Kathryn Nance is the City of Reno's first female Chief of Police. The city council has confirmed Reno's first female police chief in the city's history. Kathryn Nance is a 26-year veteran of the Stockton Police Department in California. City Manager Doug Thornley nominated Nance to replace retiring Reno Police Chief Jason Soto. The city council unanimously ratified and confirmed her appointment on Wednesday. She’s expected to be sworn in next month. Reno Mayor Hillary Schieve said it's “a monumental day for the Biggest Little City.” Soto spent more than 25 years with the Reno force before announcing his retirement effective later this month. Nance most recently served as Stockton’s deputy police chief of operations,

RENO, NV ・ 1 DAY AGO