duo of Drooping Wires Getting Rockland Residents Down

Downed wires inconvenienced drivers this morning on Rockland Roads in two separate incidents. In the first incident, a truck driving on New County Road near Route 59 accidentally pulled some utility wires along as he passed, resulting in low-hanging wires after his passage. Ramapo police were on the scene to keep the site secure until Orange & Rockland Utilities could respond and fix the issue.
RAMAPO, NY
newyorkupstate.com

Bed Bath & Beyond store closings list: 8 locations in NY to shut down

Bed Bath and Beyond has announced more store closings as part of plans to axe 150 underperforming locations, leaving only one location still operating in Central New York. The retailer updated its store closings list Tuesday to include 62 more stores nationwide, in addition to 56 announced in September. A total of eight Bed Bath & Beyond stores are now closed or closing in New York state, including four Upstate NY shops in Ithaca, Kingston, New Hartford, and Plattsburgh.
ITHACA, NY
News 12

Bird watchers to flock to Eaglefest in Croton-on-Hudson

Bird watchers will be flocking to Eaglefest in Westchester County on Wednesday. The event in Croton-on-Hudson celebrates the life of the bald eagle. The annual event brings awareness to the near extinction of the national bird and its comeback. As the eagles make their way back to the Hudson River...
CROTON-ON-HUDSON, NY
Hudson Valley Post

Iconic Department Store Closing 3 Locations In New York State

"Substantial discounts" are now available after an iconic department confirmed plans to close 115 stores, including at least three in New York. Just after Christmas, liquidation sales began at 115 Sears Hometown stores across 36 states and Puerto Rico. A press release states "Substantial Discounts Available at Sears Hometown Store-Closing Sales Across the United States."
Lite 96.9 WFPG

BOOM – Earthquake in North Jersey?

No one is quite sure what caused a big "boom" and the ground to shake in North Jersey this week. From Bergen to Sussex County, it was basically described as the same thing: A loud boom or bang followed by a rumble and the ground shaking. That would seem to...
SUSSEX COUNTY, NJ
WIBX 950

Laundry Detergents That Are Now Banned Under New NYS Law

New York is ushering in a slew of new laws in 2023, and one of them may force you to change the way you do laundry. The ban is part of the NYS Department of Environmental Conservation's crackdown on a potentially cancer-causing chemical found in certain detergents, and the new "legal limit" will force some detergents off the shelves.
WIBX 950

CDC: You Need To Wear A Mask In 17 Counties In New York State

Residents in many counties in the Hudson Valley, Upstate New York, New York City and Long Island are being told to put the COVID mask back on. The new Omicron XBB.1.5 variant is spreading rapidly across New York State. New, Very Infectious COVID Variant Spreading Rapidly In New York. New...
103.9 The Breeze

It’s Illegal To Throw Out These 6 Common Items In New York

There are some items that are pretty obviously illegal to throw away in New York. You probably know better than to throw away a car battery. You’re not dumping motor oil into the kitchen trash. Odds are good you aren’t throwing old tires in with last week’s leftovers in the bin. But there are some items that are illegal to throw away that you wouldn’t expect.
NEW YORK STATE
hamlethub.com

Connecticut's Adult-use Cannabis Market is OPEN

Lamont Announces Start of Adult-Use Cannabis Sales at Connecticut’s First Group of Licensed Retailers. Governor Ned Lamont today announced that first legal retail sales in Connecticut of adult-use cannabis to all adults aged 21 and over began this morning at several retailers that have been licensed to sell the products. The licensed retailers were permitted to begin selling cannabis products effective at 10:00 a.m. today.
CONNECTICUT STATE
92.7 & 96.9 WRRV

New York State’s ‘Groundbreaking’ Plan To Build 800,000 New Homes

New York lawmakers announced a new statewide strategy to address New York's "once-in-a-generation housing crisis." On Tuesday, during her State of the State address, Gov. Hochul discussed bail reform, yearly raises of many residents, how to keep residents safe and more. 'Historic' Housing Shortage In New York State. Hochul also...
newyorkupstate.com

Chill out: Six spas in Upstate NY make list of best spas in America

If Mercury in retrograde has made the start of 2023 a bit of a rollercoaster for you, find some peace and self care at one of the best spas in America, right in Upstate New York. Spas of America has just released their Top 100 Spas of 2022 list for...

