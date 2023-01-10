Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Memphis Rapper Known for Hit Song with Newboyz Arrested in Utica Ny.Source MoneyUtica, NY
Joseph Putrello The New Jadakiss Of Utica Ny Coffee.Source MoneyUtica, NY
Lillian Cooper Apts Utica New York Reports Unhealthy Living Conditions.Source MoneyUtica, NY
Her Relative Called With Information About Her Missing Daughter. Then Their Other Family Member Shot Him In The HeadThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedUtica, NY
Local Animal Shelter is ClosingBryan DijkhuizenVernon Center, NY
Related
WKTV
Man accused of breaking into Utica business, stealing items from office
UTICA, N.Y. – A Utica man allegedly broke into a business on Court Street, stole items from an office and urinated throughout the hallway and bathroom. An employee reached out to police on Wednesday after noticing items were missing from the office and a desk had been rifled through. They also told officers about the urine in the hallway.
WKTV
Oriskany woman allegedly stabs ex-boyfriend in leg during argument
UTICA, N.Y. – An Oriskany woman was arrested early Thursday morning after allegedly stabbing her ex-boyfriend in the leg. Utica police were called to St. Luke’s Hospital around 3:30 a.m. after a man showed up with a stab wound. The victim told police his ex-girlfriend, 20-year-old Samantha Windover, came to his home on Capital Avenue to talk about their relationship and during that time, she grabbed a hunting knife from his bed stand and pointed it toward him.
cnycentral.com
NY State Police ask for assistance in identifying Cicero burglary suspect
CICERO, N.Y. — State Police in North Syracuse is attempting to identify an individual who might possess information regarding a burglary that occurred on Oct. 15, 2022, at a commercial business Admar Sales and Rental located on Brewerton Road in the town of Cicero. If anyone recognizes the individual...
WKTV
Oriskany woman charged with assault following stabbing
Utica police say a woman stabbed her ex-boyfriend in the leg at his home on Capital Avenue early Thursday morning. Samantha Windover has been charged with assault and criminal possession of a weapon. Oriskany woman allegedly stabs ex-boyfriend in leg during argument. An Oriskany woman was arrested early Thursday morning...
cnycentral.com
Onondaga Co. DA still investigating after Syracuse Police Officer fires gun in apartment
The Onondaga County District Attorney's office is still investigating possible charges against Syracuse Police Officer Ahmad Bradley after he "accidentally" fired his shotgun in his apartment in Clay, blowing a hole in his neighbor's roof. On Wednesday, Jan. 4 at around 3 p.m., a spokesperson for the Onondaga County Sheriff's...
cnycentral.com
Stabbing at Syracuse grocery store leaves one man dead, investigation ongoing
SYRACUSE, N.Y. — One man is dead this morning, following a stabbing in the City of Syracuse early Thursday afternoon. According to Syracuse Police, Officers were called to Upstate Hospital for reports of a stabbing just before 3 PM. Upon arrival, Officers found the 43-year-old male victim with stab wounds. He was later pronounced dead at the hospital.
WKTV
Utica man accused of running over girlfriend in her driveway
UTICA, N.Y. – A Utica man accused of running over his girlfriend in her driveway last week has been charged with attempted assault. The victim called the police around 9:45 p.m. on Jan. 6 to report that while she was standing in her driveway, her boyfriend in and accelerated, hitting her and knocking her to the ground. The victim also alleges that he backed over her legs while she was on the ground and then drove away.
WKTV
Divers recover stolen car from canal in Marcy
MARCY, N.Y. – The Oneida County Sheriff’s Office’s dive team recovered a car from the Erie Canal near Barnes Avenue in Marcy Thursday afternoon. Authorities were first notified about the car in the water Wednesday afternoon, but there wasn't enough daylight left for divers to work in the water. They returned to the scene Thursday and the car was out by 4 p.m.
Syracuse cop who fired shotgun in apartment could still be charged, case being reviewed, DA says.
Syracuse, N.Y. — A Syracuse police officer who fired a shot into another apartment when he dropped a shotgun could still face criminal charges, the District Attorney said. The Onondaga County Sheriff’s Office has previously said the officer would not be charged. On Wednesday, District Attorney William Fitzpatrick...
