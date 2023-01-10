ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jimmy Garoppolo is simple answer to Jets’ QB problem with jobs at stake

By Mark Cannizzaro
 3 days ago

The head coach continues to be resolute and so does the general manager, and with that they’re both playing a dangerous game.

Jets head coach Robert Saleh and general manager Joe Douglas continue to pound the desk for Zach Wilson.

They insist they still “believe’’ in the quarterback they drafted second overall in 2021 despite his two failed seasons and vow to continue to “develop’’ him.

Saleh last week promised to do this “come hell or high water.’’

Douglas on Monday during his annual end-of-season media session, echoed Saleh’s steadfast stance on Wilson, saying, “The most important thing from our end is we still believe in Zach.’’

“Philosophically, we’ve never been a team that’s given up on talent early,’’ Douglas went on. “We all know the talent that Zach possesses. So, we’re going to work with Zach. We’re going to do everything we can to help Zach reach his full potential.’’

If Douglas and Saleh are too blind in their respective belief in Wilson and don’t bring in a proven veteran quarterback who’s had success in the league to be their starter in 2023, they’re placing their own futures in jeopardy.

Jimmy Garoppolo could be an option at quarterback for the Jets next year.
Memo to Douglas and Saleh: Go get Jimmy Garoppolo and do it as soon as you can.

If Douglas and Saleh honestly believe they can afford to keep developing Wilson by continuing to start him in 2023 on Woody Johnson’s time — testing the owner’s patience, which is said to be wearing thin — their time might run out.

Go get Garoppolo.

It makes too much sense. He’s a free agent, he has a 40-17 won-loss record as a starter, a career completion percentage of 67.6 and has thrown 87 touchdowns to 42 interceptions.

Garoppolo, too, comes from the Kyle Shanahan 49ers offensive system, the same system Jets offensive coordinator Mike LaFleur, who worked under Shanahan, runs.

Reading between the lines at Monday’s postmortem to the ’22 season with Saleh and Douglas, it sounds as if LaFleur, who’s been on the hot seat with the offense having disappeared at the end of the season (zero TDs in the final three games), will be back in ’23.

Saleh revealed that he “definitely’’ has plans to seek out a veteran offensive mind to consult and help the struggling unit. And Douglas said Saleh, not himself or Johnson, has final say on his staff. Saleh is believed to have no interest in firing LaFleur.

So, unless Johnson strong-arms Saleh into making a change, LaFleur stays and so does his system — a system Garoppolo is familiar with and has won in.

Jets GM Joe Douglas speaks at the end-of-season press conference on Monday.
Another admission to come out of Monday — though obvious to anyone who knows footballs aren’t round objects — is that the Jets’ defense, which finished ranked fourth in the NFL in both fewest points allowed and fewest yards allowed, was plenty good enough to be in the playoffs right now and was completely sabotaged by the offensive shortcomings.

Douglas on Monday called it “a championship-caliber defense this year.’’

If they had a competent quarterback who’s been a winner in the NFL, like Garoppolo, this season who knows what the Jets record might be right now?

They’d almost certainly be preparing for a playoff game this week.

Asked Monday if he sees Wilson as starter in ’23, Douglas said, “That determination isn’t by me, that’s a Robert question. But I had a great conversation with Zach today and I know we’re all committed to helping him reach his full potential as a player.’’

Saleh, thankfully, was noncommittal when asked the same question, saying, “The one thing that I can promise him is that he’s going to have an absolute chance to go in and compete.’’

Douglas and Saleh cannot afford to keep trying to develop Wilson on the fly as the starter in 2023, a year in which they almost certainly have to make the playoffs to carry on with their jobs.

Robert Saleh speaks at the Jets’ end-of-season press conference on Wednesday.
“We are going to continue to develop Zach,’’ Douglas said. “How that quarterback room looks next year … we’re at the very infant stages of putting together this offseason plan. We’re going to explore every single avenue that we have to upgrade this roster.’’

The first avenue they should drive down is Garoppolo Avenue.

That road very likely leads to the playoffs.

Stubbornly sticking with Wilson to prove that he was worth the place he was chosen in the draft has a very good chance of leading to pink slips.

It’s a dangerous game.

