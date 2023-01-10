PORTLAND, Ore. — At least one city leader believes Portland has turned the corner on curbing the violence that’s led to back-to-back record-breaking years for homicides. Community Safety Transition Director Mike Myers told KATU the city just hired an organization called Cure Violence to help them vet outreach workers and expand intervention and prevention work. Additionally, he said in January or February, the city will hire a contractor to evaluate Portland's gun violence response and identify weaknesses or gaps.

PORTLAND, OR ・ 1 DAY AGO