Four Oswego High School students arrested after scuffle with deputy, authorities say
Oswego, N.Y. — Oswego County deputies arrested four Oswego High School students after deputies say they hit an officer and tried to remove the his gun and pepper spray during a scuffle with the officer. Around noon Monday, a school resource officer responded to an altercation in the schools...
cnycentral.com
Onondaga County reports 25 fentanyl-related overdoses in last 24 hours
SYRACUSE, N.Y. — The Onondaga County Health Department reported at 4:30 p.m. Thursday that in the last 24 hours, approximately 25 overdoses have been reported in Onondaga County. Initial information is showing a possible link to fentanyl-laced spike/spice, an illegal synthetic drug. Other substances that can potentially be laced...
Man reported stabbed outside Syracuse convenience store, 911 caller says
Update Thursday evening: 43-year-old dies after South Side stabbing at convenience store, police say. Syracuse, N.Y. — A man was reported stabbed Thursday afternoon outside a Syracuse convenience store, a 911 caller said. The caller told dispatchers around 2:52 p.m. that the man was lying outside the Stop N’...
iheart.com
Chaotic Scene At Oswego High School, Involving Fighting And Pepper Spray
Oswego, N.Y. - A chaotic scene at Oswego High School around noon today. Around noon some students were arguing and the school resource officer tried to calm it down. When one of the students went to attack the another, the officer grab her by the arm and two wound up on the floor. That's when other students attacked the officer striking him.
flackbroadcasting.com
NYSP: Mohawk Valley man charged with unlicensed operation, drug possession in Boonville
BOONVILLE- A man from the Mohawk Valley area is faced with unlicensed operation and drug possession offenses in Northern Oneida County, authorities say. Matthew D. Hunt, 39, of Ilion, NY was arrested Wednesday night by the New York State Police (Remsen). He is formally charged with three misdemeanor counts of criminally possessing a controlled substance in the seventh-degree; along with one misdemeanor count each of aggravated unlicensed operation in the second-degree and use of a vehicle (w/out an interlock device).
Suspect in Syracuse homicide investigation charged with murder
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Syracuse Police department has determined the suspect in the murder of 27-year-old Tyus Ogletree. The suspect, 24-year-old Vladimir Fernandez, was charged with the murder of Ogletree as well as one count of burglary and criminal possession of a weapon. On Saturday, January 7, Syracuse Police responded to a shooting with injuries […]
WKTV
Suspect in custody after man found dead on front porch in Utica
UTICA, N.Y. (UPDATED) – Utica police have a suspect in custody after a man was found dead on the front porch of a home on Eagle Street early Wednesday morning. Around 3 a.m., a man went to the fire station on Park Avenue to report an unconscious man on a porch on the 100 block of Eagle Street. The firefighters and Utica police responded to the scene, where they found the man, who had clearly been assaulted.
43-year-old dies after stabbing at South Side convenience store, police say
Syracuse, N.Y. — A 43-year-old man died after a stabbing at a South Side convenience store, police said Thursday. The man, who was not identified by police, was stabbed at the Stop N’ Shop at 927 Onondaga Ave., Syracuse Police spokesman Lt. Matthew Malinowski said. Police responded around...
WKTV
State police searching for runaway teen from Remsen
REMSEN, N.Y. – New York State Police are searching for a runaway teen from Remsen who hasn't returned home since Jan. 8. Police say 15-year-old Taylor Diehl left her house on Sunday and has not been back since. She is suspected to be staying with friends in Utica. Anyone...
WKTV
Utica man charged with menacing police
Utica police say a man pointed what appeared to be a BB gun at officers during a call on Dudley Avenue over the weekend. Man accused of menacing Utica police officers with replica BB gun. A man was arrested on Jan. 6 after Utica police say he pointed a replica...
OSWEGO COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE REPORT
OSWEGO, NY – On Monday, January 9th, at around noon, an altercation occurred in the Oswego High School cafeteria. At the request of school staff, a Deputy working in the capacity as a School Resource Officer responded to the incident. In an attempt to quell the situation, it became necessary for the Officer to restrain a combative student. While the Officer and student were on the floor, three additional students interfered by striking the Officer several times and attempting to remove the Officer’s Firearm and Pepper Spray from his duty belt. The Officer was able to retain possession of all equipment, however one of the students activated the Pepper Spray while it remained secured to the Officer’s duty belt.
Syracuse.com
Syracuse, NY
70K+
Followers
57K+
Post
29M+
Views
ABOUT
Syracuse.com, the region's leading website, and The Post-Standard are flagship brands of Advance Media New York. Follow us on Twitter at @syracusedotcomhttps://www.syracuse.com
Comments / 2