Loraine Flukey
3d ago
Can't wait! I need to get out and move! I might not bowl to good but I'm ready to try! I hope that they are a big success because Rantoul needs this! Next, hopefully......a movie theater???
WAND TV
New sports bar and grill coming to Decatur this spring
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) — Decatur residents will soon get to experience, "All the games. All the time," at Hotshots Sports Bar & Grill. Opening up at 237 North Main Street, the restaurant will feature dart boards, pool tables, Golden Tee Golf, and over 20 flat-screen TV's. The new franchise...
Crews tear down Jay’s Place in Downtown Gibson City after summer fire
GIBSON CITY, Ill., (WCIA) — Gibson City is still working on rebuilding after a fire damaged multiple buildings on the Fourth of July. On Thursday, one of those buildings was torn down. Crews worked to clear the space where the bar Jay’s Place once stood. Business owners and Gibson City residents alike said they miss […]
smilepolitely.com
The VFW #630 restaurant is closed
Effective today, the restaurant inside Urbana’s VFW #630 is closed. The kitchen was run by Chefs Zachary Bronson and Katrina Downes, who previously worked in the kitchen at Radio Maria. The chef duo competed in last October’s 7th Artisan Cup & Fork event with a pork tenderloin roulade with local vegetables and polenta.
Bradley Ave. in Champaign closes 3 lanes temporarily on Friday
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — The City of Champaign announced that a single lane of Bradley Ave. will temporarily close in three locations between 7 a.m.-4 p.m. on Friday. The closure is due to work on a sewer lining project. Closure locations include: The city appreciates the cooperation of travelers in the area and encourages caution […]
Gibson City jewelry store updates community following July explosion, fire
GIBSON CITY, Ill. (WCIA) — Hustedt Jewelers recently gave an update to the Gibson City community on its store after it and several surrounding buildings were damaged by an explosion and fire in July. The jewelry store shared on Facebook that cleaning up the interior of the building has been an “extremely lengthy and stressful […]
taylorvilledailynews.com
Decatur Man Arrested For Taylorville Break-In
A Decatur man was arrested in Charleston after a Taylorville break-in. On January 8th, 2023 at 4:36 AM, police received a call from a citizen that someone was pounding on their door when they heard a crashing noise. Taylorville Police responded to a house on the 1300 block of Market Street. Officers noticed that the door had been kicked in. Police secured the residence and saw the garage door was open.
Three Illinois Cities Among The Worst For Bed Bugs
Orkin put together a list of cities with the worst bed bug problems across the country.
Batman visits patients at Carle in Urbana
URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — Batman took time away from saving the world on Tuesday to visit children at Carle Foundation Hospital in Urbana. The famed superhero spent around an hour on the Inpatient Pediatric floor. He visited with four patients, two in their rooms and two through the window, along with their families and hospital […]
WCIA
Now showing: “A Man Called Otto” and “The Seven Faces of Jane”
A heartwarming family film and a quirky portrait of a woman in need of change are available for viewing this week. Here to review A Man Called Otto and The Seven Faces of Jane are Film Critics Pam Powell and Chuck Koplinski. Be sure to give Chuck and Pam a...
smilepolitely.com
Pond Street serves a fantastic fish sandwich
There’s a brand new food business called Pond Street serving a fantastic panko-breaded catfish sandwich. Based in Urbana, Pond Street is currently only doing pop-ups and private events around C-U, but there are plans to open a food truck soon. At the New Year’s Eve pop-up event at ISHI...
Arcola’s Mitchel Myers signs with ISU
ARCOLA (WCIA) — Arcola senior Mitchel Myers signed his nation letter of intent to continue his athletic career at Indiana State University. Myers will continue throwing shot, discus and weight for the Sycamores. He finished third in state last year in discus. Myers had his pick of schools, choosing between Indiana State, Southern Illinois, Drake, […]
WCIA
North Ridge Middle School counselor meeting kids with hope and encouragement
Counselor at North Ridge Middle School, Tyler Ferber, is working to meet students where they’re at with hope and encouragement. Mr. Ferber shares a few valuable reminders and lessons they’re teaching kids that go far beyond the classroom.
WCIA
The Cardinal Caravan is coming to town this Friday
St. Louis Cardinal Caravan is this Friday, January 13th at the iHotel & Conference Center. The program is at noon. Doors at the iHotel and Conference Center (1900 S First St) open at 11am. Typically there’s a ‘break out room’ to ‘muster the media’ for quick interviews from 11:20-45am. It’s FREE to meet 3 players, an alumni player and a broadcaster.
Crews respond to Champaign house fire, family displaced
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — The Champaign Fire Department responded to a single-family home fire on Tuesday morning. The fire department reported that crews saw heavy smoke and fire coming from a bedroom at the back of the home located at the 1300 block of Williamsburg Dr. Crews quickly extinguished the fire. Officials said the fire […]
WAND TV
Electrical appliance causes house fire in Champaign
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) - A house fire in Champaign was started by an electrical appliance, firefighters said. The Champaign Fire Department was called to a single-family home in the 1300 block of Williamsburg Dr., Tuesday, January 10, at 10:17 a.m. Crews reported heavy smoke and fire coming from a bedroom...
WCIA
U of I Technology Entrepreneur Center
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) – The U of I wants to ensure its students get the best hands-on learning experience they can offer. That’s why they have places like the U of I Technology Entrepreneur Center and host things like the Idea Fair. Most of the students at the...
Arrest made in Champaign’s first murder of 2023
Editor’s note: This article originally listed Zaire Herman as being 21 years old, an age that was provided by the Champaign Police Department. Champaign Police have since corrected themselves to say Herman is actually 20 years old. This article has been updated accordingly. CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — A 20-year-old man has been arrested in connection […]
Central IL firefighters honor Maroa chief with visitation walkthrough
CLINTON, Ill. (WCIA) — The City of Maroa honored its longtime Fire Chief on Monday after he passed away last week. Larry Peasley was 76 years old and had been with the Maroa Fire Department for more than 40 years when he passed away on Jan. 4. In response, Governor Pritzker ordered flags in Illinois […]
Heroic neighbor helps family during Champaign house fire
Neighbor helps family during house fire in Champaign.
HS scoreboard (1-12-23)
TUSCOLA (WCIA) — Check out highlights from the undefeated Tuscola girls basketball hosting Clinton, plus check out scores from games across Central Illinois. GIRLS BASKETBALL Tuscola 57, Clinton 49 Leroy 38, Athens 49 Chrisman 40, Schlarman 23 Sacred Heart-Griffin 42, Mahomet-Seymour 35 Bloomington 64, Danville 17 Bloomington Central Catholic 57, St. Thomas More 52 Watseka […]
