LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Bills introduced Tuesday in the Nebraska Legislature address a voter ID requirement passed in November by voters, but also add measures that critics say are designed to make it harder to vote. Two bills introduced by state Sen. Steve Erdman, of Bayard, go beyond simply requiring government-issued photo identification to be presented to vote. While the measures would make primary and general election days state holidays and would cancel some fees to acquire IDs, they also would largely eliminate voting by mail for all except those who could show an inability to go to the polls, such as registered military members, nursing home residents and those away at college. One of his bills would also require all ballots to be counted on Election Day. Erdman said Tuesday the measures are meant to ensure election integrity. He repeated conspiracy theories circulated since the 2020 presidential election of ballot harvesting and voting machine tampering. Erdman said he doesn’t know if there has been widespread voting fraud. “But the perception is — there is,” Erdman said. “And perception is reality.”

