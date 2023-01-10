Read full article on original website
WMBF
‘It should have come down’: Renaissance Towers lawsuit states board members knew of dangerous conditions, acted negligently
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - Myrtle Beach welcomes millions of vacations each year, many of which stay in oceanfront properties. One of those properties is the Renaissance Towers. It currently sits vacant, after it was deemed unsafe by Horry County Code Enforcement and a private engineer hired by the building’s...
wpde.com
Rezoning request for new Carolina Forest homes concerns residents; council defers
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — Residents are speaking out against the possible new housing development on a 20-acre piece of land in Carolina Forest. Horry County is considering rezoning the property to allow for the construction of multi-family homes. The vacant land is behind Grumpy Monk off Highway 501...
'Well, why leave?': Two physicians decide to stay in Sumter after completing residency with goal of attracting doctors to underserved, rural areas
SUMTER, S.C. — Prisma Health hopes to attract medical physicians to rural, underserved communities through its Sumter family medicine residency program. The program began in 2019 with four candidates. After graduating this summer, two have decided to stay in Sumter. "There’s a definite correlation to where people do residency...
wpde.com
Crews extinguish commercial vehicle fire in Little River
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — Crews were able to put out a commercial vehicle fire Wednesday afternoon in Little River. Horry County Fire Rescue said they responded at 12:41 p.m. to the fire on Eversheen Drive. The fire was under control as of 1:30 p.m. Crews said no one...
Lawsuit: Horry County Schools student fell out of moving bus at 20+ mph
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — An Horry County Schools student fell out of a moving bus at a speed of at least 20 mph because the bus driver allegedly wasn’t paying attention, according to a lawsuit filed Tuesday by the student’s mother. On Feb. 15, 2022, the bus driver, identified in the lawsuit as John […]
1 airlifted with severe burns after Lumberton apartment fire
LUMBERTON, N.C. (WBTW) — A Lumberton apartment fire that severely burned one person is under investigation, according to authorities. It happened at 11:24 a.m. Wednesday at an apartment on Magnolia Way, authorities said. Both Lumberton Police Department and Lumberton Fire Department responded to the home, according to authorities. When first responders arrived, they were told […]
WMBF
Residents pack first Horry County Council meeting of the year to voice concerns of proposed development
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) -The first Horry County Council meeting of the new year is officially in the books. It was packed with residents with strong opinions regarding a proposed development along Highway 501 near Legends Drive. “I just don’t see the benefit to the area or the community, if...
Company chooses Lee County for first South Carolina operation
LEE COUNTY, S.C. — New industry is expected to begin operations in Lee County by mid-2023 and create dozens of jobs, South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster said on Thursday. According to a statement from the governor's office, Engineered Foam Packaging, a subsidiary of J.B. Poindexter & Co., has announced plans to invest $15 million in a new location on Browntown Road near Bishopville and create 53 jobs.
WMBF
Longtime Hartsville childcare facility prepares to close its doors leaving parents searching for answers
HARTSVILLE, S.C. (WMBF) - In the Pee Dee, some Hartsville parents have more questions than answers after a longstanding daycare announced its closing. The owner of A Kidz Place II sent out letters to parents and staff announcing it will close its doors within the next three months. WMBF News...
Person injured in Marlboro County shooting, deputies say
MARLBORO COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A person was injured Thursday afternoon in a shooting in Marlboro County, according to the sheriff’s office. Deputies were called at about 4:30 p.m. to the area of Maple Street and Atkins Street for reports of a possible shooting. Deputies learned a person was at a hospital being treated for […]
wpde.com
Deputies remind residents to beware of scam calls, emails in Darlington County
DARLINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — The Darlington County Sheriff's Office is warning residents about scams going on in the community. Deputies said there are multiple scams going on at this time and people continue to fall for them. Sheriff James Hudson Jr. said if someone calls you or emails...
wpde.com
Horry Co. council votes down pay raise to council members, chair
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — In a 9-3 vote by Horry Co. Council, members decided to strike down the ordinance to issue a roughly 25% pay raise to each member as well as the chair. In the current pay structure, council members receive $15,967 per year, and each council...
wpde.com
Florence County K9 receives donation of body armor
FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — A Florence County Sheriff's Office K9 has received a bullet and stab protective vest thanks to a charitable donation. The vest from Vested Interest in K9's, Inc. was sponsored by a fundraiser hosted by Mae Ennis of 14 Frets Music and has been embroidered with the sentiment "Honoring those who served and sacrificed," according to a release.
wpde.com
FEMA registration deadline ends January 23 for tri-county areas
Charleston, Georgetown, and Horry County residents have until Monday, Jan. 23 to register for FEMA as a result of Hurricane Ian. Register at the Disaster Assistance website. Download the FEMA app for smartphones. Contact the FEMA helpline at (800) 621-3362. Visit FEMA's website for more information.
Parent sues Horry County Schools after teacher, principal arrested in November
Editor’s note: This story has been updated to fix the name of Ocean Bay Elementary School. HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A parent of an Horry County Schools student filed a lawsuit Thursday against the district after a teacher and a principal were arrested in November. The parent, only identified in the lawsuit as John […]
‘It was a disaster zone’: Lake City cleaning up after 25-car train derailment
LAKE CITY, S.C. (WBTW) — Crews continued clean up on Wednesday in Lake City after 25 cars on a train derailed after it hit a car that was stopped on the tracks on Monday. “It was a disaster zone,” City Administrator William A. Hall said. “It actually looked like a hurricane had come through and […]
2 injured in 5-vehicle crash on Highway 707 in Horry County
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Two people were injured in a five-vehicle crash Wednesday evening on Highway 707 in Horry County, according to officials. The crash happened at about 4:45 p.m. in the area of McDowell Shortcut Road, according to Horry County Fire Rescue. The two people who were injured were taken to a hospital. […]
wpde.com
Woman stabbed at Darlington plant
DARLINGTON, S.C. — A woman was stabbed Thursday night at a plant on Old Florence Road in Darlington, according to Darlington Police Chief Jimmy Davis. Davis said the woman is expected to be okay. A suspect has been taken into custody. We are waiting to learn the names of...
Florence man jailed on murder charge in December killing of Darlington man at motel
FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A 37-year-old Florence man was arrested Thursday morning and charged with murder in connection with the deadly shooting of a Darlington man at a motel in December, according to the Florence County Sheriff’s Office. Brandon Maurice McFadden has also been charged with possession of a weapon during a violent crime, […]
wpde.com
Dog shot in paw while walking Marlboro County neighborhood, rescue says
MARLBORO COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — A dog was shot in the paw while walking around a neighborhood in Marlboro County, according to a shelter. The Humane Society of Marlboro County said Millie was given to a community member after she weaned her last litter and was shot with a 9mm while walking around.
