Post Register
At least 7 dead as severe winds, tornadoes hammer US South
SELMA, Ala. (AP) — A massive storm system whipping up severe winds and spawning tornadoes cut a path across the U.S. South, killing at least seven people in Georgia and Alabama, where a twister damaged buildings and tossed cars in the streets of historic downtown Selma. Authorities said a...
Post Register
Oregon OKs killing 2 wolves in new pack after calf attacks
UNION, Ore. (AP)—Oregon officials approved Thursday the killing of two wolves in a new pack that they said have been attacking calves in the northeastern part of the state. The Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife said it would allow the landowner or potentially USDA Wildlife Services to shoot the wolves on the private land where the attacks happened, east of Union.
Post Register
CONNELLY: Pheasant stocking: The controversy that won’t quit
I read a recent news article describing Montana’s prison game bird farm program that enjoys little support in the hunting community, no support within the state wildlife agency outside of the director’s office, and does nothing to support wild bird populations. It got me thinking about stocking pheasants, a seemingly never-ending controversy.
Post Register
Opinion: Idaho hospitals must provide medical care to pregnant people
For years, anyone showing up at an American hospital emergency room could get the life saving treatment they needed. No matter who they were, a federal law known as Emergency Medical Treatment & Labor Act made it clear: If you showed up at an emergency room, that hospital had an obligation to do what had to be done to stabilize you.
Post Register
Local efforts to combat human trafficking
Idaho (CBS2) — January is human trafficking awareness month, and several Treasure Valley law enforcement agencies are taking part to help raise awareness for how widespread human trafficking is, but also to press for more legislation to combat the issue. Many participated in "Wear Blue Day" yesterday, to highlight...
Post Register
Idaho man indicted for hate crime against LGBTQ residents
Boise, ID (CBS2) — On Wednesday, January 10, 2023, a federal grand jury returned an indictment charging Matthew Alan Lehigh, 31, with a hate crime. According to the indictment in Boise on October 12, 2022, Lehigh attempted to injure two people by driving his car at them. The alleged incident was motivated by the sexual orientation of the victims.
Post Register
Mom accused of killing kids in Idaho says she has an alibi
BOISE, Idaho (AP) — A woman charged with conspiring to kill her two children and her new husband’s late wife says she has an alibi, and that the kids were killed while they were at her late brother’s apartment. Attorneys for Lori Vallow Daybell made the claim...
Post Register
REJECTED: Idaho vanity license plates that didn't make the cut
BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — Viewer discretion is advised. These are rejected vanity license plates, and some of the content might be offensive to some viewers.
Post Register
Economic outlook and revenue assessment committee adopts FY23, FY24 revenue projections
The committee tasked with making an overall assessment of Idaho's economic outlook and general fund revenues adopted its revenue projection for fiscal years 2023 and 2024. Democrats and Republicans disagree on the numbers. The committee voted to go with the governor's forecast of how much money the state will take...
Post Register
HIGH SCHOOL BOYS BASKETBALL: Sugar-Salem falls to Bear Lake in overtime
SUGAR CITY -- Thirty-two minutes was not enough to decide Wednesday's game between Sugar-Salem and Bear Lake. Four minutes of overtime was needed and the Bear Lake Bears got the victory over the Diggers 66-59. Down by 10 heading into the fourth quarter it seemed that the Diggers were going to continue how they were playing and extend their lead. However, the Bears did not give up and took the lead with two minutes to go thanks to a 3-pointer by Keaton Carlsen, who scored 10 points for the Bears.
