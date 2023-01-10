ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fresno, CA

Fresno PD: Looking for 3 women after alleged shoplifting at Victoria’s Secret

By Marcela Chavez
YourCentralValley.com
YourCentralValley.com
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3nOVAX_0k92HFPA00

FRESNO, Calif. ( KSEE/KGPE ) – The Fresno Police Department is looking for three women after a suspected shoplifting case in a women’s clothing store at Fashion Fair Mall.

Police say, on Monday, Jan. 2, three women allegedly entered Victoria’s Secret at the mall and took merchandise valued at $1,636, and left without paying for it.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Zk4JP_0k92HFPA00
Fresno Police Department

The products included perfumes and women’s underwear. Police say store employees describe the three women as being verbally aggressive when employees attempted to interact with them.

Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Christal Derington at (559) 621-6408 or send an email to Christal.Derington@fresno.gov.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to YourCentralValley.com.

Comments / 10

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
YourCentralValley.com

Fresno sculptures vandalized, police searching for suspect

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The Fresno Police Department is looking for a person who allegedly vandalized sculptures at the Fresno Art Museum, officials say. According to authorities, on Wednesday, December 14, 2022, the suspect vandalized the works of art located in the museum at 2233 North First Street. In the images provided by Fresno Police […]
FRESNO, CA
YourCentralValley.com

DA: Fresno man charged with murder, dismember his girlfriend

FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A 22-year-old Fresno man has been charged with the murder of a 24-year-old woman also from Fresno, officials with the Fresno County District Attorney’s Office announced on Thursday. DA officials say, Cameron Tyler Wright stabbed Samantha Sharp multiple times, killing her, and then proceeded to dismember her body in an […]
FRESNO, CA
KMJ

At-Risk Man Reported Missing Out Of Visalia

VISALIA, Calif. (KMJ) — Be on the lookout for an at-risk man missing out of Visalia. Visalia Police Department is searching for 40-year-old Ramon Guerra, who they say walked away from a health facility. Guerra was last seen at Kaweah Health Mental Health Hospital on Wednesday. He was wearing...
VISALIA, CA
KMPH.com

Information needed for deadly hit-and-run in Tulare

TULARE, Calif. — The Tulare Police Department is left piecing together a deadly hit-and-run on Wednesday. Officers were called to the area of Bardsley Ave. and Hwy 99 after a man was spotted lying on the road with indications that they had been hit by a vehicle. The man,...
TULARE, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Deputies seek information on Fresno woman’s death

FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Homicide detectives with the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office are actively seeking information regarding the circumstances surrounding the death of 31-year-old Brittany Monique Degrise. Deputies say around 4:30 p.m. Tuesday, they responded to a call of a woman found lying on the side of the road next to a grape vineyard […]
FRESNO COUNTY, CA
YourCentralValley.com

TCSO in search of at-risk missing adult in Visalia

TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The Tulare County Sheriff’s Office is still searching for an at-risk man in Visalia. On Sunday, deputies say 33-year-old Steven Franco was last seen around noon near Santa Fe Avenue and Tulare Street wearing a grey hoodie and a red bandana. Authorities describe Franco to be a Hispanic man, 5’6″, […]
VISALIA, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Man shot in Fresno in critical condition, PD says

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A man is in critical condition after he was shot several times in Fresno Wednesday night, according to the Fresno Police Department. Police say around 9:30 p.m. they responded to First and Tulare streets for a shot spotter activation of eight rounds. When they arrived, officers found a man in his […]
FRESNO, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Bicyclist killed, hit by car in Fresno, police say

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A bicyclist was fatally struck by a vehicle in Fresno on Wednesday, officials with the Fresno Police Department said. According to police, on Wednesday shortly after 11:00 p.m., officers responded to Golden State Boulevard and Swift Avenue to the report of a vehicle that had struck a bicyclist. When officers arrived […]
FRESNO, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Surveillance video released in Sunnyside strip mall fire

FRESNO, Calif. (KGPE/KSEE) – The Fresno Fire Department is searching for two suspects after fire officials release surveillance video from a fire that destroyed a strip mall in the Sunnyside area on Jan. 6. in southeast Fresno.  The newly released video shows two people allegedly throwing objects and shattering a barber shop door. One of […]
FRESNO, CA
YourCentralValley.com

What’s left of the Friday strip mall fire in Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – It’s believed that a fire on Friday that destroyed several businesses in Fresno was set on purpose. Fresno Fire released security video of suspects caught on camera moments before the flames start. This video shows two people breaking into the Blendz Barber Lounge by throwing bricks through the front window. Officials […]
FRESNO, CA
YourCentralValley.com

L.A. man re-arrested for transporting drugs

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A man from L.A. has been rearrested after a Fresno County Judge ended the “Zero Dollar Emergency Bail Rule” policy, according to the Fresno County Sheriffs Office. On January 3, 2023, detectives say they were patrolling I-5 and Highway 33 and conducted a vehicle stop on Pedro Miranda-Muro, 23, of Los […]
FRESNO COUNTY, CA
sjvsun.com

Kings Co. hit by scam, loses $85,000

Kings County was the victim of a fraudulent transaction, which will cost the county around $85,000. The Kings County Board of Supervisors learned of the loss during its meeting on Tuesday. The big picture: The fraudulent transaction came when the county issued a $894,000 check to the perpetrator who was...
YourCentralValley.com

YourCentralValley.com

30K+
Followers
10K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

YourCentralValley.com is the home of KSEE24 and CBS47 and covers Fresno news along with news from across the Central Valley and the latest in weather and sports.

 https://www.yourcentralvalley.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy