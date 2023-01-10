ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
gobblercountry.com

Virginia Tech football: More honors rolling in for freshman cornerback Mansoor Delane

The honors continue to roll in for Virginia Tech freshmen cornerback Mansoor Delane. The 6-foot-1, 177-pound defensive back from Silver Spring, Md., was named to the freshman All-America team by the Football Writers Association of America. It’s the third such honor for Delane, who was previously named to the 247Sports freshman All-American team and the College Football News freshman All-American team.
BLACKSBURG, VA
247Sports

Hokies Complete Wide Receiver Overhaul with Jaylin Lane

After Virginia Tech’s Kaleb Smith entered the transfer portal on December 5, 2022, the Hokies were projected to enter 2023 with a combined returning total of 44 receptions at the wide receiver spot. After adding Old Dominion transfer Ali Jennings and Norfolk State transfer Da’Quan Felton and landing Middle...
BLACKSBURG, VA
wfxrtv.com

Virginia Tech adds a sparkle of history to its collection

BLACKSBURG, Va. (WFXR) — One dress can hold a thousand memories and this dress is one to remember. Slim and white, with beading detail. It’s the dress that belongs to Kylene Barker McNeill, the first Miss Virginia to be Crowned Miss America in 1979. Even after taking her...
BLACKSBURG, VA
WSLS

Local Kroger stores celebrate $4 million remodel

Kroger shoppers in Blacksburg and Roanoke may soon notice upgrades to their local stores. On Wednesday, the business held a ribbon cutting for stores on University City Boulevard in Blacksburg and Brandon Avenue in Roanoke. Lori Raya, Division President for the Mid-Atlantic Kroger Division, said the $4 million remodel includes...
BLACKSBURG, VA
Smith Mountain Eagle

Judith Jones, beloved SML barber, retires

Being a barber involves much more than just cutting hair, as barbers have to provide a personable atmosphere for their clients. Judith Jones, a barber in Hardy, is more than just someone who cut hair for people in the Smith Mountain Lake (SML) community. She went above and beyond to ensure her customers felt at home and happier after their haircut.
HARDY, VA
WDBJ7.com

Christiansburg votes to suspend SRO funding for MCPS schools in town limits

CHRISTIANSBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - Christiansburg Town Council will cut funding to its school resource officer program July 1. The town wants Montgomery County to fund these positions, saying the schools are Montgomery County property, despite their location within Christiansburg town limits. “Everybody here wants a resource officer in there but...
CHRISTIANSBURG, VA
WDBJ7.com

Improving 81: What’s been done and what’s to come

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Interstate 81 is a common route for truckers, travelers and locals commuting to and from work. Too often, it’s often a source of delays. I-81 has become known as one of the deadliest roads in Virginia. Podcasts, websites and studies have been dedicated to identifying...
STAUNTON, VA
WSLS

Contested housing development in Roanoke moves forward

ROANOKE, Va. – A controversial apartment complex went back in front of the Roanoke City Planning Commission on Monday. The proposed development along Orange Avenue would be one of the biggest projects to date. Daniel Cyrus represents TPB Enterprises, the company proposing the housing project. [READ MORE: Largest apartment...
ROANOKE, VA
pmg-va.com

Long Standing Lake Breakfast Club

For over 28 years, the “Biscuit-Eaters of America” have met for Wednesday breakfasts at numerous venues in Moneta. For over a decade the group met at Campers Paradise, now Jake’s, often drawing over 25 gentlemen. It didn’t take long for the same waitress to memorize the menu item each guest would order. Many men would take turns in using their boat to pick up several persons along the way since Campers had adequate boat ramps right there at the restaurant. Now, and for the past several years, the group meets at the Mayberry Diner, formerly Hawk’s Deli in Downtown Moneta, gathering at 7:30 each Wednesday a.m. All men are invited to join the group, contributing to “solving all the world’s problems”. Recently, Jim Caskie, Dave Wilson. Charlie Walker, Jerry Eigenfeld and Jack Harrison continued the tradition.
MONETA, VA
WFXR

Real estate experts in Roanoke share updates on local housing market

ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — Inflation has held a heavy impact on buyers and sellers within the housing market. Local experts in Roanoke say the New River Valley area is pretty steady but there have been some recent developments, adding that the recent economy, politics, and weather all play a key role. Principal Broker, Robert Lichtenstein […]
ROANOKE, VA
WSLS

State police investigating fatal crash in Pulaski County

PULASKI COUNTY, Va. – Virginia State Police is investigating a two-vehicle fatal crash that left one dead in Pulaski County Monday. Authorities say at 3:34 p.m., police responded to the crash on Route 11 close to a half-mile north of Route 766. A 2017 Mitsubishi Outlander was heading north...
PULASKI COUNTY, VA
wvtf.org

Va. News: Daylight Saving Time & saving historic documents

A Roanoke County delegate wants to find out more about how switching to Daylight Saving Time every spring impacts Virginians and whether that should continue. And some of the nation's oldest historical documents may be at risk of damage from material that was meant to protect them. Those have been...
ROANOKE COUNTY, VA
WDBJ7.com

Old Pulaski County church turning into homeless shelter

PULASKI COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - When the old site of Jordan’s Chapel United Methodist Church went up for sale, Merissa Sachs and Jack Hauschulz knew what they had to do. “You’ve got to do something to fix it if you’re seeing a need, and a solution comes in front of you and that’s what we did,” Sachs said.
PULASKI COUNTY, VA
Travel Maven

This Diner Has Been Named the Best in Virginia

Whether you’re in the mood for breakfast at 10 pm or a juicy club sandwich for lunch, you can find a diner in just about every corner of Virginia. But not all diners are created equally. According to the online media publication Food & Wine, there's one diner in Virginia that is a winning favorite.
ROANOKE, VA
WDBJ7.com

Man dies after two-vehicle crash in Pulaski County

PULASKI, Va. (WDBJ) - A Max Meadows man died Monday after being involved in a two-vehicle crash in Pulaski County, according to Virginia State Police. Police say the crash occurred at 3:44 p.m. on Rt. 11, close to a half-mile north of Rt. 766. 31-year-old Monica Harder, of Pulaski, was...
PULASKI COUNTY, VA

