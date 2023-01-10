Read full article on original website
2news.com
City of Reno to Discuss Firecreek Crossing Resort at Town Hall
The City of Reno will discuss the Firecreek Crossing Casino project at a virtual town hall meeting on Thursday night. The City says they will tweet the link once they are live, but you can RSVP for the event on their Facebook page. It starts at 6 p.m. Elevation Entertainment...
2news.com
Douglas County Launches Damage Assessment Tool
Douglas County has launched a damage assessment tool, where the public can report damage to homes or other infrastructure in Douglas County. The tool helps the County assess damage, catalogue trends, and allocate resources. The damage assessment tool is used by the County to report and track crowdsourced issues. The...
2news.com
Meet Reno's New Police Chief
Kathryn Nance is the City of Reno's first female Chief of Police. The city council has confirmed Reno's first female police chief in the city's history. Kathryn Nance is a 26-year veteran of the Stockton Police Department in California. City Manager Doug Thornley nominated Nance to replace retiring Reno Police Chief Jason Soto. The city council unanimously ratified and confirmed her appointment on Wednesday. She’s expected to be sworn in next month. Reno Mayor Hillary Schieve said it's “a monumental day for the Biggest Little City.” Soto spent more than 25 years with the Reno force before announcing his retirement effective later this month. Nance most recently served as Stockton’s deputy police chief of operations,
KOLO TV Reno
Washoe, Lyon, and Carson City Sheriff’s team up to rescue stuck off-roader
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Washoe, Lyon, and Carson City Sheriff’s Offices teamed up Thursday when an off-road enthusiast became stuck in the mud. Washoe’s RAVEN Helicopter Search and Rescue Team also assisted in the rescue of the man, who became stuck south of Silver Springs. After he...
2news.com
Reno City Council Confirms Kathryn Nance as Police Chief
The Reno City Council unanimously confirmed Kathryn Nance as Reno's newest police chief at its public meeting on Wednesday. Nance is expected to be sworn in as Chief in February of 2023. “Today is a monumental day for the Biggest Little City,” said Reno Mayor Hillary Schieve. “With over 26...
2news.com
City of Reno Reminds of Resident Responsibility to Remove Snow, Ice from Sidewalks
As we prepare for more snow and cold temperatures this weekend and into early next week, the City of Reno is reminding home and business owners of their responsibility to remove snow and ice from the sidewalk in front of their property. The say not only is it the law,...
KOLO TV Reno
Storms hit the vulnerable hardest, recovery takes longer
CARSON CITY, Nev. (KOLO) -Three times a week Jim Eckert keeps his appointment at this dialysis center at the south end of Carson City, receiving treatment critical to his health. He then returns home to his small apartment glad to find this morning, at least, the walkways cleared of snow and ice. They weren’t this morning and that caused him to fall.
KOLO TV Reno
Bridge improvements will cause traffic delays in Fernley, Wadsworth
CARSON CITY, Nev. (KOLO) - Improvements to interstate bridges in Fernley and Wadsworth are expected to cause lane reductions and traffic shifts on I-80. Beginning Monday, the Nevada Department of Transportation will be implementing minor traffic delays and vehicle width restrictions, as well as street and lane closures on interchanges below the interstate.
mynews4.com
Investigation underway after vehicle versus pedestrian crash in Carson City
CARSON CITY, Nev. (KRNV) — The Carson City Sheriff's Office (CCSO), Investigation Division is investigating and identifying a vehicle and a driver involved in a hit and run that occurred near the intersection of Saliman Road and William St. on Tuesday evening. According to CCSO, at approximately 7:56 p.m....
FOX Reno
No timeline for reopening State Route 208 through Wilson Canyon after massive rockslide
YERINGTON, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — The Nevada Department of Transportation said there is no timeline for reopening State Route 208 through Wilson Canyon in Lyon County after massive rockslide. Likely due to recent moisture, a landslide and rockfall fell across nearly 400 feet of roadway between...
2news.com
Engineers deciding removal time of rockslide, landfall on SR-208
State Route 208 in Wilson Canyon is closed due to a major landslide and rockfall across the roadway. The Nevada Department of Transportation (NDOT) is advising drivers to expect State Route 208 to be closed for an indeterminate amount of time through the Wilson Canyon in Lyon County. Likely caused...
Record-Courier
The Jan. 12, 2023, R-C Morning Report
Genoa, Nev. — Members of the Vacation Home Rental committee hit what I’m calling the halfway mark in their review of the county code after meeting for around five hours on Wednesday. They talked briefly about density of rentals but decided to save that discussion for next time. They hope to be done by March.
2news.com
Governor Lombardo Announces State Government Offices Closures in Northern Nevada
Due to the Nevada Department of Transportation (NDOT) and the Department of Public Safety (DPS) reporting severe weather and potentially dangerous road conditions, Governor Joe Lombardo has ordered an early closing for all state government offices in Washoe, Carson, Douglas, Lyon, and Storey counties today. Aside from essential public safety...
2news.com
Suzies Adult Superstore on Kietzke to be demolished, replaced with a Maverik
A new Maverik location is set to come to Reno. Maverik tells us that the new planned store on 2nd Street and Kietzke Lane is scheduled to open by the 4th Quarter of 2023. They say demolition should begin and be completed early this year. Once finished, the store will...
KOLO TV Reno
Extra patrols looking for distracted driving coming to Sparks
SPARKS, Nev. (KOLO) - The Sparks Police Department is committing extra patrols to look for people driving distracted through the end of the month. Starting Friday and lasting through Jan. 31, Sparks PD and other law enforcement agencies will be taking part in the Joining Forces program to cut down on a practice that killed 3,142 people in 2020, Sparks PD.
KOLO TV Reno
Douglas County activates call center for flooding
MINDEN, Nev. (KOLO) - Douglas County has activated a non-emergency phone line for residents to call about localized flooding. Residents can call 775-783-6038 to report any non-emergency-related flood concerns. The center is open from 8:00 a.m. to 10:00 p.m. daily. A livestock evacuation center has also been opened for Douglas...
Nevadans at Work: Tahoe-area plow driver keeps “Highway to the Sky” open year-round
At an elevation of almost 9,000 feet, Mt. Rose corridor is the highest mountain pass in the Sierra Nevada that is open year round. As the winding, two-lane road connecting Reno and Lake Tahoe is pummeled by a series of snow storms fueled by an atmospheric river, it’s Chris Howland’s job to keep the road open. The post Nevadans at Work: Tahoe-area plow driver keeps “Highway to the Sky” open year-round appeared first on The Nevada Independent.
KOLO TV Reno
State of emergency continues amid localized flooding
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Heavy rain battered Washoe County throughout Monday, leading to localized flooding. “The County in concert with the City of Reno both declared emergencies Friday,” said Kelly Echeverria, Washoe County Emergency Manager. Echeverria says the county wants people to take the storm warnings seriously and understand...
2news.com
New Wednesday School Closures
All schools in the Lake Tahoe Unified School District will be closed Wednesday. The District said "after much deliberation, considering the safety of our students and staff, and potential further snow tonight and tomorrow, we are going to cancel school tomorrow." All Incline Village schools in the Washoe County will...
Nevada witness reports cigar-shaped object shooting up from ground
A Nevada witness at Reno reported watching and videotaping a bright orange, cigar-shaped object shooting up into the air at 4:48 p.m. on December 7, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
