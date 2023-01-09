ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Worth, TX

TCU - Georgia announcers: Who's calling the National Championship game on ESPN?

By Charles Curtis
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
There’s one game left in the 2022 college football season (being played in 2023), and it’s the one that’s for a national championship.

Georgia — which won the title last year — is looking for a second straight national championship. TCU last won a national title back in … 1938!

So we could see one heck of game on ESPN Monday night.

Speaking of which, if you’re here, it probably means you’re wondering who’s on the mic for the game?

That would be the duo of Chris Fowler and Kirk Herbstreit in the booth, with Holly Rowe and Molly McGrath reporting from the sidelines.

There you have it!

