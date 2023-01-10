Read full article on original website
Ms.SAG
3d ago
It use to be a time before the nightly news comes on, they would say it's 10 a clock do you know where your children are. It use to help remind children who are not home hurry up and make it home.It seems no one care anymore.The parents don't care surly it makes the children don't care. Something has to be done. The more we care as adults in our homes the children will do better.
3
Beaumont Police searching for suspect involved in at least 2 storage unit burglaries
BEAUMONT, Texas — The Beaumont Police Department is searching for a man involved in at least two storage unit burglaries. The burglaries happened at Holmes Storage Facility at 5915 Cole Road in Beaumont between Saturday, December 31, 2022 and Sunday, January 1, 2023. The suspect vehicle appears to be...
Victim speaks out, warns others after her vehicle was stolen in Beaumont
BEAUMONT, Texas — Two people wanted for burglarizing a vehicle and stealing another in Beaumont remain on the run. Rebeca Castro recently had her dream car that she worked so hard for, stolen. Castro shared with 12News, a video from Wednesday, January 11, 2023 of a man with a...
KFDM-TV
Suspects accused of breaking into cars in Barrington Heights
BEAUMONT — Beaumont police have arrested three young suspects accused of breaking into cars in the Barrington Heights neighborhood. At about 2:40 a.m. Wednesday, officers responded to the area of Truxton Lane and Dante Lane in the Barrington Heights neighborhood following reports of a suspicious person. The caller advised that three black men were prowling vehicles.
12newsnow.com
Three suspects arrested, charged after burglarizing vehicles in Beaumont neighborhood
BEAUMONT, Texas — Three suspects were arrested after being caught burglarizing vehicles in the Barrington Heights neighborhood in Beaumont. On Wednesday, January 11, 2023 at 2:41 a.m., Beaumont Police responded to the area of Truxton Lane and Dante Lane in reference to a suspicious person, according to a news release from the Beaumont Police Department.
kggfradio.com
Speeding Violation Results in DUI
An Orange, Texas man is arrested for driving under the influence of drugs or alcohol. Earlier this week officers with the Caney Police pulled over 18-year-old Jadyn Whaley of Orange, Texas for speeding. After an investigation, Whaley was arrested for allegedly driving under the influence of drugs or alcohol, possession of a controlled substance, and drug paraphernalia. The reports of the arrest have been turned into the prosecuting attorney’s office for review and final charges.
KFDM-TV
JCSO: Investigation shows 'no credible threat' at Buna High School
JASPER COUNTY — The Jasper County Sheriff's Office tells KFDM/Fox 4 it investigated a 'possible threat' involving Buna High School and determined it was not credible. Karli Cherry with the Sheriff's Office says deputies responded Thursday morning to assist the Buna ISD Police Department to investigate the possible threat.
KFDM-TV
Beaumont police investigate crash involving motorcycle
BEAUMONT — Paramedics transported a motorcyclist to the hospital after a crash near a busy intersection in Beaumont. The crash happened at about 6:30 p.m. Thursday at College and 11th Street. A wrecker towed a car involved in the crash. A person on a motorcycle suffered non-life-threatening injuries, according...
Lake Charles duo arrested on cruelty to a juvenile charges
Two people from Lake Charles have been arrested on charges of alleged cruelty to a juvenile.
12newsnow.com
Beaumont Police Department swears in police officers during ceremony Wednesday afternoon
Third generation police officer Heath Holmes was sworn in Wednesday. His grandpa, aunt, and brother all work in law enforcement.
