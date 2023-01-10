PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - Transition Projects has been providing a multitude of services in Portland for over 50 years. “Our goal is to get you off the street, into some kind of services or support, and permanently housed,” said Joy Jones, the CEO & President of Transition Projects. “We also manage for the city and the county the resource center downstairs. That’s anything from mail delivery for those who don’t have an address, to showers, to haircuts, to being what I like to call a triage into shelter or housing. We also serve a big veterans population and we do the Stand Down event every fall, which is a resource fair.”

PORTLAND, OR ・ 6 HOURS AGO