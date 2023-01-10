ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Athens, GA

Georgia QB Stetson Bennett IV shows off the jets to score first touchdown in national championship

By Tyler Nettuno
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
Georgia quarterback Stetson Bennett IV isn’t exactly known for being a threat on the ground, but he used his legs to make TCU pay on the Bulldogs’ opening drive in the national championship on Monday night.

After UGA forced a three-and-out to start the game, Bennett capped off a five-play, 57-yard drive with a rushing touchdown from 21 yards out. After completing two passes for 33 yards to get into range, Bennett fooled the entire Horned Frogs’ defense with an option keeper and exploded through the hole, making a couple of moves to get into the end zone and give his team an early 7-0 lead.

The 25-year-old is playing in his final game as a collegiate player on Monday night, and he will look to lead Georgia to its second-straight national title. No team has gone back-to-back since Alabama did so in 2011 and 2012.

If he keeps making plays like this, the Bulldogs will be in good shape.

