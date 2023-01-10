Read full article on original website
Calendar of Events for Friday
Clarksburg Lions Club regular meeting, noon, Brickside Bar & Grille. Speaker: Laura Edgell, WVU Medicine United Hospital Center director of development. Contact Lion Don Niles, 304-641-9392.
Rifle begins spring slate riding momentum of strong fall finish
West Virginia's rifle team begins the spring season, and the road to the national championships, with yet another top-tier test as the No. 5-ranked Mountaineers travel to the 49th state on Friday, Jan. 13, to take on No. 2-ranked University of Alaska-Fairbanks. WVU concludes the weekend on Saturday, Jan. 14, when the squad faces Alaska-Fairbanks, No. 3 Kentucky and No. 16 Georgia Southern.
Martin Luther King, Jr. Day events planned in North Central West Virginia
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — Events are scheduled to celebrate Martin Luther King Jr. Day over the next couple weeks throughout North Central West Virginia. In Clarksburg, the West Virginia Black Heritage Festival will have an art exhibit starting Friday at the Kelly Miller Community Center.
Counselors encourage Harrison County, West Virginia, seniors to begin scholarship application process
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — As the second semester begins, high school seniors wishing to pursue higher education should begin work on securing scholarships, if they haven’t started already, according to school counselors. Many scholarships are made available during the second semester, with some having deadlines in the...
Kelley's late bucket pushes Minutemen past Bearcats, 49-48
WESTON, W.Va. (WV News) — The Lewis County Minutemen collected a thrilling 49-48 home win over the Grafton Bearcats on Thursday night as Pason Kelley came up clutch in the closing seconds, hitting a layup off a nice touch pass from Ben Putnam to seal the victory. Lewis County's...
Ravenswood takes down Ritchie County
RAVENSWOOD, W.Va. (WV News) — Ravenswood’s Runnin’ Red Devils were off and running on Tuesday night. The Devils darted out to a 22-6 lead against Ritchie County and never looked back in downing the Rebels of Ritchie County, 54-45, on the Mick Price Court inside the Old Gymnasium.
Eight football freshmen enrolled for WVU spring semester
Eight freshmen from West Virginia’s list of football signees in the early December period have enrolled for the 2023 spring semester and will be eligible for spring practice. They include:. Sean Boyle — QB, 6-foot-2, 200 pounds, Charlotte, N.C./Charlotte Catholic HS. Ben Cutter — LB, 6-1, 215, Denver,...
Eagles fall to Tigers despite combined 52 from Thomason, Cooley
ELKINS, W.Va. (WV News) — Robert C. Byrd senior Quinten Cooley’s late-third quarter heroics weren’t quite enough. Moments after blocking an Elkins dunk attempt, Cooley was quickly impactful again as he was open at the top of the key and buried a 3-pointer that cut RCB’s deficit to three points.
Second-half improvements not enough as WVU's skid continues
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — And the beat goes on. So do the beatings for West Virginia. In a taut, tense, physical battle between two teams looking for their first Big 12 victory that went into the closing minute, the Baylor Bears made the big shots and the big plays when they needed to defeat West Virginia, 83-76, before 11,815 fans.
Bridgeport boys down North Marion for sixth straight win
RACHEL, W.Va. (WV News) — Behind 32 points from Anthony Spatafore, the Bridgeport Indians picked up their sixth win in a row Thursday on the road at North Marion, defeating the Huskies, 66-55. The Indians have not lost since Dec. 20 at home against Fairmont Senior, and behind an 11-of-17 performance from the floor and 7-of-9 from the free-throw line from Spatafore, Bridgeport was able to keep things rolling Thursday against their Big 10 foes from North Marion.
Law enforcement: Drugs found during fugitive arrest in Philippi
PHILIPPI, W.Va. (WV News) — The Barbour County Sheriff’s Office, the Mountain Region Drug & Violent Crimes Task Force and the U.S. Marshals Service Mountain State Fugitive Task Force on Wednesday joined in apprehending a fugitive, authorities said. James Marklin “Mark” Mayle, 65, was arrested at his residence...
