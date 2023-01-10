ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Toledo, OH

13abc.com

Police working to identify pedestrian hit, killed on I-75

MONROE, Mich. (WTVG) - Police in Michigan are working to identify the body of a female victim who was hit and killed on I-75 in Monroe Tuesday night. The Monroe Post of the Michigan State Police said an SUV traveling north on I-75 hit a pedestrian just before 10:00 p.m. Tuesday night near mile marker 8. Police found the female victim dead when they arrived on the scene and have not been able to identify her despite ongoing efforts.
MONROE, MI
NBC4 Columbus

Man accused in fatal Marion shooting in August arrested in Detroit

MARION, Ohio (WCMH) — A man who has been wanted as a suspect in a fatal Marion shooting for four months was arrested outside of Ohio. The Marion Police Department said that 18-year-old Marquis Adams was arrested Wednesday in Detroit, Michigan by the United States Marshal’s Office. Adams will be held in Detroit until he […]
MARION, OH
13abc.com

Seneca County Sheriffs arrest high school student following violent threats

ATTICA, Ohio (WTVG) - A East High School student was arrested Thursday after allegedly making violent threats, Seneca County Sheriff’s Office says. According to a statement released by the Seneca County Sheriff’s Office, police received a call of a student “threatening violent tendencies” toward other students. Upon the deputy’s arrival, school officials secured the student, and no one was injured.
SENECA COUNTY, OH
13abc.com

One hospitalized after series of crashes on I-75

FINDLAY, Ohio (WTVG) - One person was hurt following a series of crashes on I-75 in Findlay Thursday afternoon. According to Ohio State Highway Patrol, one person was taken to an area hospital for what troopers described as non-life-threatening injuries. OSHP says there a semi rolled over on I-75 South...
FINDLAY, OH
13abc.com

TPD: One person shot in West Toledo

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A man was transported to a hospital following a shooting in Toledo, Monday afternoon, police say. Toledo Police responded to the scene by the Hidden Village apartments just after 3:30 p.m. Monday. Officers at the scene said a man was shot outside near the corner of...
TOLEDO, OH
13abc.com

Bond set for three suspects in kidnapping, murder of Toledo teens

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Three of the people facing charges in the kidnapping and murder of two Toledo teenagers pleaded not guilty to the charges against them. Cruz Garcia, Corbin Gingrich, and and Carrissa Eames appeared before a judge for arraignment Wednesday afternoon for their alleged roles in the deaths of Ke’Marion Wilder and Kyshawn Pittman. Investigators found the teens’ remains at a burned-down home on Chase Street last month.
TOLEDO, OH
13abc.com

Suspect tried to hide by climbing a pine tree in Walbridge pursuit

WALBRIDGE, Ohio (WTVG) - The suspect in the Super 8 Motel breaking and entering has been arrested after evading police for several hours Wednesday morning. The suspect was identified as 33-year-old Ricky Warthen. He’s facing seven charges relating to the incident in Perrysburg Municipal Court - tampering with evidence, safe...
WALBRIDGE, OH
13abc.com

Fremont Police Chief under fire for comments

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Fremont Police Chief has been on leave since November 30 and will face city leadership next week for any potential punishment. According to Ken Frost, the Safety Services Director in Fremont, Derek Wensinger has been on the force for 16 years and has been chief for less than a year when he took over for the retiring chief.
FREMONT, OH
WTOL 11

Two people shot Sunday afternoon in west Toledo

TOLEDO, Ohio — Two people were shot Sunday afternoon in west Toledo. Toledo police responded to the 2000 block of Marlow Road just before 3:30. Upon arrival, officers found two people suffering from single gunshot wounds. A police report did not name either victim, but said their ages are 45 and 22.
TOLEDO, OH
13abc.com

TPD: Police chase leads to accident on Central and Glenwood

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A police chase led to a car accident on Central and Glenwood on Tuesday night. According to TPD, officers were in pursuit of a black Kia prior to the crash. The pursuit continued on to Jackman and ended at the intersection of Jackman and Marne Ave.
TOLEDO, OH
WTOL 11

Police searching for woman missing from west Toledo group home

TOLEDO, Ohio — Police are searching for a 48-year-old woman who is missing from the west Toledo group home where she resides. Toledo police said in a Facebook post that Dawn Simmons left her residence in the 1800-block of Evansdale Avenue at 7 a.m. Tuesday and has not been seen since. According to police, Simmons suffers from schizophrenia and has not taken her medication in several days.
TOLEDO, OH
13abc.com

TPD searching for suspect who shot teen multiple times

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Toledo Police officers are searching for an unknown suspect who allegedly shot a teenager multiple times over the weekend. According to Toledo Police records, officers responded to two Shot Spotter calls in the 900 block of Forsythe just after midnight Saturday. Officers got word that a person was hurt inside of a home and went inside to find an 18-year-old victim suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. He was taken to an area hospital for treatment. The extent of his injuries is unknown but police said he was stable at the time of their report.
TOLEDO, OH

