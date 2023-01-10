ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

Atmospheric river hits Western Washington Thursday and Friday

Seattle - An atmospheric river is taking aim at the Pacific Northwest Thursday and Friday, bringing heavy rain and gusty wind at times to Western Washington. Temperatures will be mild today, making it into the mid 50s. We will be keeping an eye on some of our area rivers prone to flooding during atmospheric river events. The Skokomish River near Potlatch is expected to hit moderate flood stage Thursday afternoon.
WASHINGTON STATE
Atmospheric river veers north to Pacific Northwest Wednesday

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The river in the sky returns to western Oregon and Washington Wednesday afternoon. This comes after the atmospheric river brought record rainfall to central California earlier this week. It left behind catastrophic flooding in parts of California and now that moisture is moving north. Thankfully,...
OREGON STATE
Washington State Route Closed for Avalanche Danger. See the Cleanup

The warm weather has created avalanche danger on at least one Washington State highway causing authorities to close it until further notice. The warm weather in the northwest almost always causes avalanche danger somewhere every year. Over the last few days, they have struggled with avalanche cleanup on Washington SR 2 around Stevens Pass and Tumwater Canyon. A few days ago they had to clean up multiple avalanches, and again today they had to close part of the highway because of avalanche danger.
WASHINGTON STATE
GORDON’S UPDATE: Weather 1/12/23

Well, good news, the precipitation associated with the atmospheric river has been bringing only light rain or moderate drizzle to the area overnight thru today. It looks like the heavier rain today has been moving northeastward from west of Astoria into Washington. There is a chance that the atmospheric river gets enhanced by trough of low pressure which could push the heavier rain into the coast bringing around an inch more of rain. Even with this feature, hydrological issues are not expected for our rivers.
ASTORIA, OR
California winter weather could impact Twin Tiers

(WENY) -- California has been experiencing heavy rainfall this winter with no clear end in sight. While atmospheric rivers are bringing massive amounts of rainfall to the west coast, local experts say it isn’t likely locally. “We are experiencing an atmospheric river,” WENY Chief Meteorologist Joe Veres said, adding,...
CALIFORNIA STATE
ONP issues 4-day closure of west end campgrounds and roads

PORT ANGELES, Wash. – On Thursday, January 12, campgrounds and roads in the western part of Olympic National Park were closed due to incoming blustery weather. Reports from the National Weather Service, storm activity in Western Washington had sustained winds around 25mph with gusts around 30mph. The weather watch is likely to continue through Sunday, January 15.
PORT ANGELES, WA
Dungeness crab harvest delayed off Washington, Oregon coast

The key Dungeness crab harvest areas from Klipsan Beach, Washington, to Cape Falcon, Oregon, will not open until Feb. 1 because surveys found legal-sized males still lacked enough recoverable meat in their shells. A policy group that includes the Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife and the Oregon Department of...
WASHINGTON STATE
Windy conditions cause 20,000+ to lose power across Puget Sound

Windy conditions are battering parts of Western Washington Monday morning, with a reported 20,000 power outages currently impacting residents. Downed trees are already causing power outages, multiple road closures, and at least one person who was struck by a downed tree. As of 12:00 p.m., Puget Sound Energy is reporting...
SEATTLE, WA
Photos: Bay Area Storm Damage Shown in 10 Devastating Images

Forty cars in a San Francisco garage, flooded. A tree crashing through a woman’s home as she slept. Emergency declarations issued across Northern California. This is the state of the Bay Area as relentless storms continue, water-logging what is normally parched soil and creating dangerous conditions prone to fallen trees and flooding.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Boulders return to prevent homeless camps along WA highways

Let’s talk about boulders — specifically, the use of boulders to prevent homeless camps from returning to sites along freeways and highways. Once thought inhumane, boulder use is gaining momentum as a deterrent. I was shocked to find the massive homeless encampment in Delta Park, just off I-5...
OLYMPIA, WA
