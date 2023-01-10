Read full article on original website
Shari Spooner
3d ago
There is nothing like a community coming together to help someone in need. God bless 🙏 all of you folks!!!!
Bellevue-based nonprofit holding Pet of the Year competition, fundraiser
BELLEVUE, Wash. — A local nonprofit is taking nominations for the Pet of the Year as part of a six-week fundraiser. The fundraiser is being hosted by Bellevue-based Pet Partners, the leading therapy animal registry program in the United States. Last year's Pet of the Year was a French...
Bellevue sues school in connection with landslide that wiped out Somerset home
BELLEVUE, Wash. — After a water main break and subsequent landslide knocked a house off its foundation, causing it to partially collapse in Bellevue’s Somerset neighborhood last year, the city of Bellevue is now suing a school that owns the property where a troublesome water pipe is located.
q13fox.com
Bellevue claims nearby private school to blame for landslide that destroyed home
BELLEVUE, Wash. - As the City of Bellevue and the family displaced by a landslide last January get closer to a resolution, officials now claim the fault lies with a nearby private school. On Jan. 17, 2022, the home of John and Barb Surdi was ripped from its foundation during...
Suspect accused of leaving pipe bomb in Seattle garage pleads not guilty
SEATTLE — The man suspected of leaving a pipe bomb inside a Seattle parking garage was arraigned in a King County courtroom Thursday and pleaded not guilty. Osman Ibrahim was charged with possession of an explosive device and malicious placement of an explosive in the second degree last week.
marysvilleglobe.com
Adventure-seeking cop finds new thrill in greeting cards
MARYSVILLE — Andy Illyn is a thrill seeker. He served overseas in the U.S. Coast Guard, fought Oregon wildfires and taught martial arts before starting his career in law enforcement. Two years ago, he poured what little free time he had into a new passion: making greeting cards. “Still...
myedmondsnews.com
Attic fire at Edmonds home causes $250K damage
No one was injured in an early morning house fire in Edmonds. The resident told firefighters he was awake when smoke alarms sounded around 5 a.m. at the one-story house in the 8300 block of 218th Street Southwest. He told 911 dispatchers he could smell smoke and hear crackling sounds coming from the attic but did not see any flames.
q13fox.com
80% of Snohomish County residents live in 'extreme child care desert,' $12M announced in funding
SNOHOMISH COUNTY, Wash. - Snohomish County Executive Dave Somers has announced a $12 million spending plan to invest in expanding access to affordable childcare for country residents. The $12 million is part of the County’s federal American Rescue Plan Act allocation and was appropriated late last year as part of...
Car with baby in back seat stolen in Everett
EVERETT, Wash. — A car with a baby in its back seat has been stolen in Everett. The Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office said the car was stolen from the 11800 block of Fourth Avenue West. The vehicle is a 1990 blue Toyota Celica with Washington license #810XTC. Anyone...
q13fox.com
Semi-truck loses brakes, drives off boat ramp in Kitsap County
KITSAP COUNTY, Wash. - Police responded to a semi-truck that drove off a boat ramp, and ended up underwater on Thursday. According to the Kitsap County Sheriff's Office (KCSO), at 8:16 a.m., deputies responded to the crash site on E. Main St. in Manchester. When they arrived, the driver had already safely escaped.
lynnwoodtimes.com
Deceased woman found in Lynnwood parking lot identified
LYNNWOOD, Wash., January 10—The Snohomish County Medical Examiner’s Office identified Jacqueline J. Buchan, 76, of Everett who was found deceased in a parked car in a Lynnwood parking lot on Wednesday, December 21. The cause of death was environmental hypothermia, and it was ruled accidental. Lynnwood Police Officers...
whatcom-news.com
Fire sweeps through encampment on property that is focus of lawsuit
BELLINGHAM, Wash. — First responders were dispatched to an encampment of unhoused people in the 4000 block of Deemer Road due to a report of a fire spreading across several tents on Thursday, January 5th at about 5am. At least 1 caller to What-Comm 911 said they had heard an explosion in the area.
Body of man found in downtown Burien Tuesday morning
On Tuesday morning, Jan. 10, 2023, just after 7:30 a.m., Burien Police / King County Sheriff’s Office (KCSO) received a 911 call of a male found down on the ground in the 600 block of SW 151st Street (map below). Deputies responded to the area – about a block...
Lake Washington high schoolers propose ban on pricing similar products for men and women differently
OLYMPIA, Wash. — What started as a frustration is now a piece of legislation. Retailers would not be able to sell products or services for different prices based on someone’s gender if the product is “substantially similar,” under a proposed bill in Olympia. Students from Lake...
Man shot, killed at Auburn apartment complex
AUBURN, Wash. — A man was shot and killed in Auburn Thursday night, according to the Auburn Police Department. The shooting took place on the 4700 block of Auburn Way North at the Copper Gate Apartments. Police arrived at the scene just before 9 p.m. Police performed life-saving measures...
Man Spotted Loading 'Lifeless Body' Wrapped In Blanket Into SUV
Seattle Police arrested the 35-year-old suspect but learned a shocking truth.
Fallen tree kills woman in Fall City
FALL CITY, Wash — A woman was killed in Fall City on Monday morning after a tree fell on her, Eastside Fire and Rescue confirmed. Just before 9 a.m., first responders were dispatched to a Fall City residence and attempted to perform CPR on a woman in her 50s who had a tree fall on her.
q13fox.com
Court docs: Man beaten, threatened for being Mexican over $40, weed
SHORELINE, Wash. - A man is recovering after being beaten repeatedly, harassed for his ethnicity and threatened by his attacker. Cristhian Esponda, 33, owns CE Computer Repair, a small business he relocated from Lynnwood to Aurora Avenue in Shoreline over two years ago. His livelihood is now threatened after he...
2 arrested in Kent dealership burglary, including 16-year-old allegedly linked to dozens of crimes
KENT, Wash. — Two people have been arrested after a group of people burglarized a car dealership in Kent and took off with multiple cars. Surveillance cameras that the dealership, 360 Motors, had in place caught the break-in on video. “They broke that window, all four came in, and...
capitolhillseattle.com
City says tents to be cleared from area around Capitol Hill church by Seattle’s homelessness Unified Care Team
The City of Seattle team dedicated to homelessness outreach and “resolution” of camps is slated to clear tents, belongings, and debris from encampments that have formed on the blocks around 13th and Howell on Capitol Hill before the end of the month. The tents and camping have been...
Person in custody after falsely reporting baby was in stolen car
SNOHOMISH COUNTY, Wash. — One person is in custody after falsely reporting there was a child inside a car that was stolen in Snohomish County on Thursday morning. The Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office was alerted to the theft at 9:10 a.m. The car was stolen near the 11800 block of 4th Avenue West, which is in the Paine Field-Lake Stickney area. The reporting party told police there was a baby in the backseat of the car, which is a blue 1990 Toyota Celica with Washington license plates.
