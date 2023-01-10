Read full article on original website
q13fox.com
Atmospheric river hits Western Washington Thursday and Friday
Seattle - An atmospheric river is taking aim at the Pacific Northwest Thursday and Friday, bringing heavy rain and gusty wind at times to Western Washington. Temperatures will be mild today, making it into the mid 50s. We will be keeping an eye on some of our area rivers prone to flooding during atmospheric river events. The Skokomish River near Potlatch is expected to hit moderate flood stage Thursday afternoon.
Atmospheric river to bring heavy rainfall to western Washington, increasing flood, landslide risk
SEATTLE — California experienced significant flooding and damage from a weather pattern favoring potent atmospheric rivers aimed at the state over the past several days. Residual moisture from one of the atmospheric rivers will shift north toward Washington state Wednesday night. The atmospheric river is weak and decaying so...
‘Atmospheric river’ bringing impressive rainfall totals to parts of Western Washington
SEATTLE — The steady rain is here thanks to an atmospheric river. Rain totals are already adding up and will be impressive by the end of the event. Rain will continue through Friday, bringing the Puget Sound region moderate to heavy rain, but there could be periods of breaks.
Atmospheric river veers north to Pacific Northwest Wednesday
PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The river in the sky returns to western Oregon and Washington Wednesday afternoon. This comes after the atmospheric river brought record rainfall to central California earlier this week. It left behind catastrophic flooding in parts of California and now that moisture is moving north. Thankfully,...
There’s another storm expected to hit Northern California. Here’s what to expect
(KTXL) — Another atmospheric river is predicted to hit Northern California on Friday night through the weekend, bringing heavy rain to the valley and snow to the mountains, according to the National Weather Service. The NWS predicts that the heaviest rainfall will be seen on Saturday which could bring flooding concerns throughout the region. Thunderstorms […]
Washington State Route Closed for Avalanche Danger. See the Cleanup
The warm weather has created avalanche danger on at least one Washington State highway causing authorities to close it until further notice. The warm weather in the northwest almost always causes avalanche danger somewhere every year. Over the last few days, they have struggled with avalanche cleanup on Washington SR 2 around Stevens Pass and Tumwater Canyon. A few days ago they had to clean up multiple avalanches, and again today they had to close part of the highway because of avalanche danger.
Atmospheric river hits Puget Sound region; avalanche, landslides possible
The Northwest Avalanche Center in Seattle has issued an Avalanche Warning for the west slopes of the Cascades from the Canadian border to King County, including the mountains in the Mount Baker area, Highway 542, Highway 20 west, and the Mountain Loop Highway. The warning is in effect until 6 p.m. Thursday.
Heavy rain brings flooding, landslides to some areas of western Washington
The Skykomish River is prone to flooding, and with the heavy rain, water had crested over onto roadways. If you see water on the roads, do not drive through it.
GORDON’S UPDATE: Weather 1/12/23
Well, good news, the precipitation associated with the atmospheric river has been bringing only light rain or moderate drizzle to the area overnight thru today. It looks like the heavier rain today has been moving northeastward from west of Astoria into Washington. There is a chance that the atmospheric river gets enhanced by trough of low pressure which could push the heavier rain into the coast bringing around an inch more of rain. Even with this feature, hydrological issues are not expected for our rivers.
California winter weather could impact Twin Tiers
(WENY) -- California has been experiencing heavy rainfall this winter with no clear end in sight. While atmospheric rivers are bringing massive amounts of rainfall to the west coast, local experts say it isn’t likely locally. “We are experiencing an atmospheric river,” WENY Chief Meteorologist Joe Veres said, adding,...
ONP issues 4-day closure of west end campgrounds and roads
PORT ANGELES, Wash. – On Thursday, January 12, campgrounds and roads in the western part of Olympic National Park were closed due to incoming blustery weather. Reports from the National Weather Service, storm activity in Western Washington had sustained winds around 25mph with gusts around 30mph. The weather watch is likely to continue through Sunday, January 15.
King tides return to Puget Sound, but unlikely to bring much flooding
The king tides are back along Washington’s shoreline this week and should peak in the Seattle area on Wednesday. But for this round, at least, we are unlikely to see the flood damage that occurred two weeks ago, the last time the king tides hit. King tides are extraordinarily...
Surf Warnings, Advisories for Washington Coast, Oregon Coast - Waves Up to 35 ft
(Long Beach, Washington) – It's a great time for storm watching on the beaches Thursday but you'll be advised to stay off beaches and far back from rocky ledges. (Photo Oregon Coast Beach Connection) A sizable list of high surf warnings are being issued for the entirety of the...
Dungeness crab harvest delayed off Washington, Oregon coast
The key Dungeness crab harvest areas from Klipsan Beach, Washington, to Cape Falcon, Oregon, will not open until Feb. 1 because surveys found legal-sized males still lacked enough recoverable meat in their shells. A policy group that includes the Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife and the Oregon Department of...
Explaining water flows: Why Sierra Nevada snow won’t fix Lake Mead
A big snowstorm in California is welcome news, as long as floods and mudslides aren't wrecking lives. But here's why that snow is never going to make a difference at Lake Mead.
Sun to return, expect dry conditions for Western Washington
As the skies clear, the sun will return to Western Washington. Expect dry conditions as highs remain above normal!
Windy conditions cause 20,000+ to lose power across Puget Sound
Windy conditions are battering parts of Western Washington Monday morning, with a reported 20,000 power outages currently impacting residents. Downed trees are already causing power outages, multiple road closures, and at least one person who was struck by a downed tree. As of 12:00 p.m., Puget Sound Energy is reporting...
Photos: Bay Area Storm Damage Shown in 10 Devastating Images
Forty cars in a San Francisco garage, flooded. A tree crashing through a woman’s home as she slept. Emergency declarations issued across Northern California. This is the state of the Bay Area as relentless storms continue, water-logging what is normally parched soil and creating dangerous conditions prone to fallen trees and flooding.
