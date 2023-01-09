Read full article on original website
tsln.com
Come Hell or high water: Nebraska commits to a canal
Whiskey is for drinking and water is for fighting. vccx. If Colorado keeps up its pace of use of the South Platte River, Nebraskans might have to drink whiskey instead. Ok, maybe that’s an exaggeration, but issues are brewing over water rights between the two states. Brief geography and...
Nebraska lawmakers to ponder funding for relocation of iconic mural
LINCOLN — A $1.5 million boost from Nebraska lawmakers would help give a new home to the iconic Pershing Center mural, whose more than 760,000 tile pieces today sit in a warehouse after removal last year from the old city arena. Fans of the mammoth artwork say they’ve already secured a new spot at Lincoln’s […] The post Nebraska lawmakers to ponder funding for relocation of iconic mural appeared first on Nebraska Examiner.
knopnews2.com
2023 NE Business Hall of Fame Honorees include Keith County family
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - The Nebraska Chamber and the University of Nebraska-Lincoln (UNL) College of Business today announced the 2023 inductees into the Nebraska Business Hall of Fame, including Holzfaster Family, Agribusiness / Community Development of Paxton; • Mildred “Millie” Brown, Omaha Star (posthumous); • Jim Clifton & Jane Miller, Gallup of Omaha; • Ralph & Beverly • Anthony “Tony” Messineo, Jr., Valentino’s of Lincoln; and • Wilfred “Dick” Tegtmeier, Encore Mfg. Co. of Beatrice (posthumous), according to a press release from .
doniphanherald.com
Bill targets school library books and critical race theory in Nebraska classrooms
Nebraska school districts would be required to make learning materials available for public inspection and create a process for parents to object to books in the school library under a bill introduced at the Legislature on Thursday. The Parents’ Bill of Rights and Academic Transparency Act (LB374) from Sen. Dave...
4 Amazing Burger Places in Nebraska
If you live in Nebraska and you like eating burgers from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Nebraska that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
klkntv.com
Nearly 900,000 Nebraskans would benefit from proposed state child tax credit
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — A new bill could help close to 900,000 Nebraskans. Introduced by Sen. Danielle Conrad, the Nebraska Child Tax Credit bill would benefit about 81% of the state’s children. Also known as Legislative Bill 294, it would provide families under a certain income level a...
doniphanherald.com
Lincoln man among several being inducted into Nebraska Business Hall of Fame
One of the owners of Valentino’s is among several people being inducted into the 2023 Nebraska Business Hall of Fame class. Anthony “Tony” Messineo Jr., who along with his brother, Ron, have owned the Lincoln-based pizza chain for the past 50 years, will be officially inducted during the NE Chamber Annual Meeting and Nebraska Business Hall of Fame Banquet on Feb. 2 at the Lincoln Marriott Cornhusker Hotel.
foxnebraska.com
Proposed bill could change how Nebraskans vote
LINCOLN, Neb. — A bill to structure Voter ID in Nebraska was introduced this week in the legislature. The bill as it stands Wednesday could cancel fees to acquire IDs and could largely eliminate voting by mail. An exception could be made for those who show they can’t make...
News Channel Nebraska
Fire involving chemicals closes Highway 6 in southwest Nebraska
LAMAR, Neb. - Authorities in southwest Nebraska are investigating a structure fire involving chemicals 23 miles west of Imperial on Wednesday afternoon. The Chase County Sheriff's office says the fire happened at the intersection of Highway 6 and 314 Ave., the site formerly known as Lamar Fertilizer. They told people to stay away from the area, and advised people stay out of the smoke plume and shelter in place.
North Platte Telegraph
'True Nebraska boy' Lew Hunter, an icon in screenwriting industry, dies at 87
A legend in the film and television industry, Lew Hunter never forgot his Nebraska roots. Hunter, who was born in 1935 in Guide Rock and lived for years in Superior, died Jan. 6 in Arizona. He was 87. He will be greatly missed, fellow Nebraska screenwriter, producer and Oscar Award-winning...
