live5news.com
Dorchester School District Two schools to receive nearly $64K in grants
DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Educators and staff in Dorchester School District Two will benefit from more than $60,000 in grants this school year. Thirty-six educators are set to receive nearly $64,000 in grants from the Bosch Eco and STEM Teacher (BEST) Grant Program. The grant will help teachers and...
abccolumbia.com
Richland Two reminder: half-day for high school students tomorrow
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)—Richland School District Two announced all high school students will have a half-day tomorrow, January 12. School officials say classes will dismiss at 12:30 p.m. due to the end of the semester.
SC State child development learning center retains 5 year accreditation amid wavering licensed childcare options in the city
ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. — South Carolina State University's Child Development Learning Center has retained its five year national accreditation. Parents in Orangeburg say access to quality health care can be hard to come by. According to the Department of Social Services, there are 19 licensed and approved child care providers in the city of Orangeburg.
Bridging a generational gap with adult computer classes in Calhoun County
CALHOUN COUNTY, S.C. — The Calhoun County Library is working to bridge a general gap to computer literacy through adult computer classes in Calhoun County. “I’ve been working since I was about 16 so you acquire a lot of different experiences but I’ve found that you have to keep up with the technology, you have to keep up with computer," said class participant Cleo Owens.
WIS-TV
Infant surrendered safely to Prisma Health Richland Hospital
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - An infant was surrendered peacefully and accepted under Daniel’s Law, the Safe Haven for Abandoned Babies Act. Officials with the Prisma Health Richland Hospital report the infant was surrendered to Prisma health at 5 Richland Medical Park Drive on Monday, January 9. The female baby...
'Well, why leave?': Two physicians decide to stay in Sumter after completing residency with goal of attracting doctors to underserved, rural areas
SUMTER, S.C. — Prisma Health hopes to attract medical physicians to rural, underserved communities through its Sumter family medicine residency program. The program began in 2019 with four candidates. After graduating this summer, two have decided to stay in Sumter. "There’s a definite correlation to where people do residency...
Alice Drive Elementary students present STEM-related projects at Invention Exposition
SUMTER, S.C. — Alice Drive Elementary School’s Invention Exposition aims to prepare fifth grade students for the future of Science, technology, engineering and math, or STEM. On Tuesday, Sumter students showed off the projects they’ve been working on for months. "I designed a squirrel-proof bird feeder where...
Cinderella Project now collecting dresses for the perfect prom
COLUMBIA, S.C. — The South Carolina Bar's Young Lawyers Division is once again collecting gently used prom, bridesmaid and other formal dresses for the Cinderella Project. In its 20th year, the project allows local high school students a chance to outfit themselves with that perfect dress and accessories for the prom dance.
abccolumbia.com
Walmart to provide free health screenings, immunizations this weekend
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— Walmart is providing free health screenings to South Carolina residents this weekend during the shopping center’s Wellness Day on Saturday, Jan. 14. Beginning at 10 a.m and ending at 2 p.m., customers can receive free blood pressure, glucose, cholesterol, BMI screenings, vision screenings, and more at select stores.
New welcome signs aim to attract more visitors to the 'pretty little town' of Cameron
CAMERON, S.C. — If you drive into Cameron, you'll be greeted by a "Welcome to Cameron" sign. The signs are brand new and made possible with about $30,000 in state funding. “I think the new signs have been an asset to Cameron, we’ve had signs before, they were worn out and not as visible as these were. These really make a nice statement," said local business owner Wayne Polin.
Company chooses Lee County for first South Carolina operation
LEE COUNTY, S.C. — New industry is expected to begin operations in Lee County by mid-2023 and create dozens of jobs, South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster said on Thursday. According to a statement from the governor's office, Engineered Foam Packaging, a subsidiary of J.B. Poindexter & Co., has announced plans to invest $15 million in a new location on Browntown Road near Bishopville and create 53 jobs.
Lexington Two to give out bricks from George I. Pair as keepsakes
WEST COLUMBIA, S.C. — A school in West Columbia is being demolished, but for those who want a keepsake, you'll have a chance for that soon. Bricks are what make up the former George I. Pair Elementary School. Now, the bricks are coming apart as the school is demolished.
Ivy House is opening another location in Columbia, SC
Read about this seven-year journey for this local business.
abccolumbia.com
Dr. Monica Elkins Scott appointed SCSBA Region 8 Director
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— The South Carolina School Board Association’s (SCSBA) Board of Directors has appointed a new Region 8 Director this year. On Jan. 6 Dr. Monica Elkins Scott officially stepped into the leadership role for Region 8, which consists of Richland One and Two school districts. The...
abccolumbia.com
City of Columbia’s Food Truck Fridays continues in January
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— The City of Columbia is continuing their popular Food Truck Fridays this new year. Food Truck Friday’s features various types of delicious cuisines which can be enjoyed while connecting to others in the community, say organizers. New food vendors will be operating from 2300 Bull...
Someone brought home more than just groceries: $50K Powerball ticket sold at Columbia area Kroger
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Check your tickets, folks! A Powerball ticket from Wednesday night's drawing worth $50,000 was sold at a Columbia area grocery store. The ticket was purchased at the Kroger located at 1028 Robert Branch Pkwy., off Killian Road. More than 17,000 players in South Carolina hold tickets...
Soda City Biz WIRE
Prisma Health Baptist Hospital cuts ribbon on new onsite retail pharmacy
Columbia, S.C.— Prisma Health Baptist Hospital has opened the healthcare system’s third retail pharmacy site in the Midlands. The new pharmacy is located in the main hospital at Taylor at Marion St., on the first floor, in Columbia SC 29220. The hours of operation are 8:30 a.m.–5 p.m., Monday–Friday (closed for lunch 1:30–2 p.m.), and 1–5 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday. It is open to the public and there are three 30-minute parking spaces on Taylor St. for quick access.
WJCL
WRDW-TV
Blackville Healing Springs bringing in people from hours away
BLACKVILLE, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - If you need water, you can just swing by the store and buy a bottle or two. But for some in the CSRA, they drive more than an hour to go grab healing water. People bring bags full of jugs. “Because it’s coming straight from the...
