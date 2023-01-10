Read full article on original website
Elk Grove Driver Dies in Rollover Crash West of Ukiah
An Elk Grove driver on his way to help clean up storm damage died on January 7 after a rollover crash. The man, identified as 37-year-old Edgar Castillo, was traveling west along Mountain View Road, near Rancheria Road, with another male, 24-year-old Jose A. Hernandez, a Camino resident. The accident occurred before 7:30 a.m. as the truck neared Manchester, west of Ukiah, in a Freightliner boom truck.
Woman found dead in flooded vehicle near Forestville
photo credit: A Ukiah woman was found dead on Wednesday after her vehicle apparently became submerged in flood water in Forestville, according to the Sonoma County Sheriff's Office. Sheriff's dispatch received a call at about 10 a.m. Tuesday from the California Highway Patrol reporting that a car was stuck in flood waters in the 6000 block of Trenton-Healdsburg Road. The caller had reported that there was water in the car and then the line became disconnected, and multiple attempts to call back yielded no response, sheriff's officials said. Multiple agencies were dispatched to search for the car...
Body of North Bay fisherman who went missing on Christmas Day found
MARIN COUNTY – Marin County officials announced Thursday of the discovery of a man's body who went missing on Christmas Day after he headed out into San Pablo Bay for a day of fishing.William Hady Chebib, 32, from Petaluma, launched his fishing boat at approximately 8 a.m. Dec. 25 from the Black Point Boat Launch in Novato to do some fishing near China Camp State Park. At 3:30 p.m., Chebib contacted his family to say that he was about to return to the boat launch, but he never arrived. Chebib's boat was discovered on Dec. 26 near Point San Pablom...
Two storm-related fatalities reported in Mendocino County — more heavy weather in forecast
MENDOCINO Co., 1/12/23 — Heavy weather has claimed at least two lives in Mendocino County over the last week, as well as a third fatality involving a Ukiah woman who appears to have drowned in a vehicle submerged in floodwaters in Sonoma County. These deaths include a woman struck by a falling tree north of Fort Bragg and a PG&E contractor killed in a commercial vehicle rollover. The staff at The Voice extends our condolences to the loved ones of the deceased.
Man mourns wife who died after being trapped in flooded car in Forestville
The 43-year-old Ukiah resident was heading to work Tuesday when she got stuck in flood waters from the storms in Northern California.
2 men die in Sonoma County during storms, gas generator left on
SEA RANCH, Calif. - Two men have died in Sonoma County during the pending storms, prompting them to turn on their gas generators inside the home, the sheriff said. The men were found dead Wednesday about 11:30 a.m. on the 300 block of Spinnaker Close in Sea Ranch, a remote area an hour north of Jenner, according to Deputy Rob Dillion.
Woman found dead in car submerged in floodwaters in Sonoma County
FORESTVILLE, Calif. (KRON) — After a search that spanned two days, Sonoma County rescue personnel found one person dead, trapped in a car submerged in floodwaters in Forestville, according to a social media post. Tuesday, the California Highway Patrol reported a car stuck in floodwaters on the 6000 block of Trenton-Healdsburg Road. The caller reported […]
Two Mendocino County Deaths Officially Attributed to Recent Winter Storms
The following is a press release issued by the Mendocino County Sheriff’s Office:. During late December 2022 and into early January 2023, Mendocino County has been impacted by several winter weather storm events. To date, the following is a synopsis of storm-related deaths being investigated as coroner’s cases by the Mendocino County Sheriff’s Office:
Two more atmospheric rivers to hit Sonoma County
This rain, rain won’t go away. Not just yet, anyway. The National Weather Service is says two more atmospheric rivers will hit Sonoma County, with the first to impact the county with rain and strong winds beginning today, Wednesday, Jan. 11. “Following another day of heavy precipitation and gusty...
2 men found dead in Sonoma County house after tree falls
SEA RANCH, Calif. (KRON) — Two men were found dead inside a house nestled in a picturesque forest near the Sonoma County coast. It’s unclear how long the men had been deceased inside the Sea Ranch house on Spinnaker Close before their bodies were found by a tree trimming crew on Wednesday. “A tree crew […]
Weather Related Rescues Made in Windsor and Petaluma
Six drivers are okay after first responders rescued them from standing floodwater on roads near Windsor. The rescues happened in two different areas on Monday morning. Authorities say, in each case, the drivers had driven past a road closure sign. The Petaluma Fire Department also reported making at least six weather-related rescues on Monday. The city closed eight roads during the morning rush hour.
North Bay counties declare emergencies as price of storm damage soars
As we get a clearer picture of the extent of damage from the recent storms, both Sonoma and Marin counties have declared local emergencies.
Woman Dies in Mendocino County from Falling Tree Related to Storms
A 68-year-old woman is dead after a tree fell on her home in Mendocino County. The woman was hit by the tree while asleep inside her home in Fort Bragg early Monday morning. Authorities say the home is in a forested area just east of the Mendocino Coast. No one else was injured.
Sinkhole cuts off vehicle access for dozens in Willits, 12 days and counting: “We feel like we’ve been forgotten”
WILLITS, CA, 1/12/23 — At Creekside Cabins & RV Resort, a mobile home park in Willits, it’s been 12 days since a sinkhole opened at a culvert entering the park and swallowed the roadway, rendering it impossible to drive onto the property. With 50 spaces in the park, dozens of residents of all ages — from older adults to a newborn baby — have been left unable to reach jobs, pick up supplies, or promptly access emergency and medical services. Without trash pickup, garbage is accumulating. Septic tanks flooded by rain can’t be pumped. A few cones separate the gaping hole full of water from the busy thoroughfare of Highway 101.
CHP Releases Information on Crash That Killed PG&E Contractor in Mendo Providing Storm Response
37-year-old Elk Grove man Edgar Castillo was killed on the morning of Saturday, January 7, 2023, in a vehicle accident on Mountain View Road near Manchester. Castillo was in Mendocino County working as a contractor for PG&E clearing vegetation associated with the recent storms. After the vehicle was unable to...
Army Corp of Engineers Holding Back the Rising Waters of Lake Mendocino to Prevent Flooding in Hopland and Western Sonoma County
For now, federal officials are planning to hold back releases from the rapidly filling Lake Mendocino because of continuing high waterflow downstream on the Russian River. High river flows are still threatening to flood areas at Hopland, and the historically vulnerable Guerneville area in western Sonoma County. “We are going...
Elk Grove man dies while helping storm cleanup in Mendocino County
(KTXL) — On Saturday, an Elk Grove man died in a traffic accident while helping with storm cleanup in Mendocino County, according to the Mendocino County Sheriff’s Office. The sheriff’s office said that officers from the CHP Ukiah-Fort Bragg Unit arrived on the scene of a crash in the area of Mountain View Road, east […]
