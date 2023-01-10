ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Phoenix, AZ

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
AZFamily

Distracted driving suspected in fiery I-10 crash that killed 5

Experts seeing Phoenix homes staying on market for longer, selling for less. The Valley’s housing market has taken a dramatic turn. Instead of homes selling in record time with multiple offers, properties are staying on the market longer. New pilot program in Phoenix could help seniors, adults with disabilites...
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

DPS: 5 dead after crash involving tractor-trailers in Arizona

Experts seeing Phoenix homes staying on market for longer, selling for less. The Valley’s housing market has taken a dramatic turn. Instead of homes selling in record time with multiple offers, properties are staying on the market longer. Updated: 3 hours ago. |. Investigators believe a semi-truck driver wasn't...
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Team Coverage: Deadly semi-truck wrecks close I-10 in Phoenix

Kenneth Hearne, 37, was shot by officers in Tempe the next day and later died. Dirty Dining: Maricopa County worker found cooking food with cut finger. A Scottsdale golf club and a Chandler Thai restaurant were hit with violations. Phoenix area nonprofit in need of "big brother" mentors for kids.
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

DPS: I-10 eastbound still closed after 5 killed in fiery semi-truck crash near Chandler Blvd

CHANDLER, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- The Arizona Department of Public Safety confirms to Arizona’s Family that at least five people are dead after another semi-truck crash occurred on Interstate 10 in Chandler early Thursday morning. DPS expects the eastbound side of the interstate to remain closed into the afternoon rush hour, with tentative plans to reopen around 5:30 p.m. Investigators said there are no other victims.
CHANDLER, AZ
AZFamily

Crash involving multiple semi-trucks creates traffic nightmare on eastbound I-10 in Chandler

CHANDLER, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) –- Two crashes involving multiple vehicles closed eastbound Interstate 10 for hours near Queen Creek road in Chandler early Thursday morning. According to the Department of Public Safety, around 3:30 a.m., there was a semi-truck fire on the I-10 near Riggs Road. DPS was in the process of clearing up the area when the driver of a semi-truck pulling a car hauler trailer didn’t notice traffic was slowing and crashed into three semi-trucks near the Queen Creek Road exit.
CHANDLER, AZ
Phoenix New Times

Phoenix Police Shoot, Kill Two People in Deadly Start to New Year

Just a week into the new year and Phoenix police officers have already shot and killed two people. On January 3, officers shot and killed a man in South Phoenix. Four days later, on January 7, Phoenix officers killed another man, whom police had been searching for after a bloody standoff a day earlier in downtown Phoenix.
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

GRAPHIC: Chandler police release video of deadly officer-involved shooting

Mesa-based company use virtual reality to train crews for water rescues. Priority 1 Air Rescue in Mesa uses virtual simulations to train first responders for swift water rescues. New proposal from Democrats would repeal Arizona's right-to-work law. Updated: 45 minutes ago. |. Democrats have a new bill that would ditch...
CHANDLER, AZ
AZFamily

New info on man accused of shooting Scottsdale police sergeant

One Valley doctor agrees that sugery should be considered for some kids struggling with obesity, but another doctor is worried it will be overused. Havasupai Falls to receive federal funding to help areas affected by flooding. Updated: 2 hours ago. |. The money from the feds will help the tribal...
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
allaboutarizonanews.com

Missing Endangered Phoenix Girl Found Safe in Tucson

On Tuesday morning police put out information on a missing 12-year-old Phoenix girl who was believed to been in contact with a 45-year-old man. The search for the missing endangered child led police to Tucson where she was found safely on Tuesday night. Prior to her discovery, Jane Aubry Darrenkamp...
PHOENIX, AZ
fox10phoenix.com

Drug trafficking warrants served at Glendale home

Multiple law enforcement agencies were at a home near 63rd Avenue and Peoria. Homeland Security says nine federal warrants and 14 arrest warrants were served throughout Phoenix and Glendale on Jan. 11. No further details were released.
GLENDALE, AZ
AZFamily

Maricopa County health inspector catches employee with cut finger cooking food

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Every week, Arizona’s Family looks up restaurants recently inspected by Maricopa County’s Environmental Services Department. Restaurants with some of the highest numbers of “risk factors,” considered major health code violations by inspectors, are selected for our Dirty Dining Report. For more details on the restaurant inspection scoring system, visit Maricopa County’s website.
MARICOPA COUNTY, AZ
AZFamily

Phoenix mobile home park residents forced to relocate

Residents of Rio Verde Foothills came together on Tuesday night, asking the council to reconsider the decision to stop water hauling. Evan Darzi, CEO and Cofounder of ElectraTect Inc, says the goal is that the breathalyzer will be portable, non-invasive, and easy to use. "Baked Alaska" sentenced for role in...
PHOENIX, AZ

Comments / 0

Community Policy