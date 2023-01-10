Read full article on original website
Fatal shooting in Marion began as a debate on who was the better rapper
MARION, Ohio (WCMH) – The man arrested in Detroit on murder charges stemming from a shooting in Marion did so because of a dispute over who was a better rapper, said the Marion County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office. Marquise Adams was extradited from Detroit, Mich. to Marion after disappearing from the area for nearly five months. […]
13abc.com
Police working to identify pedestrian hit, killed on I-75
MONROE, Mich. (WTVG) - Police in Michigan are working to identify the body of a female victim who was hit and killed on I-75 in Monroe Tuesday night. The Monroe Post of the Michigan State Police said an SUV traveling north on I-75 hit a pedestrian just before 10:00 p.m. Tuesday night near mile marker 8. Police found the female victim dead when they arrived on the scene and have not been able to identify her despite ongoing efforts.
Video shows man hiding in tree Wednesday after I-280 police pursuit
NORTHWOOD, Ohio — Editor's note: On Wednesday, Ohio State Highway Patrol posted video of the Aviation Unit locating the suspect. This story has been updated to reflect the new information. Authorities have taken a man into custody after a pursuit with authorities in Lake Township Wednesday morning. Lake Township...
Man accused in fatal Marion shooting in August arrested in Detroit
MARION, Ohio (WCMH) — A man who has been wanted as a suspect in a fatal Marion shooting for four months was arrested outside of Ohio. The Marion Police Department said that 18-year-old Marquis Adams was arrested Wednesday in Detroit, Michigan by the United States Marshal’s Office. Adams will be held in Detroit until he […]
13abc.com
Seneca County Sheriffs arrest high school student following violent threats
ATTICA, Ohio (WTVG) - A East High School student was arrested Thursday after allegedly making violent threats, Seneca County Sheriff’s Office says. According to a statement released by the Seneca County Sheriff’s Office, police received a call of a student “threatening violent tendencies” toward other students. Upon the deputy’s arrival, school officials secured the student, and no one was injured.
2 to 8 years in prison not enough for man charged with killing BGSU student, student's mother says
FREMONT, Ohio — A man indicted on charges of aggravated vehicular homicide and driving under the influence in the September death of a Bowling Green State University student was arraigned in a Sandusky County court Thursday morning. James Baker Jr was indicted in December, three months after a four-vehicle...
13abc.com
One hospitalized after series of crashes on I-75
FINDLAY, Ohio (WTVG) - One person was hurt following a series of crashes on I-75 in Findlay Thursday afternoon. According to Ohio State Highway Patrol, one person was taken to an area hospital for what troopers described as non-life-threatening injuries. OSHP says there a semi rolled over on I-75 South...
MSP unable to identify deceased woman struck by SUV on I-75 in Monroe County
A woman who was struck by a vehicle and killed along I-75 in Monroe County late Wednesday evening remains unidentified despite efforts by police, authorities said.
13abc.com
TPD: One person shot in West Toledo
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A man was transported to a hospital following a shooting in Toledo, Monday afternoon, police say. Toledo Police responded to the scene by the Hidden Village apartments just after 3:30 p.m. Monday. Officers at the scene said a man was shot outside near the corner of...
13abc.com
Bond set for three suspects in kidnapping, murder of Toledo teens
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Three of the people facing charges in the kidnapping and murder of two Toledo teenagers pleaded not guilty to the charges against them. Cruz Garcia, Corbin Gingrich, and and Carrissa Eames appeared before a judge for arraignment Wednesday afternoon for their alleged roles in the deaths of Ke’Marion Wilder and Kyshawn Pittman. Investigators found the teens’ remains at a burned-down home on Chase Street last month.
13abc.com
Suspect tried to hide by climbing a pine tree in Walbridge pursuit
WALBRIDGE, Ohio (WTVG) - The suspect in the Super 8 Motel breaking and entering has been arrested after evading police for several hours Wednesday morning. The suspect was identified as 33-year-old Ricky Warthen. He’s facing seven charges relating to the incident in Perrysburg Municipal Court - tampering with evidence, safe...
13abc.com
The family of a 15-year-old homicide victim honors her with vigil
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - As Toledo police continue to investigate the case of DeAsia Green, who was found shot in the head in an alley on Page Street, her family held a vigil at the scene of the crime in her honor. According to her mother, the 15-year-old was last...
13abc.com
Fremont Police Chief under fire for comments
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Fremont Police Chief has been on leave since November 30 and will face city leadership next week for any potential punishment. According to Ken Frost, the Safety Services Director in Fremont, Derek Wensinger has been on the force for 16 years and has been chief for less than a year when he took over for the retiring chief.
WTOL-TV
Upper Sandusky man indicted on murder charges for Dollar Tree cashier
WYANDOT COUNTY, Ohio — An Upper Sandusky man charged with murdering a Dollar Tree cashier in the store with a machete on Jan. 1 has been indicted on six charges by a Wyandot County grand jury Wednesday. At an arraignment hearing Wednesday afternoon, Bethel Bekele, 27, pleaded not guilty...
Two people shot Sunday afternoon in west Toledo
TOLEDO, Ohio — Two people were shot Sunday afternoon in west Toledo. Toledo police responded to the 2000 block of Marlow Road just before 3:30. Upon arrival, officers found two people suffering from single gunshot wounds. A police report did not name either victim, but said their ages are 45 and 22.
13abc.com
TPD: Police chase leads to accident on Central and Glenwood
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A police chase led to a car accident on Central and Glenwood on Tuesday night. According to TPD, officers were in pursuit of a black Kia prior to the crash. The pursuit continued on to Jackman and ended at the intersection of Jackman and Marne Ave.
Police searching for woman missing from west Toledo group home
TOLEDO, Ohio — Police are searching for a 48-year-old woman who is missing from the west Toledo group home where she resides. Toledo police said in a Facebook post that Dawn Simmons left her residence in the 1800-block of Evansdale Avenue at 7 a.m. Tuesday and has not been seen since. According to police, Simmons suffers from schizophrenia and has not taken her medication in several days.
13abc.com
TPD searching for suspect who shot teen multiple times
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Toledo Police officers are searching for an unknown suspect who allegedly shot a teenager multiple times over the weekend. According to Toledo Police records, officers responded to two Shot Spotter calls in the 900 block of Forsythe just after midnight Saturday. Officers got word that a person was hurt inside of a home and went inside to find an 18-year-old victim suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. He was taken to an area hospital for treatment. The extent of his injuries is unknown but police said he was stable at the time of their report.
bgindependentmedia.org
BG Police arrest man for alleged domestic violence and active felony warrant
A Bowling Green man was arrested for domestic violence and for an active felony warrant on Tuesday at an apartment in the 600 block of South College Avenue. Darnell Johnson, 20, was taken to the Wood County jail. Bowling Green Police received a call around 5 p.m. from a woman...
Police investigating smash-and-grab at weed operation on Detroit's east side
A smash-and-grab on Detroit’s east side exposed an apparent marijuana growing operation after the suspects a giant hole was left in the side of the building.
