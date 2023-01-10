ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

TheDailyBeast

Putin Loses It in Taped Meeting With Russian Officials

After months of setbacks on the battlefield in Ukraine, Russia’s Vladimir Putin is apparently now left to demonstrate his toughness by getting into dust-ups with his own subordinates. The Russian leader appeared to briefly lose it on Wednesday while meeting with government officials. The breaking point came when Deputy...
Sporting News

Don't boo Novak Djokovic: Australian Open fans to be kicked out for bad behaviour

Australian Open fans will be evicted from Melbourne Park for taunting Novak Djokovic or any other poor behaviour, according to tournament director Craig Tiley. A minority of fans at last year's event were described by finalist Daniil Medvedev as having 'empty brains', with the tournament marred by incidents of the crowd interrupting service actions and making noise before points had ended.
Sporting News

The eight men who have toppled Djokovic Down Under

He’s one of the best to ever pick up a tennis racket, and in 2023 Novak Djokovic will make his return to the Australian Open after missing the 2022 tournament due to the vaccine/visa fiasco that made international headlines. In Australia, there are few who have been more successful...
Sporting News

Does India use DRS for a Test cricket series?

Australia will head to India for a massive four-game Test series in February, with the side hoping to win the Border-Gavaskar Trophy for the first time 2015. Pat Cummins will lead the side and look to become the first Aussie skipper to win a Test series in India since 2004/05.

