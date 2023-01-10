ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
wpde.com

Rezoning request for new Carolina Forest homes concerns residents; council defers

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — Residents are speaking out against the possible new housing development on a 20-acre piece of land in Carolina Forest. Horry County is considering rezoning the property to allow for the construction of multi-family homes. The vacant land is behind Grumpy Monk off Highway 501...
News19 WLTX

'Well, why leave?': Two physicians decide to stay in Sumter after completing residency with goal of attracting doctors to underserved, rural areas

SUMTER, S.C. — Prisma Health hopes to attract medical physicians to rural, underserved communities through its Sumter family medicine residency program. The program began in 2019 with four candidates. After graduating this summer, two have decided to stay in Sumter. "There’s a definite correlation to where people do residency...
SUMTER, SC
wpde.com

Crews extinguish commercial vehicle fire in Little River

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — Crews were able to put out a commercial vehicle fire Wednesday afternoon in Little River. Horry County Fire Rescue said they responded at 12:41 p.m. to the fire on Eversheen Drive. The fire was under control as of 1:30 p.m. Crews said no one...
LITTLE RIVER, SC
WBTW News13

1 airlifted with severe burns after Lumberton apartment fire

LUMBERTON, N.C. (WBTW) — A Lumberton apartment fire that severely burned one person is under investigation, according to authorities. It happened at 11:24 a.m. Wednesday at an apartment on Magnolia Way, authorities said. Both Lumberton Police Department and Lumberton Fire Department responded to the home, according to authorities. When first responders arrived, they were told […]
LUMBERTON, NC
News19 WLTX

Company chooses Lee County for first South Carolina operation

LEE COUNTY, S.C. — New industry is expected to begin operations in Lee County by mid-2023 and create dozens of jobs, South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster said on Thursday. According to a statement from the governor's office, Engineered Foam Packaging, a subsidiary of J.B. Poindexter & Co., has announced plans to invest $15 million in a new location on Browntown Road near Bishopville and create 53 jobs.
LEE COUNTY, SC
WBTW News13

Person injured in Marlboro County shooting, deputies say

MARLBORO COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A person was injured Thursday afternoon in a shooting in Marlboro County, according to the sheriff’s office. Deputies were called at about 4:30 p.m. to the area of Maple Street and Atkins Street for reports of a possible shooting. Deputies learned a person was at a hospital being treated for […]
MARLBORO COUNTY, SC
wpde.com

Florence County K9 receives donation of body armor

FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — A Florence County Sheriff's Office K9 has received a bullet and stab protective vest thanks to a charitable donation. The vest from Vested Interest in K9's, Inc. was sponsored by a fundraiser hosted by Mae Ennis of 14 Frets Music and has been embroidered with the sentiment "Honoring those who served and sacrificed," according to a release.
FLORENCE COUNTY, SC
wpde.com

FEMA registration deadline ends January 23 for tri-county areas

Charleston, Georgetown, and Horry County residents have until Monday, Jan. 23 to register for FEMA as a result of Hurricane Ian. Register at the Disaster Assistance website. Download the FEMA app for smartphones. Contact the FEMA helpline at (800) 621-3362. Visit FEMA's website for more information.
HORRY COUNTY, SC
WBTW News13

2 injured in 5-vehicle crash on Highway 707 in Horry County

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Two people were injured in a five-vehicle crash Wednesday evening on Highway 707 in Horry County, according to officials. The crash happened at about 4:45 p.m. in the area of McDowell Shortcut Road, according to Horry County Fire Rescue. The two people who were injured were taken to a hospital. […]
HORRY COUNTY, SC
wpde.com

Woman stabbed at Darlington plant

DARLINGTON, S.C. — A woman was stabbed Thursday night at a plant on Old Florence Road in Darlington, according to Darlington Police Chief Jimmy Davis. Davis said the woman is expected to be okay. A suspect has been taken into custody. We are waiting to learn the names of...
DARLINGTON, SC

