KATU.com
Portland man with 18 prior felonies sentenced for illegally owning a gun
PORTLAND, Ore. — A Portland man with a criminal history spanning decades was sentenced to federal prison after being arrested for firing a gun he illegally owned. Tyrone Lamont Allen, 53, was sentenced to 77 months in federal prison and three years’ supervised release on January 9. He was arrested for firing a gun in the air outside a local restaurant during an altercation with his girlfriend.
KATU.com
Suspect in Christmas Eve mail carrier shooting mailed gun parts, spoke of plans to kill
MILWAUKIE, Ore. — The United States Postal Inspection Service has released details on the suspect who allegedly shot and attempted to kill a USPS mail carrier on Christmas Eve. Kevin Eugene Irvine, 31, is now facing federal charges for the assault and attempted murder of a U.S. Postal Service...
KATU.com
Clark Co. deputy will not be charged in shooting death of off-duty Vancouver PD officer
The Clark County sheriff’s deputy who inadvertently shot and killed an off-duty Vancouver Police officer last January during an emergency response will not be criminally charged in the shooting. According to records from the incident on Jan. 29, 2022, Officer Donald Sahota, 52, was shot by Clark County Deputy...
KATU.com
Co-owner in Portland animal shelter abuse case to plead guilty, 117 animals seized
PORTLAND, Ore. — A 55-year-old woman is due to plead guilty to several charges related to animal abuse at a shelter she helped operate. Tori Head, 55, is scheduled to plead guilty to several charges in Multnomah County Court Tuesday afternoon. Head will get five years probation and be banned from owning any domestic animals or working in an animal care facility according to a plea agreement.
KATU.com
Police say man stole truck, fired gun at pursuing owner
PORTLAND, Ore. — A 25-year-old man faces attempted murder charges after police said he stole someone’s pickup truck and then opened fire at the pursuing owner Thursday. At around 2:30 p.m. the owner of a 2006 Ford F350 called police to report their truck had been stolen near North Crawford Street and Pittsburg Avenue.
KATU.com
Washington County District Attorney's office adds "special dockets" to help clear backlogs
Portland, ORE — The current public defender shortage means some crime victims and people accused of crimes are still waiting months for their day in court. "We don’t have enough public defenders doing that really difficult work that they do," said Kevin Barton, Washington County District Attorney. Barton...
KATU.com
Drunken driver that killed four people in a Salem homeless camp sentenced
SALEM, Ore. — The man who drove through a Salem homeless camp and killed four people was sentenced to over 25 years in prison. Enrique Rodriguez Jr.,25, admitted that he was drunk when he crashed into the camp in March 2022. In Oregon, a person is considered intoxicated if...
KATU.com
Making sure people feel safe in homes top priority for new Multnomah County sheriff
PORTLAND, Ore. — There’s a new sheriff in town in Multnomah County. Nicole Morrisey O’Donnell is the first woman to hold the office. KATU’S Steve Dunn interviewed her Wednesday. One of her top priorities is making sure people feel safe in their homes. Morrisey O’Donnell said...
KATU.com
Priced-out Oregon tenant pushing state lawmakers to close loopholes to rent cap laws
SALEM, Ore. — A Sherwood resident is calling on state lawmakers to close loopholes in Oregon’s rent cap laws after she says she was priced out of her home. Like many Oregonians during the pandemic, Jessica Israel and her family ran into some hard times. “My husband had...
KATU.com
Attempted murder suspect arraigned in New Year's Day shooting outside E. Portland deli
PORTLAND, Ore. — A 60-year-old was arraigned for attempted murder and other charges Wednesday as the suspect in a shooting on East Burnside on New Year’s Day. The shooting happened just after 8 p.m. Sunday (Jan. 1) at the Max Mart Deli near 122nd Avenue and Burnside. Investigators...
KATU.com
Willamette Week: Contract killer may be released
PORTLAND, Ore. — A convicted contract killer could soon be released from the Oregon State Prison. Robert King Jr., 72, was convicted of killing a Lake Oswego woman in 1984. Now a parole board has scheduled his release for this May, but some people from his past say they’re still afraid for their lives.
KATU.com
Family asks for help finding driver who left bicyclist for dead
PORTLAND, Ore. — A man remained hospitalized Wednesday, more than three weeks after a car hit him on his bicycle and left the scene. Police say John Baker suffered life-threatening injuries in that crash. His family is working toward his recovery and is asking for help finding the person...
KATU.com
Man in custody runs away from Marion County transition center, gets into waiting car
PORTLAND, Ore. — Deputies are searching for a 34-year-old Adult in Custody who ran away from a transition center in the Salem area on Tuesday and got into a waiting car. The Marion County Sheriff's Office said Stephen Helmke was last seen at about 3:30 p.m. when he ran to a waiting tan car that drove off east on Aumsville Highway Southeast.
KATU.com
Portland public safety leader 'optimistic' city is turning corner on violence in 2023
PORTLAND, Ore. — At least one city leader believes Portland has turned the corner on curbing the violence that’s led to back-to-back record-breaking years for homicides. Community Safety Transition Director Mike Myers told KATU the city just hired an organization called Cure Violence to help them vet outreach workers and expand intervention and prevention work. Additionally, he said in January or February, the city will hire a contractor to evaluate Portland's gun violence response and identify weaknesses or gaps.
KATU.com
Man killed in 3-car crash on HWY 214
MARION COUNTY, Ore. — A man was killed in a Wednesday morning 3-car crash on Highway 214, authorities say. The Oregon State Police responded to a crash on Hwy 214 at around 9:40 a.m., at the intersection with Downs Rd N. The investigation showed an eastbound Honda Civic, driven...
KATU.com
Driver dies in head-on crash along Hwy 224 in Clackamas County
EAGLE CREEK, Ore. — A driver died and another was flown to the hospital Wednesday after a crash on Highway 224 in Clackamas County. The crash was reported shortly before 6 a.m. along the Clackamas Highway near the Eagle Creek-Sandy Highway junction (Hwy 211). Initial reports indicate Miguel B....
KATU.com
Citing health, Sam Adams resigns as Mayor Wheeler's Director of Strategic Innovations
PORTLAND, Ore. — Sam Adams, the former Portland mayor serving as Director of Strategic Innovations for the current mayor, announced Tuesday that he would be resigning from the position to focus on his health. Adams joined Mayor Ted Wheeler’s team nearly two years ago. He previously served as Portland's...
KATU.com
Tweet about homelessness in Portland goes viral: 'They are loving us to death'
PORTLAND, Ore. (KATU) — If you're on Twitter, there's a good chance you've seen it. A tweet about homelessness in Portland has touched a nerve around the world, viewed nearly 8 million times and with thousands of likes and retweets. It features a woman named Wendy who lives in...
KATU.com
Oregon Gov. Kotek lays out ambitious plan to tackle homelessness, signs orders
SALEM, Ore. — Tina Kotek, in her first full day in office as Oregon’s 39th governor Tuesday, signed three executive orders aimed at tackling the state’s housing and homelessness crisis and again requested lawmakers approve $130 million in funds early in this year’s legislative session to help start the process of getting thousands of homeless people off the streets.
KATU.com
Portland International Airport notified of FAA outage, flights facing snowball delays
PORTLAND, Ore. — A computer outage at the Federal Aviation Administration brought flights to a standstill across the U.S. early Wednesday, with thousands of delays quickly cascading through the system at airports nationwide - including Portland International Airport. According to FAA advisories, the NOTAM system, which warns pilots about...
