Well, good news, the precipitation associated with the atmospheric river has been bringing only light rain or moderate drizzle to the area overnight thru today. It looks like the heavier rain today has been moving northeastward from west of Astoria into Washington. There is a chance that the atmospheric river gets enhanced by trough of low pressure which could push the heavier rain into the coast bringing around an inch more of rain. Even with this feature, hydrological issues are not expected for our rivers.

ASTORIA, OR ・ 11 HOURS AGO