City of Reno to Discuss Firecreek Crossing Resort at Town Hall

The City of Reno will discuss the Firecreek Crossing Casino project at a virtual town hall meeting on Thursday night. The City says they will tweet the link once they are live, but you can RSVP for the event on their Facebook page. It starts at 6 p.m. Elevation Entertainment...
Douglas County Launches Damage Assessment Tool

Douglas County has launched a damage assessment tool, where the public can report damage to homes or other infrastructure in Douglas County. The tool helps the County assess damage, catalogue trends, and allocate resources. The damage assessment tool is used by the County to report and track crowdsourced issues. The...
Meet Reno's New Police Chief

Kathryn Nance is the City of Reno's first female Chief of Police. The city council has confirmed Reno's first female police chief in the city's history. Kathryn Nance is a 26-year veteran of the Stockton Police Department in California. City Manager Doug Thornley nominated Nance to replace retiring Reno Police Chief Jason Soto. The city council unanimously ratified and confirmed her appointment on Wednesday. She’s expected to be sworn in next month. Reno Mayor Hillary Schieve said it's “a monumental day for the Biggest Little City.” Soto spent more than 25 years with the Reno force before announcing his retirement effective later this month. Nance most recently served as Stockton’s deputy police chief of operations,
Reno City Council Confirms Kathryn Nance as Police Chief

The Reno City Council unanimously confirmed Kathryn Nance as Reno's newest police chief at its public meeting on Wednesday. Nance is expected to be sworn in as Chief in February of 2023. “Today is a monumental day for the Biggest Little City,” said Reno Mayor Hillary Schieve. “With over 26...
Storms hit the vulnerable hardest, recovery takes longer

CARSON CITY, Nev. (KOLO) -Three times a week Jim Eckert keeps his appointment at this dialysis center at the south end of Carson City, receiving treatment critical to his health. He then returns home to his small apartment glad to find this morning, at least, the walkways cleared of snow and ice. They weren’t this morning and that caused him to fall.
Bridge improvements will cause traffic delays in Fernley, Wadsworth

CARSON CITY, Nev. (KOLO) - Improvements to interstate bridges in Fernley and Wadsworth are expected to cause lane reductions and traffic shifts on I-80. Beginning Monday, the Nevada Department of Transportation will be implementing minor traffic delays and vehicle width restrictions, as well as street and lane closures on interchanges below the interstate.
Engineers deciding removal time of rockslide, landfall on SR-208

State Route 208 in Wilson Canyon is closed due to a major landslide and rockfall across the roadway. The Nevada Department of Transportation (NDOT) is advising drivers to expect State Route 208 to be closed for an indeterminate amount of time through the Wilson Canyon in Lyon County. Likely caused...
The Jan. 12, 2023, R-C Morning Report

Genoa, Nev. — Members of the Vacation Home Rental committee hit what I’m calling the halfway mark in their review of the county code after meeting for around five hours on Wednesday. They talked briefly about density of rentals but decided to save that discussion for next time. They hope to be done by March.
Governor Lombardo Announces State Government Offices Closures in Northern Nevada

Due to the Nevada Department of Transportation (NDOT) and the Department of Public Safety (DPS) reporting severe weather and potentially dangerous road conditions, Governor Joe Lombardo has ordered an early closing for all state government offices in Washoe, Carson, Douglas, Lyon, and Storey counties today. Aside from essential public safety...
Extra patrols looking for distracted driving coming to Sparks

SPARKS, Nev. (KOLO) - The Sparks Police Department is committing extra patrols to look for people driving distracted through the end of the month. Starting Friday and lasting through Jan. 31, Sparks PD and other law enforcement agencies will be taking part in the Joining Forces program to cut down on a practice that killed 3,142 people in 2020, Sparks PD.
Douglas County activates call center for flooding

MINDEN, Nev. (KOLO) - Douglas County has activated a non-emergency phone line for residents to call about localized flooding. Residents can call 775-783-6038 to report any non-emergency-related flood concerns. The center is open from 8:00 a.m. to 10:00 p.m. daily. A livestock evacuation center has also been opened for Douglas...
Nevadans at Work: Tahoe-area plow driver keeps “Highway to the Sky” open year-round

At an elevation of almost 9,000 feet, Mt. Rose corridor is the highest mountain pass in the Sierra Nevada that is open year round. As the winding, two-lane road connecting Reno and Lake Tahoe is pummeled by a series of snow storms fueled by an atmospheric river, it’s Chris Howland’s job to keep the road open. The post Nevadans at Work: Tahoe-area plow driver keeps “Highway to the Sky” open year-round appeared first on The Nevada Independent.
State of emergency continues amid localized flooding

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Heavy rain battered Washoe County throughout Monday, leading to localized flooding. “The County in concert with the City of Reno both declared emergencies Friday,” said Kelly Echeverria, Washoe County Emergency Manager. Echeverria says the county wants people to take the storm warnings seriously and understand...
New Wednesday School Closures

All schools in the Lake Tahoe Unified School District will be closed Wednesday. The District said "after much deliberation, considering the safety of our students and staff, and potential further snow tonight and tomorrow, we are going to cancel school tomorrow." All Incline Village schools in the Washoe County will...
