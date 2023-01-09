ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

55th Annual Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Day Worship Service & Celebration

By The Positive Community Magazine
thepositivecommunity.com
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
thepositivecommunity.com

Martin Luther King Jr. Day Events

Martin Luther King. Jr. Day this year lands on Monday, Jan. 16. This gives us an entire weekend to celebrate the past, present, and future the civil rights leader left behind as part of his legacy. Below are in-person and virtual events throughout New York City to celebrate at and...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
thepositivecommunity.com

The Frontiers International Plainfield Area Club 47th Annual Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Memorial Program

PLAINFIELD, NJ — The Frontiers International Plainfield Area Club will host its 47th Annual Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Memorial Celebration, honoring the civil rights icon and the contributions he made throughout his lifetime. The virtual event on Monday, Jan. 16, will feature guest speaker Dr. Randall Pinkett, CEO – BCT Partners, Author, Speaker, and Diversity, Equity & Inclusion Expert.
PLAINFIELD, NJ
Brooklyn Daily Eagle

Barnes & Noble moves from Court Street to Atlantic Avenue

COBBLE HILL — Barnes & Noble, long a staple of Court Street in Brooklyn Heights, is moving next week to 194 Atlantic Ave. adjacent to Trader Joe’s. The famous bookstore will close its Court Street location after two decades as an anchor tenant on the ground floor next to the Regal Theater, which was a COVID victim.
BROOKLYN, NY
Welcome2TheBronx

Hochul's planned Interborough Express is a step in the right direction but leaves Bronx residents in the cold

For almost a decade now, Welcome2TheBronx has joined activists calling for the creation of the TriboroRx line that would stretch from Co-op City, The Bronx to Bayridge, Brooklyn connecting its over 6 million residents—roughly 75% of New York City's population—without having to go through Manhattan as public transit commuters must do so now.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
New York Post

Eric Adams says NYC can’t cater to migrants’ ‘cultural taste’ on food

New York City won’t cater to the “cultural” tastes of migrants living in a massive Manhattan hotel, Mayor Eric Adams said Thursday — as he vowed to end the epic waste of food they refuse to eat. “We’re going to provide food for people,” Adams said. “People may have a different cultural taste for certain food. We can’t do that. We can only provide nutrition, food for people.” Adams also expressed dismay over a Tuesday report by The Post that revealed how a ton of food was being thrown out daily at the four-star Row NYC hotel near Times Square. Adams said officials...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
6sqft

Hochul’s 14-mile ‘Interborough Express’ connecting Brooklyn and Queens will use light rail

View of the Bay Ridge Branch from below 5th Ave, which would be incorporated in the proposed Interborough Express. Image courtesy of Marc A. Hermann/MTA on Flickr. The Interborough Express, a highly-anticipated train line that will connect Brooklyn and Queens, will use light rail, Gov. Kathy Hochul announced in her State of the State address on Tuesday. While the Metropolitan Transportation Authority is still conducting its environmental review of the project, Hochul stated that selecting light rail would “provide the best service for customers at the lowest cost per rider,” according to a press release.
BROOKLYN, NY
bronx.com

NYC Department Of Education Employee, Eric Morales, 53, Arrested

On Thursday, January 12, 2023, at 1051 hours, the following 53-year-old male off-duty New York City employee was arrested and charged within the confines of the 52nd Precinct in the Bronx. Arrested:. Eric Morales. NYC Department of Education. Charges:. leaving the scene of an accident: injury. The investigation remains ongoing.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
syr.edu

Sociology Professor, Labor Expert Reacts to NYC Nurses Strike

More than 7,000 nurses of the New York State Nurses Association are on strike today at hospitals in the Bronx and in Harlem. The activity is expected to last throughout the day and into the evening, with a press conference happening at 12 PM ET. Gretchen Purser is an associate...
SYRACUSE, NY
Curbed

The Entirely Affordable, Cheerfully Modernist El Borinquen in the Bronx

The architect Alexander Gorlin is a modernist, and his firm’s El Borinquen Residence, an affordable- and supportive-housing development in the Bronx, draws on those vibrant mid-century traditions. “The massing is based on Latin American modernist slabs raised on ‘pilotis,’” Gorlin says. Thus, the building will “invite the community in and create a higher ceiling for the common spaces on the ground floor.”
BRONX, NY
PIX11

No Pants Subway Ride canceled again

Correction: An earlier version of this post incorrectly stated how many times the event had been canceled. The post has been updated. NEW YORK (PIX11) — Keep your bottoms on, the No Pants Subway Ride has been canceled again, organizers said Wednesday. While last year’s event was called off due to the pandemic, the future […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
New York YIMBY

Housing Lottery Launches for 1661 Madison Avenue in East Harlem, Manhattan

The affordable housing lottery has launched for 1661 Madison Avenue, an eight-story residential building in East Harlem, Manhattan. Designed by ARC Architecture Design Studios and developed by A&R Properties Group, the structure yields 14 residences. Available on NYC Housing Connect are five units with a 2.5-month concession for residents at 130 percent of the area median income (AMI), ranging in eligible income from 101,143 to $156,130.
MANHATTAN, NY
talkofthesound.com

Three Appointed as Replacements for Fired New Rochelle Muncipal Housing Authority Commissioners

NEW ROCHELLE, NY (January 9, 2023) —City Manager Kathleen Gill has filled three of the five open board seats on the New Rochelle Muncipal Housing Authority Board. The appointment of the three new Commissioners comes less than two weeks after the Friday Morning Massacre. On December 30, 2022, outgoing City Manager Charles B. Strome fired the 5 appointed Commissioners in response to a letter from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development which was sharply critical of the NRMHA Board.
NEW ROCHELLE, NY

