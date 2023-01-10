CHANDLER, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) –- Two crashes involving multiple vehicles closed eastbound Interstate 10 for hours near Queen Creek road in Chandler early Thursday morning. According to the Department of Public Safety, around 3:30 a.m., there was a semi-truck fire on the I-10 near Riggs Road. DPS was in the process of clearing up the area when the driver of a semi-truck pulling a car hauler trailer didn’t notice traffic was slowing and crashed into three semi-trucks near the Queen Creek Road exit.

CHANDLER, AZ ・ 1 DAY AGO