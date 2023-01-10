Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Airbnb is becoming popular in RoanokeCheryl E PrestonRoanoke, VA
WWE: Saturday Night Main Event comes to the Berglund Center after being sold to Saudi ArabiaCheryl E PrestonRoanoke, VA
Southwest Virginia Wildlife Center of Roanoke asks for public help after a Bald Eagle is found dead at Carvins CoveCheryl E PrestonRoanoke, VA
Hollins-Mill Mountain Winter Festival of New Works presents "I Live to Tell" January 12Cheryl E PrestonRoanoke, VA
Virginia witness videotapes hovering lights in triangle formationRoger MarshVirginia State
gobblercountry.com
Virginia Tech football: More honors rolling in for freshman cornerback Mansoor Delane
The honors continue to roll in for Virginia Tech freshmen cornerback Mansoor Delane. The 6-foot-1, 177-pound defensive back from Silver Spring, Md., was named to the freshman All-America team by the Football Writers Association of America. It’s the third such honor for Delane, who was previously named to the 247Sports freshman All-American team and the College Football News freshman All-American team.
techlunchpail.com
Virginia Tech Showing Interest in Former FCS All-American K Jerry Rice
Virginia Tech had their ups and downs at kicker this past season with a combination of Will Ross and John Love going 9-12 on field goals led by Ross who was 8-10 on the season including 5-6 from 40-49 yards. While there's definitely plenty of potential between Ross and Love...
Hokies Complete Wide Receiver Overhaul with Jaylin Lane
After Virginia Tech’s Kaleb Smith entered the transfer portal on December 5, 2022, the Hokies were projected to enter 2023 with a combined returning total of 44 receptions at the wide receiver spot. After adding Old Dominion transfer Ali Jennings and Norfolk State transfer Da’Quan Felton and landing Middle...
wfxrtv.com
Virginia Tech adds a sparkle of history to its collection
BLACKSBURG, Va. (WFXR) — One dress can hold a thousand memories and this dress is one to remember. Slim and white, with beading detail. It’s the dress that belongs to Kylene Barker McNeill, the first Miss Virginia to be Crowned Miss America in 1979. Even after taking her...
wfxrtv.com
Wife of late Delegate Ronnie Campbell runs for his seat against 25-year-old politician
On Tuesday, voters will decide on a new delegate to represent Virginia's 24th District. Wife of late Delegate Ronnie Campbell runs for his …. On Tuesday, voters will decide on a new delegate to represent Virginia's 24th District. FAA Update: ground order lifted. After an overnight outage affected the Notice...
WSLS
Local Kroger stores celebrate $4 million remodel
Kroger shoppers in Blacksburg and Roanoke may soon notice upgrades to their local stores. On Wednesday, the business held a ribbon cutting for stores on University City Boulevard in Blacksburg and Brandon Avenue in Roanoke. Lori Raya, Division President for the Mid-Atlantic Kroger Division, said the $4 million remodel includes...
Bed Bath & Beyond to close these Virginia stores: 'They've lost control'
Bath & Beyond updated its list of stores it plans to close amid its financial struggles. The list includes five stores in Virginia.
Smith Mountain Eagle
Judith Jones, beloved SML barber, retires
Being a barber involves much more than just cutting hair, as barbers have to provide a personable atmosphere for their clients. Judith Jones, a barber in Hardy, is more than just someone who cut hair for people in the Smith Mountain Lake (SML) community. She went above and beyond to ensure her customers felt at home and happier after their haircut.
WDBJ7.com
Christiansburg votes to suspend SRO funding for MCPS schools in town limits
CHRISTIANSBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - Christiansburg Town Council will cut funding to its school resource officer program July 1. The town wants Montgomery County to fund these positions, saying the schools are Montgomery County property, despite their location within Christiansburg town limits. “Everybody here wants a resource officer in there but...