🎧 Nebraska Game and Parks Outdoors Report (Jan. 12)
The weekly Nebraska Outdoors Report from Nebraska Game and Parks Public Information Officer Julie Gieser.
kwit.org
NEWS 1.12.23: Woodbury County Supervisor's Wife Faces Voter Fraud Charges, Ricketts Appointed to the U.S. Senate, Iowa School Funding Update, and More
The wife of a Woodbury County Supervisor has been arrested and charged with more than 50 counts of voter fraud. Forty-nine-year-old Kim Taylor of Sioux City is accused of submitting or having others submit dozens of voter registration and absentee ballot request forms in 2020 when her husband was on the ballot. Jeremy Taylor unsuccessfully ran in the Republican primary for Iowa’s Fourth Congressional District in 2020. In November of that same year, Taylor won back his seat on the Supervisors after resigning earlier in the year after the county auditor ruled Taylor did not live at the address listed on his voter registration.
agupdate.com
Making connections for agriculture
Right this very minute down on the farm, I am packing. For most of the month of January, I am not going to be much help on the farm. Tom is on his own. Thanks to all the efforts of Farm Bureau, the Nebraska LEAD program and Nebraska CommonGround, I’m going to be sharing our story. I will be heading to San Juan, Puerto Rico for the (AFBF) American Farm Bureau annual convention as part of the promotion and education committee. I will have an opportunity to share how a grant that Lancaster County Farm Bureau received from AFBF was able to impact the many people that visit the Lancaster County Fair. We were able to add to our corn planting display to show how photosynthesis is responsible for helping us raise corn. In another segment, I will be getting to share how working with the media and our legislators is helping create connections so that as questions arise, they will feel comfortable reaching out to people like me and Tom.
klkntv.com
Gov. Pillen picks Nebraska’s US senator; one Republican says, ‘It smells bad’
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — Gov. Jim Pillen is expected to announce former Sen. Ben Sasse’s replacement Thursday morning. UPDATE: Pillen picks former Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts to fill vacant Senate seat. We’ve known from the start that former Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts was in the running, and earlier...
klkntv.com
Nebraska Legislature hears nine hours of comments on prayer, secret ballots and more
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – From dropping the opening prayer to allowing firearms in the State Capitol, many topics were discussed Thursday at the public hearing on the Legislature’s rules. Dozens gathered to give their opinions in a nine-hour public hearing before the Rules Committee. Any rule changes that...
KETV.com
How much would the $1.35 billion Mega Millions winner take home in Nebraska?
OMAHA, Neb. — It's not too late to buy a lottery ticket and try to win it big to start the new year. Friday's Mega Millions jackpot is worth an estimated $1.35 billion — the second-largest in the game's history. The cash option is $707.9 million. The only...
WOWT
New Nebraska anti-abortion bill seeks ban at six weeks
LINCOLN, Neb. (WOWT) - One week into the new legislative session, and many senators are picking up where they left off last year: Abortion is back on Nebraska’s legislative agenda. State Sen. Joni Albrecht of Thurston was joined by several Nebraska lawmakers in the capitol rotunda Wednesday morning for...
Wyoming’s Worse White Knuckle Winter Roads
I know that no matter what areas I pick for this post, somebody will think of someplace worse. So I'm just looking at some of Wyoming's major cross-state routes and pointing out which ones are commonly the worst come winter. Worse will be defined by, ice on the roads, including...
cowboystatedaily.com
Legislators Worried About Californication Of Wyoming, Introduce Bill Protecting Rodeos
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. State Rep. Rachel Rodriguez-Williams, R-Cody, is championing legislation that would prevent towns and counties from banning activities like rodeos and other events that use working animals. “The intent of the legislation is to protect legal, law-abiding animal enterprise from the radical...
WOWT
New bills in Nebraska Legislature introduced
More bills introduced in Nebraska legislature include forbidding ban of short-term rentals. Several bills were introduced in the Nebraska legislature Tuesday, including forbidding the banning of short-term rentals like Vrbo. Iowa Gov. Reynolds to deliver Condition of the State tonight. Updated: 4 hours ago. Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds will deliver...
