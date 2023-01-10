ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Brunswick, NJ

Daily Targum

Rutgers men's basketball lands 3-star 2023 prospect Baye Ndongo

The Rutgers men’s basketball team landed 2023 3-star forward Baye Ndongo on Monday. Ndongo is the third commit in the 2023 class, joining four-star forward Gavin Griffiths and guard Jamichael Davis. Ndongo likely rounds out the 2023 class for the Scarlet Knights (12-5, 4-2) as head coach Steve Pikiell...
NEW BRUNSWICK, NJ
zagsblog.com

Kentucky is getting a ‘unicorn’ in 7-foot-2 Aaron Bradshaw

UNION, N.J. — J.R. Smith had just finished broadcasting the big Camden-Don Bosco Prep game on the SHOWTIME Youtube platform last Friday night as he stood in the Camden locker room at Kean University. Smith, the two-time NBA champion and former NBA Sixth Man of the Year, was asked...
CAMDEN, NJ
NJ.com

PHOTOS: No. 14 Hunterdon Central at No. 15 North Hunterdon wrestling, Jan. 10, 2023

It’s a Hunterdon County and Top 20 showdown. Below check out photos from Tuesday’s stellar matchup between No. 14 Hunterdon Central and No. 15 North Hunterdon. Our high school sports photos like the ones below put you right up close with the action and the whole experience. Check them out by clicking anywhere in the collage below to open the photo gallery. Don’t forget to share the gallery with friends and relatives.
FLEMINGTON, NJ
Daily Voice

NJ Mega Millions Lottery Player Takes Home $1M

There was one second-tier prizewinning Mega Millions lottery ticket sold for the Tuesday, Jan. 10, drawing that matched five of the five white balls for the $1 million prize. There was not top prize winner, so the jackpot rolls to $1.35 billion for the next drawing. The $1 million ticket...
BRICK, NJ
WHYY

Trenton mayor backs incumbent for Mercer County executive

Trenton Mayor Reed Gusciora said Monday he is “inclined” to support the incumbent, Brian Hughes, in the race for Mercer County executive. That is despite one of his predecessors supporting Assemblyman Dan Benson in the upcoming Democratic primary. “I think that our county executive has done a great...
MERCER COUNTY, NJ
Lite 96.9 WFPG

BOOM – Earthquake in North Jersey?

No one is quite sure what caused a big "boom" and the ground to shake in North Jersey this week. From Bergen to Sussex County, it was basically described as the same thing: A loud boom or bang followed by a rumble and the ground shaking. That would seem to...
SUSSEX COUNTY, NJ
Daily Voice

Fatal Crash Reported In Central Jersey

Police are investigating a fatal crash that occurred in Central Jersey. The crash happened at about 8:30 p.m. Monday, Jan. 9 near the intersection of Canterbury Road and Rues Lane in East Brunswick. No other details were immediately available. to follow Daily Voice Middlesex and receive free news updates.
EAST BRUNSWICK, NJ
PIX11

New Jersey Mega Millions ticket wins $1M, as jackpot swells again

NEW JERSEY (PIX11) — It may not be the $1.1 billion Mega Millions jackpot, but someone still struck pay dirt in the Garden State. One ticket sold in New Jersey for Tuesday night’s Mega Millions drawing was worth $1 million, according to lottery officials. The lucky ticket was sold at 88 West Deli on Route […]
BRICK, NJ
Daily Voice

Serious Crash Reported On Route 130 In Bordentown

A serious crash with injuries occurred on Route 130 in Burlington County, authorities said. The crash was reported at about 2:15 p.m. north of Route 206 in Bordentown, the New Jersey Department of Transportation said. Route 130 was closed in both directions, according to 511nj.org. CHECK BACK FOR UPDATES. to...
BORDENTOWN, NJ
Daily Voice

New Diner Coming To Bergen County

Who could ever say no to more pancakes and eggs? Another diner is preparing to open in Bergen County.This one, in Wallington. Posted by Wallington Diner on Friday, January 6, 2023The checkerboard, turquoise and red diner will be located at 417 Paterson Ave., the former location of Flapjax, …
BERGEN COUNTY, NJ