KFDM-TV
New Beaumont PD officer comes from family with legacy of serving and protecting the public
BEAUMONT — One of the new Beaumont police officers who was sworn in Wednesday comes from a family with a legacy of serving and protecting the public. Heath Holmes is a graduate of Port Neches Groves High School. After graduation, Heath joined the United States Marines, where he served four years.
cw39.com
#ICYMI: Baytown teen shot dead, 2 arrested after stealing car in Winnie, investors mock Elon Musk’s bid to move trial
HOUSTON (KIAH) — Here’s what you missed on Eyewitness News at 9 here on CW39 Houston. Teen killed after going to basketball game in Baytown. In Baytown, a family watched their 16-year-old son die at their doorstep after he was shot last night at the Park at Sorrento Apartments.
bluebonnetnews.com
Two women arrested for allegedly selling drugs from Dayton hotel room
Two women were arrested on drug charges in the early morning hours of Saturday, Jan. 7, in a motel room at the Summit Inn on SH 90 in Dayton. Investigators with the Liberty County Pct. 4 Constable’s Office, assisted by Dayton Police Department, executed a search warrant the motel room. Earlier in the week, the Pct. 4 Constable’s Office had received information that narcotics were being sold from a hotel room at Summit Inn.
kjas.com
JCSO unraveling large theft ring that began with Thursday night pursuit
Jasper County Sheriff’s Department Chief Deputy Scotty Duncan said Monday that investigators have started unraveling a large theft ring, and it all began with a vehicle pursuit on the night of Thursday, January 5th. That pursuit occurred between Jasper and Kirbyville with deputies chasing a Nissan Frontier pickup truck...
KFDM-TV
TDCJ says prisoner beat cellmate to death in Gib Lewis Unit
TYLER COUNTY — The Texas Department of Criminal Justice has confirmed to our media partner, KJAS Radio, that an inmate at the Gib Lewis Prison Unit in Woodville beat his cellmate to death. According to information TDCJ spokesman Robert C. Hurst provided to Steve W Stewart with KJAS, shortly...
Texas Department of Criminal Justice Gib Lewis Unit inmate accused of killing cellmate
WOODVILLE, Texas — An investigation is underway following the death of a Texas Department of Criminal Justice inmate, and officials believe his cellmate is the killer. It happened on January 6, 2023. Staff at the Gib Lewis Unit in Woodville saw Danny Luken injured in his cell at 2:41 a.m., according to a Texas Department of Criminal Justice release.
'It's horrible': Family of Beaumont father who was shot, killed in 2015 renewing push for answers
BEAUMONT, Texas — A deadly 2015 shooting left a young girl without a father, and the family of a Beaumont man is renewing their push for justice as they seek closure. Charles Bluitt was 27 years old when he was shot and killed outside of his home on Abilene Street in Beaumont’s North End.
Four minors arrested, charged after Saturday night chase involving stolen car ends in fiery wreck
BEAUMONT, Texas — Four minors have been arrested and charged after a Saturday night police chase in Beaumont ended in a fiery wreck. It happened shortly after 11:30 p.m. Officers with the Beaumont Police Department were patrolling the area of Lucas Drive and Concord Road when they saw a stolen Hyundai Elantra.
Cleanup of overturned crane alongside Interstate 10 near Fannett continues
BEAUMONT, Texas — Texas Department of Public Safety troopers are investigating an overturned crane along westbound Interstate 10 near Fannett. Preliminary investigation indicates that at approximately 11:40 a.m., a 1998 Deutsche Grove mobile crane was traveling west. It is reported that the driver failed to drive in a single...
kjas.com
Abandoned house near Buna went up in flames
Officials are looking closely at a Thursday afternoon structure fire in which an abandoned house went up in flames. It happened shortly after 3:00 on County Road 748, just northeast of Buna. Jasper County 911 dispatchers said that callers reported the home already fully engulfed, and Jasper County Deputy Kasey...
Houston man in custody following Friday robbery at Chase Bank near Parkdale Mall
BEAUMONT, Texas — A 64-year-old Houston man is in custody and could face federal charges after a robbery at a bank in Beaumont Friday. It happened at the Chase Bank located in the 6000 block of Eastex Freeway near Parkdale Mall. Beaumont Police responded to a call regarding a bank robbery at 3:47 p.m.
