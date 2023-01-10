No one was injured in an early morning house fire in Edmonds. The resident told firefighters he was awake when smoke alarms sounded around 5 a.m. at the one-story house in the 8300 block of 218th Street Southwest. He told 911 dispatchers he could smell smoke and hear crackling sounds coming from the attic but did not see any flames.

EDMONDS, WA ・ 4 DAYS AGO