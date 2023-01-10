Bernie Kosar’s Browns Bet Raises Eyebrows at Massachusetts Hearing on FanDuel’s Mobile Sports Betting License

Caesars Sportsbook offers many ways for you to bet on sports in the USA. There may be no method of U.S. sports betting more popular at Caesars Sportsbook than sports prop bets. Proposition bets, most commonly called "prop" bets, are wagers on outcomes other than the final score of a game and can involve anything from a single player's performance to how a team will score. With so many variables in play, you can place several prop bets on a single sporting event.

GEORGIA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO