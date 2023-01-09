55th Annual Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Day Worship Service & Celebration

Read full article on original website
thepositivecommunity.com
Martin Luther King Jr. Day Events
Martin Luther King. Jr. Day this year lands on Monday, Jan. 16. This gives us an entire weekend to celebrate the past, present, and future the civil rights leader left behind as part of his legacy. Below are in-person and virtual events throughout New York City to celebrate at and...
thepositivecommunity.com
The Frontiers International Plainfield Area Club 47th Annual Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Memorial Program
PLAINFIELD, NJ — The Frontiers International Plainfield Area Club will host its 47th Annual Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Memorial Celebration, honoring the civil rights icon and the contributions he made throughout his lifetime. The virtual event on Monday, Jan. 16, will feature guest speaker Dr. Randall Pinkett, CEO – BCT Partners, Author, Speaker, and Diversity, Equity & Inclusion Expert.
Martin Luther King Jr. Day 2023: What’s open, closed in NYC
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- On Monday, Americans celebrate Martin Luther King Jr. Day to honor the civil rights leader’s legacy in shifting national consciousness around race and unity. The federal holiday is celebrated on the third Monday of January to mark the birthday of the slain civil rights activist,...
Brooklyn Daily Eagle
Barnes & Noble moves from Court Street to Atlantic Avenue
COBBLE HILL — Barnes & Noble, long a staple of Court Street in Brooklyn Heights, is moving next week to 194 Atlantic Ave. adjacent to Trader Joe’s. The famous bookstore will close its Court Street location after two decades as an anchor tenant on the ground floor next to the Regal Theater, which was a COVID victim.
News 12
Brooklyn high school receives special visit from NYC Schools Chancellor Banks
Students at John Dewey High School in Gravesend gave a warm welcome to the city’s Schools Chancellor David Banks as he toured the school and highlighted how they’re prepping their students. The chancellor made a visit to the school to learn more about the school’s college and career...
Yusef Salaam, member of Exonerated Five, running for New York City Council
NEW YORK (PIX11) — Yusef Salaam wants to bring his unique life experience to New York City government. So he’s running in the Democratic primary to represent Central Harlem in the City Council. “Who better than a person who has been affected by the system to have a seat at the table?” Salaam said Tuesday […]
Hochul's planned Interborough Express is a step in the right direction but leaves Bronx residents in the cold
For almost a decade now, Welcome2TheBronx has joined activists calling for the creation of the TriboroRx line that would stretch from Co-op City, The Bronx to Bayridge, Brooklyn connecting its over 6 million residents—roughly 75% of New York City's population—without having to go through Manhattan as public transit commuters must do so now.
Eric Adams says NYC can’t cater to migrants’ ‘cultural taste’ on food
New York City won’t cater to the “cultural” tastes of migrants living in a massive Manhattan hotel, Mayor Eric Adams said Thursday — as he vowed to end the epic waste of food they refuse to eat. “We’re going to provide food for people,” Adams said. “People may have a different cultural taste for certain food. We can’t do that. We can only provide nutrition, food for people.” Adams also expressed dismay over a Tuesday report by The Post that revealed how a ton of food was being thrown out daily at the four-star Row NYC hotel near Times Square. Adams said officials...
State of the State: N.Y. Gov. Hochul proposes legalizing basement apartments in NYC
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- Gov. Kathy Hochul outlined her sweeping plans to expand access to New York housing, including a proposal that New York City be given the authority to legalize basement apartments, during her State of the State address on Tuesday. During her speech, Hochul emphasized that the Empire...
6sqft
Hochul’s 14-mile ‘Interborough Express’ connecting Brooklyn and Queens will use light rail
View of the Bay Ridge Branch from below 5th Ave, which would be incorporated in the proposed Interborough Express. Image courtesy of Marc A. Hermann/MTA on Flickr. The Interborough Express, a highly-anticipated train line that will connect Brooklyn and Queens, will use light rail, Gov. Kathy Hochul announced in her State of the State address on Tuesday. While the Metropolitan Transportation Authority is still conducting its environmental review of the project, Hochul stated that selecting light rail would “provide the best service for customers at the lowest cost per rider,” according to a press release.
bronx.com
NYC Department Of Education Employee, Eric Morales, 53, Arrested
On Thursday, January 12, 2023, at 1051 hours, the following 53-year-old male off-duty New York City employee was arrested and charged within the confines of the 52nd Precinct in the Bronx. Arrested:. Eric Morales. NYC Department of Education. Charges:. leaving the scene of an accident: injury. The investigation remains ongoing.
syr.edu
Sociology Professor, Labor Expert Reacts to NYC Nurses Strike
More than 7,000 nurses of the New York State Nurses Association are on strike today at hospitals in the Bronx and in Harlem. The activity is expected to last throughout the day and into the evening, with a press conference happening at 12 PM ET. Gretchen Purser is an associate...
Curbed
The Entirely Affordable, Cheerfully Modernist El Borinquen in the Bronx
The architect Alexander Gorlin is a modernist, and his firm’s El Borinquen Residence, an affordable- and supportive-housing development in the Bronx, draws on those vibrant mid-century traditions. “The massing is based on Latin American modernist slabs raised on ‘pilotis,’” Gorlin says. Thus, the building will “invite the community in and create a higher ceiling for the common spaces on the ground floor.”
VIDEO: Amid strike, nurses forced to say goodbye to special patient from picket line
Nurses on strike at Mount Sinai left the picket line on Wednesday to say a very special goodbye to a young patient heading home from the NICU.
No Pants Subway Ride canceled again
Correction: An earlier version of this post incorrectly stated how many times the event had been canceled. The post has been updated. NEW YORK (PIX11) — Keep your bottoms on, the No Pants Subway Ride has been canceled again, organizers said Wednesday. While last year’s event was called off due to the pandemic, the future […]
New York YIMBY
Housing Lottery Launches for 1661 Madison Avenue in East Harlem, Manhattan
The affordable housing lottery has launched for 1661 Madison Avenue, an eight-story residential building in East Harlem, Manhattan. Designed by ARC Architecture Design Studios and developed by A&R Properties Group, the structure yields 14 residences. Available on NYC Housing Connect are five units with a 2.5-month concession for residents at 130 percent of the area median income (AMI), ranging in eligible income from 101,143 to $156,130.
Behind mayor Eric Adams' decision to turn empty NYC offices into new apartments
Earlier this week, mayor Eric Adams unveiled his plans to convert underused office spaces in New York City into new apartment buildings. In total, the politician offered 11 recommendations that range in scope and function and are based on advice from a city-led task force that was established back in July of 2022.
Quran mentions prohibition of homosexuality, too (letter to the editor)
In Allen Aigen’s letter to the editor, he postulates probable reasons for the prohibition of homosexuality in the Old Testament, namely, procreation and separation from neighbors. There is more to the prohibition than his assumptions of probabilities suggest. This prohibition is not limited to the Old Testament alone. The...
Mayor Adams unveils plans to turn NYC offices into 20,000 new apartments
Adams' proposals come as the pandemic has changed work policies, with people adopting hybrid working schedule The office conversion plan is a key component of the mayor and governor’s ambitious housing development goals. [ more › ]
talkofthesound.com
Three Appointed as Replacements for Fired New Rochelle Muncipal Housing Authority Commissioners
NEW ROCHELLE, NY (January 9, 2023) —City Manager Kathleen Gill has filled three of the five open board seats on the New Rochelle Muncipal Housing Authority Board. The appointment of the three new Commissioners comes less than two weeks after the Friday Morning Massacre. On December 30, 2022, outgoing City Manager Charles B. Strome fired the 5 appointed Commissioners in response to a letter from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development which was sharply critical of the NRMHA Board.
