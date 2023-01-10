ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portland, OR

Alina Andras

4 Amazing Burger Places in Oregon

If you live in Oregon and you also happen to love burgers, you are in the right place because that's what this article is all about, a list of four amazing burger places in Oregon that are highly praised by both local people and travellers.
OREGON STATE
kptv.com

New vegan food cart opens at Troutdale Station

TROUTDALE Ore. (KPTV) - After going through a battle with cancer - one Vancouver man used his fight as motivation for a new start. Steve Larsen opened the P53 food cart last week and he said so far, so good. “When I feel like a steak, I have the chili...
TROUTDALE, OR
kptv.com

On the Go with Ayo for Holy Ghost Mocktails

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - We are almost two weeks into “Dry January” and there are a few bars around Portland that you can check out that serve non-alcoholic drinks to get you through the month. FOX 12′s Ayo Elise was at Holy Ghost in Southeast Portland this morning...
PORTLAND, OR
kptv.com

Local Oregon housing group hopeful about homeless plan

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - Transition Projects has been providing a multitude of services in Portland for over 50 years. “Our goal is to get you off the street, into some kind of services or support, and permanently housed,” said Joy Jones, the CEO & President of Transition Projects. “We also manage for the city and the county the resource center downstairs. That’s anything from mail delivery for those who don’t have an address, to showers, to haircuts, to being what I like to call a triage into shelter or housing. We also serve a big veterans population and we do the Stand Down event every fall, which is a resource fair.”
PORTLAND, OR
hereisoregon.com

Backyard Habitat program grows to 10,000 Oregon gardens

For Portland’s Debbie Guthrie, the Backyard Habitat Certification Program run by Portland Audubon and the Columbia Land Trust is “therapy.”. For Hillsboro’s Charmaine Guillory, “it’s a way to stay grounded and sane.”. Karli Del Biondo of Milwaukie said it introduced her to “the only way...
PORTLAND, OR
kptv.com

Portland's top cops talk public safety with business leaders

Preparations for a big celebration are underway - the Year of the Rabbit is nearly here as we welcome in the Lunar New Year. Alaska Airlines and the Portland Trail Blazers announced a new partnership on Thursday. Washington state lawmaker introduces bill to expand voting in jails. Updated: 15 hours...
PORTLAND, OR
The Oregonian

XBB.1.5 COVID subvariant expected to spread fast, but cases, hospitalizations falling in Oregon for now

COVID-19 hospitalizations fell sharply this week, though local experts say the anticipated arrival of the XBB.1.5 variant could interrupt the downward trajectory. Nearly 24% fewer people who tested positive for the coronavirus occupied hospital beds Wednesday compared to the previous week. Reported cases fell 11%, even as testing climbed 4%, although both measures do not track at-home testing.
OREGON STATE
kptv.com

Milk Money’s new storefront serving up their same great pies

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) – Milk Money is known for their tasty pies and pastries that they have been serving up at many markets around Portland and Vancouver. Now with a new permanent location, the owner and chef can continue baking fan favorites along with a great cup of coffee!
PORTLAND, OR
kptv.com

Tips for composting in your kitchen

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - Recology, which processes the compost in the Portland area, offered these tips for composting in your kitchen. FOX 12 visited their facility to discuss ways people could reduce food waste that is increasing nationwide. Place a used paper napkin in the bottom of your kitchen compost...
PORTLAND, OR

