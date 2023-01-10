Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Governor New York, Kathy Hochul Wants To Legalize Basement Apartments In New York CityAbdul GhaniNew York City, NY
Row NYC Hotel throws away 'tons' of food because migrants housed there won't eat it, taxpayers foot the billAmarie M.New York City, NY
New York's Plan to End Homelessness - Will it Work?Tom HandyNew York City, NY
Hochul's planned Interborough Express is a step in the right direction but leaves Bronx residents in the coldWelcome2TheBronxNew York City, NY
'Real Housewives of Salt Lake City' Star Jen Shah Sentenced to 6.5 Years in Prison in Fraud Case in NYCReynold AquinoSalt Lake City, UT
Related
Kirk Ciarrocca’s contract details: Rutgers agrees to pay 6-figure Minnesota buyout
The fact Rutgers agreed to pay new offensive coordinator Kirk Ciarrocca a school-record salary has been known since the University’s Board of Governors approved his three-year, $4.2 million deal on Saturday. But there are other details worth noting within the coach’s contract, according to an offer letter obtained by...
Longtime Rutgers assistant coach announces departure from program
Rutgers has seen another offensive coach leave its staff this week. Tight ends coach Nunzio Campanile, who served as the Scarlet Knights’ interim offensive coordinator for the second half of the 2022 season, announced his departure from the program on Tuesday. “After 5 great years w/ (Rutgers) it’s time...
Daily Targum
Rutgers men's basketball lands 3-star 2023 prospect Baye Ndongo
The Rutgers men’s basketball team landed 2023 3-star forward Baye Ndongo on Monday. Ndongo is the third commit in the 2023 class, joining four-star forward Gavin Griffiths and guard Jamichael Davis. Ndongo likely rounds out the 2023 class for the Scarlet Knights (12-5, 4-2) as head coach Steve Pikiell...
zagsblog.com
Kentucky is getting a ‘unicorn’ in 7-foot-2 Aaron Bradshaw
UNION, N.J. — J.R. Smith had just finished broadcasting the big Camden-Don Bosco Prep game on the SHOWTIME Youtube platform last Friday night as he stood in the Camden locker room at Kean University. Smith, the two-time NBA champion and former NBA Sixth Man of the Year, was asked...
Boys basketball: Harper drops 27 to lead No. 3 Don Bosco Prep over Hackensack
Dylan Harper made three 3-pointers and went 6-for-7 from the free-throw line, finishing with a game-high 27 points to lead Don Bosco Prep, No. 3 in the NJ.com Top 20, to a one-sided victory at home over Hackensack, 81-36. Noah Barnett added 17 points for Don Bosco Prep (10-1), which...
Top boys basketball title contenders to watch in the 2023 Essex County Tournament
Excitement is building for the 76th Essex County Tournament, and the first tipoff in the preliminary round is still two weeks away. But when you are talking about a tournament as steeped in history and remarkable talent as the ECT, there will always be an appreciable buzz created whenever the topic is raised..
HS basketball coach charged with walking in on girls in locker room, sending inappropriate texts
A girls basketball coach at Memorial High School in West New York has been charged with walking in on girls in the locker room and sending inappropriate text messages to three students, Hudson County Prosecutor Esther Suarez said. A preliminary investigation found Ariel Alava, 41, of West New York, entered...
PHOTOS: No. 14 Hunterdon Central at No. 15 North Hunterdon wrestling, Jan. 10, 2023
It’s a Hunterdon County and Top 20 showdown. Below check out photos from Tuesday’s stellar matchup between No. 14 Hunterdon Central and No. 15 North Hunterdon. Our high school sports photos like the ones below put you right up close with the action and the whole experience. Check them out by clicking anywhere in the collage below to open the photo gallery. Don’t forget to share the gallery with friends and relatives.
