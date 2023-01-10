Read full article on original website
Former Major League Baseball Star DiesOnlyHomersScottsdale, AZ
Once Popular Seafood Restaurant Now ClosedGreyson FPhoenix, AZ
Arizona witness describes hovering cigar-shaped object overheadRoger MarshArizona State
Man in critical condition after shooting in Tempe: Police searching for cluesEdy ZooTempe, AZ
Mercy Care, Mercy Care Advantage Hosting FREE Phoenix Shred-A-ThonABSEESITALLPhoenix, AZ
AZFamily
Distracted driving suspected in fiery I-10 crash that killed 5
AZFamily
DPS: 5 dead after crash involving tractor-trailers in Arizona
AZFamily
DPS: 5 dead after semi crashes car into another semi in south Phoenix
AZFamily
Team Coverage: Deadly semi-truck wrecks close I-10 in Phoenix
AZFamily
DPS: I-10 eastbound still closed after 5 killed in fiery semi-truck crash near Chandler Blvd
CHANDLER, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- The Arizona Department of Public Safety confirms to Arizona’s Family that at least five people are dead after another semi-truck crash occurred on Interstate 10 in Chandler early Thursday morning. DPS expects the eastbound side of the interstate to remain closed into the afternoon rush hour, with tentative plans to reopen around 5:30 p.m. Investigators said there are no other victims.
AZFamily
Crash involving multiple semi-trucks creates traffic nightmare on eastbound I-10 in Chandler
CHANDLER, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) –- Two crashes involving multiple vehicles closed eastbound Interstate 10 for hours near Queen Creek road in Chandler early Thursday morning. According to the Department of Public Safety, around 3:30 a.m., there was a semi-truck fire on the I-10 near Riggs Road. DPS was in the process of clearing up the area when the driver of a semi-truck pulling a car hauler trailer didn’t notice traffic was slowing and crashed into three semi-trucks near the Queen Creek Road exit.
Phoenix New Times
Phoenix Police Shoot, Kill Two People in Deadly Start to New Year
Just a week into the new year and Phoenix police officers have already shot and killed two people. On January 3, officers shot and killed a man in South Phoenix. Four days later, on January 7, Phoenix officers killed another man, whom police had been searching for after a bloody standoff a day earlier in downtown Phoenix.
AZFamily
GRAPHIC: Chandler police release video of deadly officer-involved shooting
AZFamily
Scottsdale PD: Man who shot lieutenant was suspect in rape of 70-year-old woman
AZFamily
Dirty Dining: Maricopa County worker found cooking food with cut finger
AZFamily
New pilot program in Phoenix could help seniors, adults with disabilites during emergency
AZFamily
New info on man accused of shooting Scottsdale police sergeant
AZFamily
Maricopa County jail security beefed up after detention officer arrested
Arizona witness describes hovering cigar-shaped object overhead
An Arizona witness at Scottsdale reported watching and photographing a silent, hovering, cigar-shaped object at 1:32 p.m. on November 16, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
allaboutarizonanews.com
Missing Endangered Phoenix Girl Found Safe in Tucson
On Tuesday morning police put out information on a missing 12-year-old Phoenix girl who was believed to been in contact with a 45-year-old man. The search for the missing endangered child led police to Tucson where she was found safely on Tuesday night. Prior to her discovery, Jane Aubry Darrenkamp...
fox10phoenix.com
Drug trafficking warrants served at Glendale home
Multiple law enforcement agencies were at a home near 63rd Avenue and Peoria. Homeland Security says nine federal warrants and 14 arrest warrants were served throughout Phoenix and Glendale on Jan. 11. No further details were released.
'All groundwater is spoken for': New West Valley construction can no longer rely on groundwater after release of new report
BUCKEYE, Ariz. — The middle of Arizona is turning grey. The brown desert landscape has been sprawling into a metropolitan expanse for decades, spreading outward in every direction from central Phoenix. The Valley welcomes a new resident every six minutes, and with them come new development. That spread may...
fox10phoenix.com
Why more people & manufacturing companies moving into Maricopa County is a good thing
PHOENIX - Census data shows that one person moves into Maricopa County every 5 minutes. In the latest census data, Arizona ranked 5th in the country for the biggest increase in 2021-2022 as the population went up by about 100,000 people. Scott Wilken digs into census data for Arizona's largest...
AZFamily
Maricopa County health inspector catches employee with cut finger cooking food
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Every week, Arizona’s Family looks up restaurants recently inspected by Maricopa County’s Environmental Services Department. Restaurants with some of the highest numbers of “risk factors,” considered major health code violations by inspectors, are selected for our Dirty Dining Report. For more details on the restaurant inspection scoring system, visit Maricopa County’s website.
AZFamily
Phoenix mobile home park residents forced to relocate
Residents of Rio Verde Foothills came together on Tuesday night, asking the council to reconsider the decision to stop water hauling. Evan Darzi, CEO and Cofounder of ElectraTect Inc, says the goal is that the breathalyzer will be portable, non-invasive, and easy to use. "Baked Alaska" sentenced for role in...
