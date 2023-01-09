Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Two bank robberies and a gas station robbery occur in Apple Valley and Lakeville, MinnesotaLimitless Production Group LLCApple Valley, MN
Marshalls Closes Stores in Multiple States, Financial Crisis Deepens. Are There Stores Closing Near You?Ty D.Minneapolis, MN
Minneapolis Ski Club 2023 Flyfest Ski Jumping EventLimitless Production Group LLCBloomington, MN
This Korean Fast Food Chain In Bloomington Delivers Exceptional Dining Experience Through Their Food And ServicesMadocBloomington, MN
Freezing rain resulted in a Wednesday morning travel nightmare across Twin CitiesLimitless Production Group LLCMinneapolis, MN
Gary A. Krocak, 71
Gary A. Krocak, age 71 of Minnetrista. Survived by his loving wife, Constance; sons, John, James (Emily) and David; grandchildren, Ocean and Skye; brothers, Bob (Rita), Don (Joyce), Tom (Jean) and Dick (Nancy); sisters-in-law, Suzanne Nordblom and Deborrah (John) Rainville; many nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by his parents, Agnes and Hubert; sister, Shirley Krocak.
Jane Ann Johnson Hines
Jane Ann Johnson Hines. Born February 10, 1938 to Norman and Charlene Johnson in Madison, South Dakota. Jane died of causes related to dementia on January 12, 2023 at The Lutheran Home in Belle Plaine, Minnesota in the arms of family. Jane was pre-deceased by her parents, brother Norman Johnson,...
David Paul Kamis, 85
David Paul Kamis, 85, of Dundas passed away on Monday, January 9, 2023, at his home surrounded by his loving family. He was born in New Prague, Minnesota, the son of Adolph and Josephine (Vochoska). He grew up in New Prague where he attended New Prague High School. After graduation, he attended Minnesota State University where he completed a Bachelor of Science degree with an emphasis in art education.
Alice Marie Zika, 89 - Obituary
Alice Marie Zika, age 89, of Montgomery, passed away on Monday, January 9, 2023 at St. Mary’s Hospital in Rochester. Visitation will be held on Saturday, January 14 from 9 am-11 am at Most Holy Redeemer Catholic Church in Montgomery with Mass of Christian Burial to follow at 11 am. with Father Tom Niehaus officiating. Interment will be held in Calvary Cemetery in Montgomery.
In Our Prayers: Luke and Leia Lamke
Please pray for Darik and Megan Lamke ’08, ’16 Mini MBA, who are no longer expecting the birth of their twins. Luke Liam James Lamke and Leia Lauren Jane Lamke were born sleeping in September 2022 at home in Minnetonka, Minnesota. Luke and Leia are survived by Darik...
Steak and Ale revival to bring storied restaurant back to the Twin Cities
Steak and Ale restaurant, 2801 Southtown Drive, Bloomington. Courtesy of Minnesota Historical Society. The heyday of Steak and Ale may not be in the past after all. Texas-based Legendary Restaurant Brands announced a deal Monday that'll revive the iconic steakhouse with 15 new locations throughout the United States. Burnsville is...
Something Sweet by Maddie Lu closes Mall of America location
Something Sweet by Maddie Lu, which makes custom cakes, cupcakes and desserts, closed its Mall of America location at the end of last year. The family-owned business, which is based at Riverdale Village in Coon Rapids, posted a note explaining the decision in response to messages from customers wondering about its future at the MOA.
Minnesota Driver Shares Powerful Pictures After Large Ice Chunk Hits Her Car
Lynn Cedergren of Albertville was driving down the interstate when suddenly, a huge sheet of ice flew off the top of the Slumberland truck in front of her. The ice slammed into her passenger side window, shattering the glass as she was driving down the interstate. SHATTERED GLASS. Luckily for...
Top 5 Best Pizza Places In Southern Minnesota That Will Make You Say WOW!
Happy National Pizza Week! What is a better way than to celebrate a whole week by eating pizza all week (I'm kidding). But hey, if you want to try the best pizza around southern Minnesota I got you!. When looking at exploreminnesota.com I was ecstatic to see more than one...
University of Minnesota's Northrop Auditorium closed after part of roof collapses
Northrop Auditorium on the University of Minnesota's Twin Cities campus is closed, after part of the roof collapsed Wednesday night. Shortly after 7:30 p.m., university police and Minneapolis firefighters responded to reports of a loud noise at the historic venue. They discovered visible structural damage to the exterior. The east...