Philly’s famed Geno’s Steaks is now open in New Jersey
Geno’s Steaks, the South Philly institution since 1966 (and rival to Pat’s), is now open in New Jersey. Well, sort of. Foodie Hall, the e-restaurant innovation that only offers delivery or take out from its eight restaurants, has now added Geno’s to their roster. Foodie Hall is...
N.J. weather: For snow fans, long wait continues for winter’s first accumulating flakes
For New Jersey snow fans, snow plow operators and hardware stores, it’s been a long, quiet winter with no major snowstorms — and, in many areas, no snow at all. Even though we’re already a third of the way through January, a quick look outside tells the story of what the weather statistics are showing: No snow on the ground.
NJ Mega Millions Lottery Player Takes Home $1M
There was one second-tier prizewinning Mega Millions lottery ticket sold for the Tuesday, Jan. 10, drawing that matched five of the five white balls for the $1 million prize. There was not top prize winner, so the jackpot rolls to $1.35 billion for the next drawing. The $1 million ticket...
Double Grammy nominated rap artist spotted at NJ mall
EAST RUTHERFORD — Yes, sometimes even celebrities can be spotted at the American Dream megamall. This time it was hip hip sensation Meek Mill who went snowboarding Sunday at Big Snow American Dream, North America’s first indoor, real-snow ski and snowboard center. The 35-year-old “Dreams and Nightmares” rapper...
3 of NYC’s best hot dog joints are actually in N.J., national site says
New Jerseyans are understandably proud of their state’s hot dog culture. From Italian hot dogs in West Orange to Texas weiners throughout North Jersey and of course the deep-fried delight known as “rippers,” New Jersey loves it dogs. And a city that knows a thing or two about hot dogs is taking notice.
Trenton mayor backs incumbent for Mercer County executive
Trenton Mayor Reed Gusciora said Monday he is “inclined” to support the incumbent, Brian Hughes, in the race for Mercer County executive. That is despite one of his predecessors supporting Assemblyman Dan Benson in the upcoming Democratic primary. “I think that our county executive has done a great...
BOOM – Earthquake in North Jersey?
No one is quite sure what caused a big "boom" and the ground to shake in North Jersey this week. From Bergen to Sussex County, it was basically described as the same thing: A loud boom or bang followed by a rumble and the ground shaking. That would seem to...
Experts Say This Is The Absolute Best New Jersey Town To Move Into
We hear all the time that people are leaving New Jersey as quickly as they can and moving just about anywhere else. But experts say there is a town in New Jersey that's the best to move into. There are a thousand reasons to stay in New Jersey, but unfortunately,...
Fatal Crash Reported In Central Jersey
Police are investigating a fatal crash that occurred in Central Jersey. The crash happened at about 8:30 p.m. Monday, Jan. 9 near the intersection of Canterbury Road and Rues Lane in East Brunswick. No other details were immediately available. to follow Daily Voice Middlesex and receive free news updates.
New Jersey Mega Millions ticket wins $1M, as jackpot swells again
NEW JERSEY (PIX11) — It may not be the $1.1 billion Mega Millions jackpot, but someone still struck pay dirt in the Garden State. One ticket sold in New Jersey for Tuesday night’s Mega Millions drawing was worth $1 million, according to lottery officials. The lucky ticket was sold at 88 West Deli on Route […]
Serious Crash Reported On Route 130 In Bordentown
A serious crash with injuries occurred on Route 130 in Burlington County, authorities said. The crash was reported at about 2:15 p.m. north of Route 206 in Bordentown, the New Jersey Department of Transportation said. Route 130 was closed in both directions, according to 511nj.org. CHECK BACK FOR UPDATES. to...
New Diner Coming To Bergen County
Who could ever say no to more pancakes and eggs? Another diner is preparing to open in Bergen County.This one, in Wallington. Posted by Wallington Diner on Friday, January 6, 2023The checkerboard, turquoise and red diner will be located at 417 Paterson Ave., the former location of Flapjax, …
Comments / 0