Nick Saban and Lee Corso seemed so confused by Pat McAfee during ESPN’s pregame show

By Cory Woodroof
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
ESPN college football analyst Lee Corso and Alabama head coach Nick Saban got a very loud blast of the Pat McAfee experience before the national title game between Georgia and TCU.

While Corso is used to wearing his annual game picks and Saban is used to being around television personalities, neither of them seemed even vaguely ready for the Pop Rocks-and-Vault energy that McAfee brings to his television appearances.

Seriously, could any of us? Sitting next to McAfee while he does his thing must be like sitting in the front row of a movie theater in the 90s when one of those THX things came on before the show. The audience is listening…it has to listen, because it’s sitting next to Pat McAfee.

Saban’s response is a bit like, “okay, let’s move on to the next person who is not as loud as this man,” while Corso lets his disbelief show on his sleeve.

McAfee has become one of the more popular NFL alums to transition into broadcasting, but that doesn’t mean he’s everyone’s cup of tea. Saban and Corso will probably be glad to get a little distance the next time McAfee goes on one of his rants.

Feature image courtesy of ESPN.

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

