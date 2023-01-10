ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Angelina County, TX

One person struck by train in Livingston

LIVINGSTON, Texas — According to Livingston Police Department Facebook, one person was struck by a train. All downtown crossing is blocked off and LPD ask to make arrangements for an alternative route around the Highway 59 bypass. LPD along with railroad officials are currently investigating the accident. CBS19 will...
LIVINGSTON, TX
FM 343 in Rusk closed due to fallen power lines

CHEROKEE COUNTY, Texas — The Texas Department of Transportation has reported that FM 343 is closed from U.S. 69 to Main Street in Rusk due to fallen power lines. Oncor is currently working on the situation, which could take several hours. CBS19 will update this article as more information...
RUSK, TX
