Beaumont, TX

Comments / 1

Ms.SAG
3d ago

It use to be a time before the nightly news comes on, they would say it's 10 a clock do you know where your children are. It use to help remind children who are not home hurry up and make it home.It seems no one care anymore.The parents don't care surly it makes the children don't care. Something has to be done. The more we care as adults in our homes the children will do better.

KFDM-TV

Suspects accused of breaking into cars in Barrington Heights

BEAUMONT — Beaumont police have arrested three young suspects accused of breaking into cars in the Barrington Heights neighborhood. At about 2:40 a.m. Wednesday, officers responded to the area of Truxton Lane and Dante Lane in the Barrington Heights neighborhood following reports of a suspicious person. The caller advised that three black men were prowling vehicles.
BEAUMONT, TX
12newsnow.com

Three suspects arrested, charged after burglarizing vehicles in Beaumont neighborhood

BEAUMONT, Texas — Three suspects were arrested after being caught burglarizing vehicles in the Barrington Heights neighborhood in Beaumont. On Wednesday, January 11, 2023 at 2:41 a.m., Beaumont Police responded to the area of Truxton Lane and Dante Lane in reference to a suspicious person, according to a news release from the Beaumont Police Department.
BEAUMONT, TX
kggfradio.com

Speeding Violation Results in DUI

An Orange, Texas man is arrested for driving under the influence of drugs or alcohol. Earlier this week officers with the Caney Police pulled over 18-year-old Jadyn Whaley of Orange, Texas for speeding. After an investigation, Whaley was arrested for allegedly driving under the influence of drugs or alcohol, possession of a controlled substance, and drug paraphernalia. The reports of the arrest have been turned into the prosecuting attorney’s office for review and final charges.
ORANGE, TX
KFDM-TV

JCSO: Investigation shows 'no credible threat' at Buna High School

JASPER COUNTY — The Jasper County Sheriff's Office tells KFDM/Fox 4 it investigated a 'possible threat' involving Buna High School and determined it was not credible. Karli Cherry with the Sheriff's Office says deputies responded Thursday morning to assist the Buna ISD Police Department to investigate the possible threat.
BUNA, TX
KFDM-TV

Beaumont police investigate crash involving motorcycle

BEAUMONT — Paramedics transported a motorcyclist to the hospital after a crash near a busy intersection in Beaumont. The crash happened at about 6:30 p.m. Thursday at College and 11th Street. A wrecker towed a car involved in the crash. A person on a motorcycle suffered non-life-threatening injuries, according...
BEAUMONT, TX
bluebonnetnews.com

Two women arrested for allegedly selling drugs from Dayton hotel room

Two women were arrested on drug charges in the early morning hours of Saturday, Jan. 7, in a motel room at the Summit Inn on SH 90 in Dayton. Investigators with the Liberty County Pct. 4 Constable’s Office, assisted by Dayton Police Department, executed a search warrant the motel room. Earlier in the week, the Pct. 4 Constable’s Office had received information that narcotics were being sold from a hotel room at Summit Inn.
DAYTON, TX
kjas.com

JCSO unraveling large theft ring that began with Thursday night pursuit

Jasper County Sheriff’s Department Chief Deputy Scotty Duncan said Monday that investigators have started unraveling a large theft ring, and it all began with a vehicle pursuit on the night of Thursday, January 5th. That pursuit occurred between Jasper and Kirbyville with deputies chasing a Nissan Frontier pickup truck...
JASPER COUNTY, TX
KFDM-TV

TDCJ says prisoner beat cellmate to death in Gib Lewis Unit

TYLER COUNTY — The Texas Department of Criminal Justice has confirmed to our media partner, KJAS Radio, that an inmate at the Gib Lewis Prison Unit in Woodville beat his cellmate to death. According to information TDCJ spokesman Robert C. Hurst provided to Steve W Stewart with KJAS, shortly...
WOODVILLE, TX
kjas.com

Abandoned house near Buna went up in flames

Officials are looking closely at a Thursday afternoon structure fire in which an abandoned house went up in flames. It happened shortly after 3:00 on County Road 748, just northeast of Buna. Jasper County 911 dispatchers said that callers reported the home already fully engulfed, and Jasper County Deputy Kasey...
BUNA, TX
