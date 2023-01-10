Read full article on original website
Robert May
3d ago
and the mayor of San Diego is not going to do anything about it but patch up the hose like to do every year instead of fixing the roads with the 1 billion dollars they got their rather spend $10 per hole with some asphalt and keep our money instead of fixing the holes but the mayor is spending on whatever he wants him and his team don't care
Green bins rolling out to residents in the City of San Diego
SB-1383 means organic waste collection is coming to San Diego, and the process begins for residents in 2023.
Driver, dog rescued from Tesla after becoming trapped in crash
A woman and a dog traveling in a Tesla were rescued on Wednesday evening after the vehicle crashed into a tree, trapping them inside, authorities said.
Increase in coyote sightings across San Diego county
SAN DIEGO — People across San Diego County are seeing an increase in coyote sightings. Coyotes are a year-round concern in Southern California, but more so during this time of year, that’s because January-March is mating season. 'It's scary'. "It is scary, I think they're losing their fear,"...
North County Report: A Safe Parking Lot Is Coming to Vista
North County’s second ever safe parking lot is coming. The city of Vista on Tuesday approved its first safe parking lot, allowing homeless individuals and families to safely stay in their vehicles overnight. The only other option for safe parking in North County is in Encinitas. Vista had North...
Woman Finds 2 Unwanted Passengers from Tijuana Inside Her Trunk in Sorrento Valley
A woman allegedly discovered two people hiding inside her trunk Thursday in Sorrento Valley. Shortly before 5 a.m., a woman was driving into the U.S. from Tijuana, Mexico for work when she heard noises coming from the back of her vehicle, according to San Diego Police. Police said the woman...
Children's Pool Walkway in La Jolla Closed Indefinitely
Its 90-plus years of life in the ocean caught up to the Children's Pool seawall this week. Thousands, maybe millions of San Diegans and visitors to the area have traversed the narrow walkway above the seawall at the La Jolla's Children's Pool, and even before this week it wasn't hard to miss the toll the tides have taken on the once-proud structure, its railings rusting and its once-smooth walkway pitted, stones protruding, across much of its surface.
Woman finds unwanted passengers inside her trunk
A woman allegedly discovered two people hiding inside her trunk Thursday in Sorrento Valley, according to SDPD.
San Diego native burned in boiling water attack
San Diego native burned in boiling water attack; attack unfolded inside Koreatown apartment in Los Angeles.
Parents of an 18-year-old who drowned off Mission Beach said San Diego lifeguards failed to prevent his death
SAN DIEGO — The parents of an 18-year-old Crawford High School graduate who drowned in Mission Beach in June of last year and whose body was never found say the city of San Diego failed to prevent their son's death. In a newly filed legal claim obtained by CBS...
Motorcyclist hurt after car fails to yield in Alpine area: CHP
An El Cajon man is recovering after he was seriously hurt while riding a motorcycle and colliding with a car in the Alpine area, said the California Highway Patrol.
Oceanside business damaged in structure fire
A structure fire caused damages to a commercial building in Oceanside on Wednesday evening, said the Oceanside Fire Department.
ALPINE CRASH INJURES MOTORISTS FROM SANTEE AND DESCANSO
January 11, 2023 (Alpine) – Multiple injuries occurred in a two-vehicle crash in Alpine last night around 6:30 p.m., the California Highway Patrol (CHP) reports. A Santee man, 40, was driving a 1987 Suzuki Samurai west on Alpine Blvd, just east of West Willows Road. The Suzuki crossed into the eastbound land, directly into the path of an eastbound 2003 Honda Accord driven by a Descanso woman, 70.
Sunset Cliffs surfers catch big waves before the weather shifts
SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — Even when they're up against waves that are twice their height, surfers will gladly suit up, pick up their board, and rush to jump into the crashing waves. “I put my wetsuit on and paddle out," said surfer Glen Volk. "Everything gets better real fast.”
This Massive Wave Caused Epic Wipeouts At San Diego Beach WATCH
Film director and surfer, Owen Dubeck filmed a wave that he says is bigger than anything he's seen in Southern California.
San Diego charity proposes plan to immediately address homelessness
SAN DIEGO — "I keep being told the problem is better than it's ever been. It's not better than it's ever been — it's worse than it's ever been." That is how Dan Shea from the Lucky Duck Foundation, a non-profit dedicated to fighting homelessness, described San Diego's homelessness crisis during a press conference in Balboa Park Wednesday morning.
Preliminary hearing for Larry Millete continues in Downtown San Diego Court
SAN DIEGO — A Chula Vista forensics expert returned to the witness stand Thursday morning for day two of Larry Millete's preliminary hearing while Maya's sister, Maricris spent the majority of the day answering questions from lawyers. During cross-examination, David Garber testified he took about 300 photos of the...
San Diego County prepares for another round of rain
As the rain came down in Oceanside, waves crashed onto the empty beach. Only a few cars were driving by and drivers had to deal with minor ponding and debris on the street.
San Diego's Morse High School Accidentally Placed on Lockdown
San Diego police officers were sent to the campus of Morse High School on Wednesday after reports of a person with a weapon, only to find out that the event was a drill. The campus, which is located on the 6900 block of Skyline Drive in the Skyline Hills neighborhood, was placed in lockdown by school officials early on Wednesday afternoon.
City of San Diego to deliver compost bins after new law takes effect
Starting Wednesday, some neighborhoods in San Diego will see green compost bins popping up as the city phases in organic waste recycling.
San Diego nomad climbs to the top of Ecuador volcano
SAN DIEGO — CBS 8 last spoke with climber Valerie Orsoni in September 2022, when she broke a record of climbing 20 peaks in 12 days. Now, she’s back at it again. "I'm so excited! Here, I'm the first woman on the mountain! Woo, we did it," cheers Orsoni at the top of a mountain in Ecuador.
