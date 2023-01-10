Read full article on original website
'Tried to jump them': Savannah Christian coach claims racist remarks made by Benedictine student section
Savannah Christian's head basketball coach claimed on Twitter that his players and coaches were bullied and racist remarks were hurled towards them. ‘Tried to jump them’: Savannah Christian coach claims …. Savannah Christian's head basketball coach claimed on Twitter that his players and coaches were bullied and racist remarks...
Wellness Wednesday: Teens and body image
This Wellness Wednesday we discuss the topic of teens and how they perceive themselves. This Wellness Wednesday we discuss the topic of teens and how they perceive themselves. A giant, swirling storm system billowing across the South killed at least six people in central Alabama and another in Georgia and knocked out power to tens of thousands on Thursday, while a tornado spawned by the system shredded the walls of homes, toppled roofs and uprooted trees in Selma.
Bulloch Co. assistant principal facing battery charge in incident with child retires
An assistant principal at Mattie Lively Elementary School charged with simple battery involving an incident with a child has retired, according to the Bulloch County Schools. Bulloch Co. assistant principal facing battery charge …. An assistant principal at Mattie Lively Elementary School charged with simple battery involving an incident with...
Murdaugh estate settles civil lawsuit with Mallory Beach's family
Miley Altman, Morgan Doughty and Connor Cook, all passengers on the boat when Mallory was killed, also involved in settlement. Murdaugh estate settles civil lawsuit with Mallory …. Miley Altman, Morgan Doughty and Connor Cook, all passengers on the boat when Mallory was killed, also involved in settlement. Inflation lowers...
SERG Group, USCB joining forces to help with workforce housing issue on HHI
The project would add 132 affordable units and dorm apartments on Office Way. SERG Group, USCB joining forces to help with workforce …. The project would add 132 affordable units and dorm apartments on Office Way. Inflation lowers slightly during December. Inflation is down slightly over the last month and...
Inflation lowers slightly during December
Inflation is down slightly over the last month and rising more slowly than a year ago. The markets liked what they saw, all of them closing higher. Inflation is down slightly over the last month and rising more slowly than a year ago. The markets liked what they saw, all of them closing higher.
Chatham County Sheriff's Office press conference on correctional officer arrest
Chatham County Sheriff's Office press conference on correctional officer arrest. Chatham County Sheriff’s Office press conference …. Chatham County Sheriff's Office press conference on correctional officer arrest. Inflation lowers slightly during December. Inflation is down slightly over the last month and rising more slowly than a year ago. The...
Thieves steal catalytic converter from PEP van, leave members in park
Charity says someone damaged the transmission of the van during the crime. Will cost close to $4000 to fix. Thieves steal catalytic converter from PEP van, leave …. Charity says someone damaged the transmission of the van during the crime. Will cost close to $4000 to fix. Head-on crash involving...
Routine traffic stop turns into high-speed chase in Liberty County
A routine traffic stop for an expired registration turned into a high-speed chase ending in a crash Tuesday morning. Routine traffic stop turns into high-speed chase …. A routine traffic stop for an expired registration turned into a high-speed chase ending in a crash Tuesday morning. News 3 Today Celebrations...
12-year-old struck, killed by car while chasing after school bus in Bulloch Co.
A child was struck and killed by a car while waiting for his school bus to arrive on Wednesday in Bulloch County. 12-year-old struck, killed by car while chasing after …. A child was struck and killed by a car while waiting for his school bus to arrive on Wednesday in Bulloch County.
The importance of cleaning your air ducts
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – With the New Year in full swing people start working towards achieving their resolutions, like deep cleaning their houses. If you’re ready for that new year refresh within your home, how about starting with a deep cleaning of your air ducts?. Owner of Air...
