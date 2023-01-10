photo credit: A Ukiah woman was found dead on Wednesday after her vehicle apparently became submerged in flood water in Forestville, according to the Sonoma County Sheriff's Office. Sheriff's dispatch received a call at about 10 a.m. Tuesday from the California Highway Patrol reporting that a car was stuck in flood waters in the 6000 block of Trenton-Healdsburg Road. The caller had reported that there was water in the car and then the line became disconnected, and multiple attempts to call back yielded no response, sheriff's officials said. Multiple agencies were dispatched to search for the car...

FORESTVILLE, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO