ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Democrats undermine working class with open borders and illegal labor

By Steven Camarota
New York Post
New York Post
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0npofm_0k92HAzX00

There is no disputing the data: Wages for working-class Americans are not keeping up with inflation . Moreover, a near-record number of Americans are now out of the labor force entirely . And yet many liberals — avowed friends of the American worker — are calling for more immigration so that employers don’t have to raise wages and get Americans back to work.

It is not surprising when Big Business calls for more immigration to keep wages down, but what has happened to the American left?

Last year, nine Democratic senators joined nine pro-business Republicans calling for an increase in the number of workers admitted under the H-2B program, which brings in lower-skilled non-agriculture workers. The Washington Post editorial board in September argued for “higher inflows of legal workers.” Nicole Narea at the liberal news site Vox states , “The federal government can’t force people to work but it can make it easier for immigrants” to come in and fill jobs.

One might think progressive voices would at least express some concern about the enormous decline in labor-force participation among the non-college-educated or the fact working-class wages have not kept pace with inflation. But not today’s left.

There is general agreement that immigration does lower wages. In an article for Foreign Affairs last month, prominent economists Gordon Hanson and Matthew Slaughter called for significantly increasing immigration to “limit wage and price growth.” UC-Davis economist Giovanni Peri makes much the same argument in an interview with NPR.
A comprehensive 2016 report by the National Academies of Science cites numerous studies showing a negative impact from immigration on wages, particularly those with low levels of education. Subsequent research shows the same thing.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=39WFeZ_0k92HAzX00
Migrants crossing the RIo Grande into El Paso, Texas on January 8, 2023.
Photo by John Moore/Getty Images

But is it really a good idea to use immigration to increase the supply of workers and reduce wages? Wage growth — especially among the less-educated, who have relatively modest earnings to begin with — is almost certainly not a key driver of inflation. Congressional overspending is probably the most important cause, although international supply chain disruptions, pent-up demand during COVID, and the Fed keeping interest rates too low for too long also drove up consumer prices.

Progressives cheered all of the new spending, but now that inflation is roaring, many want to reduce the income of workers, including those who make modest wages. The Bureau of Labor Statistics reports that median weekly wages did not keep pace with inflation from the third quarter of 2020 to 2022. Even before COVID, the wages had shown little to no growth.

Perhaps worse than stagnant or declining wages is the decades-long decline in the labor-force participation rate of the US-born, meaning the share who are working or at least looking for work. Those out of the labor force do not show up as unemployed because they are not actively looking for work. The decline is especially pronounced among men without a bachelor’s degree. This falloff in labor-force participation causes a host of negative effects on individuals and society. It contributes to substance abuse, welfare dependency, mental health issues, crime, family breakup, and even early death. Getting more working-age people back into the labor force would be good for individuals, the economy and society in general.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Obxuo_0k92HAzX00
A group of migrants crossing the Cesar E. Chavez Border Highway after entering the country near El Paso on January 1, 2023.
James Keivom for New York Post

Improvement is certainly possible but it will involve the difficult task of reforming our welfare and disability system and addressing the opioid and mental-health crises, and other issues, that have contributed to the decline in work. If the labor-force participation rate of working-age people ages 16 to 64 returned to what it was in 2000 — not exactly an eternity ago — it would add 6.5 million people to the labor force.

A tight labor market is a great opportunity to let wages rise for jobs generally performed by people without college degrees, encouraging more of them to come back into the labor force.

Instead, the Biden administration is encouraging mass immigration of people, many of whom can’t legally work and will pay little in taxes. Increasing the supply of labor lowers wages, particularly in the restaurant and construction industries, for everyone even if they are given work permits.

How can Democrats call themselves the party of the working class and encourage this?

Steven Camarota is director of research at the Center for Immigration Studies.

Comments / 44

Francies Leyba
3d ago

I have felt for a long time that their goal was to replace American workers with the illegal workers so they can pay them less I have seen this coming anyone who didn't has their eyes shut

Reply(6)
41
St!@$$
3d ago

All by design. Joebama gets his new set of orders every time Soros' kid show up at the white house. Americans are standing by watching their country being undermined and taken away. Sad.

Reply(1)
30
Cher
3d ago

those who hire illegals and migrants should be heavily fined and we as citizens need to start making those against us hear us and learn we won't go down without a FIGHT!

Reply
18
Related
Daily Mail

Biden administration has just 24 HOURS to respond to Supreme Court order that placed temporary pause on Title 42 border restrictions ending this week

The Supreme Court on Monday delayed lifting Title 42 for 24 hours after Republicans lobbied to keep the pandemic-era border policy in place. Conservative Chief Justice John Roberts gave the Biden administration until 5:00 p.m. on Tuesday to respond to the stay – just hours before the policy is set to expire under current orders.
ARIZONA STATE
OK! Magazine

Joe Biden Plans To Dump Kamala Harris As Vice Presidential Candidate In 2024 Election, She 'Doesn't Seem To Have The Right Stuff': Source

Though reigning POTUS Joe Biden has yet to formally announce whether he’ll throw his hat in the ring for re-election come 2024, it seems he’s already made one major decision surrounding his theoretical campaign — dropping Vice President Kamala Harris off of his ticket. Pinning his domestic policy shortcomings and historically mediocre poll performances on his reigning Veep, 46 is purportedly ready to give Harris the axe, claiming she “doesn't seem to have the right stuff,” per one insider close with the Commander-in-Chief."Joe's also looking ahead," spilled the source, noting that "if he wins the next election cycle, his running...
Washington Examiner

Biden’s illegal food stamp bonanza

After illegally bailing out college graduates with a $400 billion student debt amnesty, President Joe Biden is back at it again. This time, he is illegally boosting food stamp benefits by $200 billion. House Republicans should put an end to both of these illegal measures. According to a Government Accountability...
The Independent

US will begin expelling Cubans, Haitians and Venezuelans who cross border illegally, White House says

The Biden administration will begin expelling migrants from Cuba, Haiti, Nicaragua and Venezuela who cross into the US illegally between ports of entry as part of a crackdown on illegal immigration while opening a number of legal pathways for people to legally claim asylum, President Joe Biden said on Thursday.Mr Biden announced the new policies in a speech at the White House at 11.15 am, just one day after he said he intends to make his first visit to the US-Mexico border next week when he visits Mexico for a trilateral summit with the Mexican and Canadian heads of government....
TEXAS STATE
New York Post

New York Post

New York City, NY
155K+
Followers
73K+
Post
43M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1801 by Alexander Hamilton, the New York Post is America’s oldest continuously published newspaper – and one of its most provocative, impactful, and beloved news brands. We shine a bright light on the people and institutions that shape our readers’ lives; we break big stories and set the news agenda; and we offer engaging, fun and addictive content to the country and the world.

 https://nypost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy