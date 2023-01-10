Read full article on original website
The couple from Vancouver, Washington who are giving away millionsAsh JurbergVancouver, WA
U.S Department of Labour Penalized Portland Employer Who Denied Workers Overtime, Stole Tips, And Altered RecordsMadocPortland, OR
4 Amazing Burger Places in OregonAlina AndrasOregon State
Man driving white van randomly shoots a mail carrier in Milwaukie, ORRobbie NewportMilwaukie, OR
Thursday in Portland: University of Oregon relocating campus in Old Town to NE PortlandEmily ScarviePortland, OR
4 Amazing Burger Places in Oregon
If you live in Oregon and you also happen to love burgers, you are in the right place because that's what this article is all about, a list of four amazing burger places in Oregon that are highly praised by both local people and travellers.
kptv.com
New vegan food cart opens at Troutdale Station
TROUTDALE Ore. (KPTV) - After going through a battle with cancer - one Vancouver man used his fight as motivation for a new start. Steve Larsen opened the P53 food cart last week and he said so far, so good. “When I feel like a steak, I have the chili...
kptv.com
On the Go with Ayo for Holy Ghost Mocktails
PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - We are almost two weeks into “Dry January” and there are a few bars around Portland that you can check out that serve non-alcoholic drinks to get you through the month. FOX 12′s Ayo Elise was at Holy Ghost in Southeast Portland this morning...
Thursday in Portland: University of Oregon relocating campus in Old Town to NE Portland
(PORTLAND, Ore.) Hello Portlanders! It's Thursday, Jan. 12 - Here's your daily round up of all the news happening in the City of Roses. 1. University of Oregon relocating campus in Old Town to NE Portland.
kptv.com
Local Oregon housing group hopeful about homeless plan
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - Transition Projects has been providing a multitude of services in Portland for over 50 years. “Our goal is to get you off the street, into some kind of services or support, and permanently housed,” said Joy Jones, the CEO & President of Transition Projects. “We also manage for the city and the county the resource center downstairs. That’s anything from mail delivery for those who don’t have an address, to showers, to haircuts, to being what I like to call a triage into shelter or housing. We also serve a big veterans population and we do the Stand Down event every fall, which is a resource fair.”
kptv.com
Habitat for Humanity celebrates 16 new Portland area homes built as it begins new project
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) – Habitat for Humanity is hard at work in the Portland area, and today they reached a milestone!. The organization is almost finished building 16 family-sized homes in Beaverton and now they’re building another set of brand-new homes in Hillsboro. “This is where you’re able...
Portland developer voices concern for red tape after Kotek’s housing order
On her first full day in office, Oregon Governor Tina Kotek set what she calls an "ambitious" goal to help the homeless crisis.
kptv.com
Firefighters detail narrow save of home during Portland church fire
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - After a massive fire burned a historic church building down in downtown Portland last week, new details have been released about how Portland Fire and Rescue acted quickly to save a home right next to the church. The fire broke out at about 5:30 in the...
‘We want you to be ready’: Oregon Health Authority gives update on tripledemic spread
Oregon Health Authority is updating the public on three respiratory viruses that are pushing hospitals across the state beyond their limits.
hereisoregon.com
Backyard Habitat program grows to 10,000 Oregon gardens
For Portland’s Debbie Guthrie, the Backyard Habitat Certification Program run by Portland Audubon and the Columbia Land Trust is “therapy.”. For Hillsboro’s Charmaine Guillory, “it’s a way to stay grounded and sane.”. Karli Del Biondo of Milwaukie said it introduced her to “the only way...
kptv.com
Neighbors say they’re concerned, alarmed after unidentified pellets found in NE Portland park
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - Portland Parks & Recreation reminded dog owners that keeping their pet leashed would help keep them safe, after a neighbor said they found unidentified pellets at the Rose City Golf Course in Northeast Portland. “It’s alarming,” Matt Rafferty, walking a dog near the park, said....
The best barbecue spot in Oregon, according to Food Network
Barbecue is comfort food to many -- so which Oregon restaurant has the best?
Months after not being paid, a former Fred Meyer employee is still trying to get his money
Back in November, Oregon Fred Meyer employees filed a class action lawsuit claiming some workers weren't receiving paychecks.
These local cemeteries and gravesites share a part of Oregon history
Read about the gravesites, monuments and memorials at four local cemeteries that remind modern-day Oregonians of those who once roamed the state.
kptv.com
Portland's top cops talk public safety with business leaders
Preparations for a big celebration are underway - the Year of the Rabbit is nearly here as we welcome in the Lunar New Year. Alaska Airlines and the Portland Trail Blazers announced a new partnership on Thursday. Washington state lawmaker introduces bill to expand voting in jails. Updated: 15 hours...
XBB.1.5 COVID subvariant expected to spread fast, but cases, hospitalizations falling in Oregon for now
COVID-19 hospitalizations fell sharply this week, though local experts say the anticipated arrival of the XBB.1.5 variant could interrupt the downward trajectory. Nearly 24% fewer people who tested positive for the coronavirus occupied hospital beds Wednesday compared to the previous week. Reported cases fell 11%, even as testing climbed 4%, although both measures do not track at-home testing.
kptv.com
Milk Money’s new storefront serving up their same great pies
PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) – Milk Money is known for their tasty pies and pastries that they have been serving up at many markets around Portland and Vancouver. Now with a new permanent location, the owner and chef can continue baking fan favorites along with a great cup of coffee!
kptv.com
Tips for composting in your kitchen
PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - Recology, which processes the compost in the Portland area, offered these tips for composting in your kitchen. FOX 12 visited their facility to discuss ways people could reduce food waste that is increasing nationwide. Place a used paper napkin in the bottom of your kitchen compost...
CJ McCollum’s West Linn mansion is for sale at $3.5 million
For years when CJ McCollum was a Portland Trail Blazer, he decked out his West Linn mansion with a glass-enclosed wine room, gym over the four-car garage and energy-saving Tesla solar panels. Now, the player traded to the New Orleans Pelicans last year has put his 1.28-acre Oregon residence up...
‘We can’t afford that’: Sherwood family’s rent hiked 32%
The apartment complex and its management company, Cushman and Wakefield, declined to comment on the matter to KOIN 6 News.
