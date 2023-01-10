ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portland man with 18 prior felonies sentenced for illegally owning a gun

PORTLAND, Ore. — A Portland man with a criminal history spanning decades was sentenced to federal prison after being arrested for firing a gun he illegally owned. Tyrone Lamont Allen, 53, was sentenced to 77 months in federal prison and three years’ supervised release on January 9. He was arrested for firing a gun in the air outside a local restaurant during an altercation with his girlfriend.
Co-owner in Portland animal shelter abuse case to plead guilty, 117 animals seized

PORTLAND, Ore. — A 55-year-old woman is due to plead guilty to several charges related to animal abuse at a shelter she helped operate. Tori Head, 55, is scheduled to plead guilty to several charges in Multnomah County Court Tuesday afternoon. Head will get five years probation and be banned from owning any domestic animals or working in an animal care facility according to a plea agreement.
Police say man stole truck, fired gun at pursuing owner

PORTLAND, Ore. — A 25-year-old man faces attempted murder charges after police said he stole someone’s pickup truck and then opened fire at the pursuing owner Thursday. At around 2:30 p.m. the owner of a 2006 Ford F350 called police to report their truck had been stolen near North Crawford Street and Pittsburg Avenue.
Willamette Week: Contract killer may be released

PORTLAND, Ore. — A convicted contract killer could soon be released from the Oregon State Prison. Robert King Jr., 72, was convicted of killing a Lake Oswego woman in 1984. Now a parole board has scheduled his release for this May, but some people from his past say they’re still afraid for their lives.
Family asks for help finding driver who left bicyclist for dead

PORTLAND, Ore. — A man remained hospitalized Wednesday, more than three weeks after a car hit him on his bicycle and left the scene. Police say John Baker suffered life-threatening injuries in that crash. His family is working toward his recovery and is asking for help finding the person...
Portland public safety leader 'optimistic' city is turning corner on violence in 2023

PORTLAND, Ore. — At least one city leader believes Portland has turned the corner on curbing the violence that’s led to back-to-back record-breaking years for homicides. Community Safety Transition Director Mike Myers told KATU the city just hired an organization called Cure Violence to help them vet outreach workers and expand intervention and prevention work. Additionally, he said in January or February, the city will hire a contractor to evaluate Portland's gun violence response and identify weaknesses or gaps.
Man killed in 3-car crash on HWY 214

MARION COUNTY, Ore. — A man was killed in a Wednesday morning 3-car crash on Highway 214, authorities say. The Oregon State Police responded to a crash on Hwy 214 at around 9:40 a.m., at the intersection with Downs Rd N. The investigation showed an eastbound Honda Civic, driven...
Driver dies in head-on crash along Hwy 224 in Clackamas County

EAGLE CREEK, Ore. — A driver died and another was flown to the hospital Wednesday after a crash on Highway 224 in Clackamas County. The crash was reported shortly before 6 a.m. along the Clackamas Highway near the Eagle Creek-Sandy Highway junction (Hwy 211). Initial reports indicate Miguel B....
Oregon Gov. Kotek lays out ambitious plan to tackle homelessness, signs orders

SALEM, Ore. — Tina Kotek, in her first full day in office as Oregon’s 39th governor Tuesday, signed three executive orders aimed at tackling the state’s housing and homelessness crisis and again requested lawmakers approve $130 million in funds early in this year’s legislative session to help start the process of getting thousands of homeless people off the streets.
