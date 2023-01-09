ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
North Platte, NE

tsln.com

Come Hell or high water: Nebraska commits to a canal

Whiskey is for drinking and water is for fighting. vccx. If Colorado keeps up its pace of use of the South Platte River, Nebraskans might have to drink whiskey instead. Ok, maybe that’s an exaggeration, but issues are brewing over water rights between the two states. Brief geography and...
NEBRASKA STATE
Nebraska Examiner

Nebraska lawmakers to ponder funding for relocation of iconic mural

LINCOLN — A $1.5 million boost from Nebraska lawmakers would help give a new home to the iconic Pershing Center mural, whose more than 760,000 tile pieces today sit in a warehouse after removal last year from the old city arena. Fans of the mammoth artwork say they’ve already secured a new spot at Lincoln’s […] The post Nebraska lawmakers to ponder funding for relocation of iconic mural appeared first on Nebraska Examiner.
LINCOLN, NE
knopnews2.com

2023 NE Business Hall of Fame Honorees include Keith County family

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - The Nebraska Chamber and the University of Nebraska-Lincoln (UNL) College of Business today announced the 2023 inductees into the Nebraska Business Hall of Fame, including Holzfaster Family, Agribusiness / Community Development of Paxton; • Mildred “Millie” Brown, Omaha Star (posthumous); • Jim Clifton & Jane Miller, Gallup of Omaha; • Ralph & Beverly • Anthony “Tony” Messineo, Jr., Valentino’s of Lincoln; and • Wilfred “Dick” Tegtmeier, Encore Mfg. Co. of Beatrice (posthumous), according to a press release from .
NORTH PLATTE, NE
doniphanherald.com

Lincoln man among several being inducted into Nebraska Business Hall of Fame

One of the owners of Valentino’s is among several people being inducted into the 2023 Nebraska Business Hall of Fame class. Anthony “Tony” Messineo Jr., who along with his brother, Ron, have owned the Lincoln-based pizza chain for the past 50 years, will be officially inducted during the NE Chamber Annual Meeting and Nebraska Business Hall of Fame Banquet on Feb. 2 at the Lincoln Marriott Cornhusker Hotel.
LINCOLN, NE
foxnebraska.com

Proposed bill could change how Nebraskans vote

LINCOLN, Neb. — A bill to structure Voter ID in Nebraska was introduced this week in the legislature. The bill as it stands Wednesday could cancel fees to acquire IDs and could largely eliminate voting by mail. An exception could be made for those who show they can’t make...
NEBRASKA STATE
News Channel Nebraska

Fire involving chemicals closes Highway 6 in southwest Nebraska

LAMAR, Neb. - Authorities in southwest Nebraska are investigating a structure fire involving chemicals 23 miles west of Imperial on Wednesday afternoon. The Chase County Sheriff's office says the fire happened at the intersection of Highway 6 and 314 Ave., the site formerly known as Lamar Fertilizer. They told people to stay away from the area, and advised people stay out of the smoke plume and shelter in place.
IMPERIAL, NE
kwit.org

NEWS 1.12.23: Woodbury County Supervisor's Wife Faces Voter Fraud Charges, Ricketts Appointed to the U.S. Senate, Iowa School Funding Update, and More

The wife of a Woodbury County Supervisor has been arrested and charged with more than 50 counts of voter fraud. Forty-nine-year-old Kim Taylor of Sioux City is accused of submitting or having others submit dozens of voter registration and absentee ballot request forms in 2020 when her husband was on the ballot. Jeremy Taylor unsuccessfully ran in the Republican primary for Iowa’s Fourth Congressional District in 2020. In November of that same year, Taylor won back his seat on the Supervisors after resigning earlier in the year after the county auditor ruled Taylor did not live at the address listed on his voter registration.
WOODBURY COUNTY, IA
agupdate.com

Making connections for agriculture

Right this very minute down on the farm, I am packing. For most of the month of January, I am not going to be much help on the farm. Tom is on his own. Thanks to all the efforts of Farm Bureau, the Nebraska LEAD program and Nebraska CommonGround, I’m going to be sharing our story. I will be heading to San Juan, Puerto Rico for the (AFBF) American Farm Bureau annual convention as part of the promotion and education committee. I will have an opportunity to share how a grant that Lancaster County Farm Bureau received from AFBF was able to impact the many people that visit the Lancaster County Fair. We were able to add to our corn planting display to show how photosynthesis is responsible for helping us raise corn. In another segment, I will be getting to share how working with the media and our legislators is helping create connections so that as questions arise, they will feel comfortable reaching out to people like me and Tom.
LANCASTER COUNTY, NE
WOWT

New Nebraska anti-abortion bill seeks ban at six weeks

LINCOLN, Neb. (WOWT) - One week into the new legislative session, and many senators are picking up where they left off last year: Abortion is back on Nebraska’s legislative agenda. State Sen. Joni Albrecht of Thurston was joined by several Nebraska lawmakers in the capitol rotunda Wednesday morning for...
NEBRASKA STATE
K2 Radio

Wyoming’s Worse White Knuckle Winter Roads

I know that no matter what areas I pick for this post, somebody will think of someplace worse. So I'm just looking at some of Wyoming's major cross-state routes and pointing out which ones are commonly the worst come winter. Worse will be defined by, ice on the roads, including...
WYOMING STATE
cowboystatedaily.com

Legislators Worried About Californication Of Wyoming, Introduce Bill Protecting Rodeos

***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. State Rep. Rachel Rodriguez-Williams, R-Cody, is championing legislation that would prevent towns and counties from banning activities like rodeos and other events that use working animals. “The intent of the legislation is to protect legal, law-abiding animal enterprise from the radical...
WYOMING STATE
WOWT

New bills in Nebraska Legislature introduced

More bills introduced in Nebraska legislature include forbidding ban of short-term rentals. Several bills were introduced in the Nebraska legislature Tuesday, including forbidding the banning of short-term rentals like Vrbo. Iowa Gov. Reynolds to deliver Condition of the State tonight. Updated: 4 hours ago. Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds will deliver...
NEBRASKA STATE

