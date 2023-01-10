ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Granite Falls, WA

Shari Spooner
3d ago

There is nothing like a community coming together to help someone in need. God bless 🙏 all of you folks!!!!

marysvilleglobe.com

Adventure-seeking cop finds new thrill in greeting cards

MARYSVILLE — Andy Illyn is a thrill seeker. He served overseas in the U.S. Coast Guard, fought Oregon wildfires and taught martial arts before starting his career in law enforcement. Two years ago, he poured what little free time he had into a new passion: making greeting cards. “Still...
MARYSVILLE, WA
myedmondsnews.com

Attic fire at Edmonds home causes $250K damage

No one was injured in an early morning house fire in Edmonds. The resident told firefighters he was awake when smoke alarms sounded around 5 a.m. at the one-story house in the 8300 block of 218th Street Southwest. He told 911 dispatchers he could smell smoke and hear crackling sounds coming from the attic but did not see any flames.
EDMONDS, WA
KIRO 7 Seattle

Car with baby in back seat stolen in Everett

EVERETT, Wash. — A car with a baby in its back seat has been stolen in Everett. The Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office said the car was stolen from the 11800 block of Fourth Avenue West. The vehicle is a 1990 blue Toyota Celica with Washington license #810XTC. Anyone...
EVERETT, WA
q13fox.com

Semi-truck loses brakes, drives off boat ramp in Kitsap County

KITSAP COUNTY, Wash. - Police responded to a semi-truck that drove off a boat ramp, and ended up underwater on Thursday. According to the Kitsap County Sheriff's Office (KCSO), at 8:16 a.m., deputies responded to the crash site on E. Main St. in Manchester. When they arrived, the driver had already safely escaped.
KITSAP COUNTY, WA
lynnwoodtimes.com

Deceased woman found in Lynnwood parking lot identified

LYNNWOOD, Wash., January 10—The Snohomish County Medical Examiner’s Office identified Jacqueline J. Buchan, 76, of Everett who was found deceased in a parked car in a Lynnwood parking lot on Wednesday, December 21. The cause of death was environmental hypothermia, and it was ruled accidental. Lynnwood Police Officers...
LYNNWOOD, WA
whatcom-news.com

Fire sweeps through encampment on property that is focus of lawsuit

BELLINGHAM, Wash. — First responders were dispatched to an encampment of unhoused people in the 4000 block of Deemer Road due to a report of a fire spreading across several tents on Thursday, January 5th at about 5am. At least 1 caller to What-Comm 911 said they had heard an explosion in the area.
BELLINGHAM, WA
KING 5

Man shot, killed at Auburn apartment complex

AUBURN, Wash. — A man was shot and killed in Auburn Thursday night, according to the Auburn Police Department. The shooting took place on the 4700 block of Auburn Way North at the Copper Gate Apartments. Police arrived at the scene just before 9 p.m. Police performed life-saving measures...
AUBURN, WA
KING 5

Fallen tree kills woman in Fall City

FALL CITY, Wash — A woman was killed in Fall City on Monday morning after a tree fell on her, Eastside Fire and Rescue confirmed. Just before 9 a.m., first responders were dispatched to a Fall City residence and attempted to perform CPR on a woman in her 50s who had a tree fall on her.
FALL CITY, WA
q13fox.com

Court docs: Man beaten, threatened for being Mexican over $40, weed

SHORELINE, Wash. - A man is recovering after being beaten repeatedly, harassed for his ethnicity and threatened by his attacker. Cristhian Esponda, 33, owns CE Computer Repair, a small business he relocated from Lynnwood to Aurora Avenue in Shoreline over two years ago. His livelihood is now threatened after he...
SHORELINE, WA
KING 5

Person in custody after falsely reporting baby was in stolen car

SNOHOMISH COUNTY, Wash. — One person is in custody after falsely reporting there was a child inside a car that was stolen in Snohomish County on Thursday morning. The Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office was alerted to the theft at 9:10 a.m. The car was stolen near the 11800 block of 4th Avenue West, which is in the Paine Field-Lake Stickney area. The reporting party told police there was a baby in the backseat of the car, which is a blue 1990 Toyota Celica with Washington license plates.
SNOHOMISH COUNTY, WA