What Caused This Hole To Form In Minnesota Lake Overnight? DNR Explains And Gives Warning
Once again I found myself scrolling through posts on Facebook for ice fishing, wishing I was out there on the ice instead of at work. I ran across this bizarre picture of a hole in the ice that didn't look like something I'd seen before. It didn't appear to be from an ice fisherman. There wasn't a crack, and nothing punctured through the ice. I reached out to the person who snapped the photo.
Demolition Work Underway at Former Golden Valley Optum Site
A prominent site for redevelopment in Golden Valley now looks much different. Demolition work has started at a vacant office building north of Highway 55 and east of Golden Valley Country Club. The site, which has been vacant since 2016, used to be offices for Optum Health. The Golden Valley...
Dennis Prothero died from lack of health care. Now his daughters are taking their fight for people with disabilities to Washington
MINNEAPOLIS – A family is turning pain into purpose, and it's all thanks to the response from WCCO viewers.We met Dennis Prothero last year when he had to have his legs amputated because he wasn't able to get the health care he needed at his Stillwater home.When Dennis died, his daughters came on WCCO to talk about the staffing crisis in the industry.Now, they're poised to take their fight for better care to the national stage.The National Council on Disability -- a federal agency that advises the president and Congress -- saw their story and has invited them to speak on a national panel addressing the issue.RELATED: New contract is major win for Minnesota PCAs and people with disabilities
Walking like a penguin may not look cool, but it may prevent a life-changing fall
MINNEAPOLIS – Hospitals are seeing an increase in slips and falls as people navigate through the snow and ice. Injuries range from minor to severe. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, around a million Americans are injured annually falling on ice or snow. Of those, 17,000 of the injuries are fatal."We're seeing a lot of head injuries from slip and falls, some neck injuries where people have broken their neck, injured their spine. And then most commonly what we're seeing is a lot of ankle injuries," said Hennepin Healthcare Emergency Physician Dr. Ashley Strobel.RELATED: WCCO's Frank Vascellaro has...
Three die in weekend snowmobile accidents
(Wabasha MN-) At least three people are dead after weekend accidents involving snowmobiles and A-T-Vs across Minnesota. St. Louis County deputies say an Albertville woman lost control of her snowmobile on a curve north of Hibbing and crashed into a tree. The 55-year-old victim died at the scene Saturday. A 64-year-old man went through the ice on Otter Tail Lake Saturday night and was rescued from the water but died at the hospital. The Wabasha County Sheriff's Office says a 12-year-old boy was snowmobiling on private property Sunday when he struck a tree, and first responders were unable to save him.
Local chef featured in Apple TV series
ST PAUL, Minn. — Take a walk down memory lane and pull up the Great Minnesota Get-Together 13 years ago. In 2010, the new food sensation was none other than camel on a stick. "I was wondering how else would I get Americans to try camel meat," Chef Jamal...
Weekend Snowmobile Crash Claims the Life of Albertville Woman
A local woman died in a weekend snowmobile crash in northern Minnesota. St. Louis County Sheriff Gordon Ramsay says around 1:15 PM Saturday, first responders were dispatched to the Bearskin snowmobile trail in Morcom Township, about 30 miles north of Hibbing. Authorities say it appeared that the driver and lone occupant of the snowmobile, 55-year-old Nancy Grieman of Albertville, lost control on a curve in the trail, and the sled struck a tree.
You Will Not Believe This is Minnesota’s Loneliest City!
Do you feel lonely in the city you live in? Or is it just the winter blues? Well, there is actually a survey, which found the loneliest cities in America, and Minnesota made the list. And you will not believe which city it is!. So how do you figure out...
Amazing Drone Footage of The Mysterious Structures Along This Minnesota Highway
What in the world is happening out there? Have you ever driven on County Road 46 in Rosemount? I don't believe I've ever visited this area, but I was completely mesmerized by the drone footage over an area that has strange duplicated structures standing seemingly forever in the countryside. What are these structures?
“Cut the losses”: Edina High School faces two school cancellations
Across the nation, snow days are beloved for being a comforting break from school. At Edina High School, the district approved two such breaks in a row—though only one was due to the weather, while the other was caused by a power outage. The process of deciding to cancel...