WDBJ7.com
Improving 81: What’s been done and what’s to come
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Interstate 81 is a common route for truckers, travelers and locals commuting to and from work. Too often, it’s often a source of delays. I-81 has become known as one of the deadliest roads in Virginia. Podcasts, websites and studies have been dedicated to identifying...
This Tiny Hole-in-the-Wall Has Some of the Best Hot Dogs in all of Virginia
Hot dogs are wired into the American psyche. From carts on busy city street corners to fully loaded dogs covered in creative toppings from a gastropub, Virginia is filled with many great places to grab a delicious hot dog.
WSLS
Contested housing development in Roanoke moves forward
ROANOKE, Va. – A controversial apartment complex went back in front of the Roanoke City Planning Commission on Monday. The proposed development along Orange Avenue would be one of the biggest projects to date. Daniel Cyrus represents TPB Enterprises, the company proposing the housing project. [READ MORE: Largest apartment...
WSET
Former Carilion board member and wife donate $1 million to fund cancer services expansion
ROANOKE, Va. (WSET) — Cancer service expansion at Carilion will be given a boost after 1$ million was donated to boost the funds by former board member and Roanoke businessman George Logan and his wife Helen. George was on the board between 2003 and 2007 after already serving ten...
pmg-va.com
Long Standing Lake Breakfast Club
For over 28 years, the “Biscuit-Eaters of America” have met for Wednesday breakfasts at numerous venues in Moneta. For over a decade the group met at Campers Paradise, now Jake’s, often drawing over 25 gentlemen. It didn’t take long for the same waitress to memorize the menu item each guest would order. Many men would take turns in using their boat to pick up several persons along the way since Campers had adequate boat ramps right there at the restaurant. Now, and for the past several years, the group meets at the Mayberry Diner, formerly Hawk’s Deli in Downtown Moneta, gathering at 7:30 each Wednesday a.m. All men are invited to join the group, contributing to “solving all the world’s problems”. Recently, Jim Caskie, Dave Wilson. Charlie Walker, Jerry Eigenfeld and Jack Harrison continued the tradition.
Real estate experts in Roanoke share updates on local housing market
ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — Inflation has held a heavy impact on buyers and sellers within the housing market. Local experts in Roanoke say the New River Valley area is pretty steady but there have been some recent developments, adding that the recent economy, politics, and weather all play a key role. Principal Broker, Robert Lichtenstein […]
WSLS
State police investigating fatal crash in Pulaski County
PULASKI COUNTY, Va. – Virginia State Police is investigating a two-vehicle fatal crash that left one dead in Pulaski County Monday. Authorities say at 3:34 p.m., police responded to the crash on Route 11 close to a half-mile north of Route 766. A 2017 Mitsubishi Outlander was heading north...
wvtf.org
Va. News: Daylight Saving Time & saving historic documents
A Roanoke County delegate wants to find out more about how switching to Daylight Saving Time every spring impacts Virginians and whether that should continue. And some of the nation's oldest historical documents may be at risk of damage from material that was meant to protect them. Those have been...
WDBJ7.com
Old Pulaski County church turning into homeless shelter
PULASKI COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - When the old site of Jordan’s Chapel United Methodist Church went up for sale, Merissa Sachs and Jack Hauschulz knew what they had to do. “You’ve got to do something to fix it if you’re seeing a need, and a solution comes in front of you and that’s what we did,” Sachs said.
This Diner Has Been Named the Best in Virginia
Whether you’re in the mood for breakfast at 10 pm or a juicy club sandwich for lunch, you can find a diner in just about every corner of Virginia. But not all diners are created equally. According to the online media publication Food & Wine, there's one diner in Virginia that is a winning favorite.
WDBJ7.com
Man dies after two-vehicle crash in Pulaski County
PULASKI, Va. (WDBJ) - A Max Meadows man died Monday after being involved in a two-vehicle crash in Pulaski County, according to Virginia State Police. Police say the crash occurred at 3:44 p.m. on Rt. 11, close to a half-mile north of Rt. 766. 31-year-old Monica Harder, of Pulaski, was...
