Public works employee killed by falling tree in North County
NORMANDY, Mo. — An employee with the Normandy Public Works Department was killed by a falling tree Monday morning. According to Normandy Mayor Mark Beckmann, Harold Parker died while cutting down a tree in Hoelzel Park. Beckmann said the details of what went wrong are still unclear and the Missouri Department of Labor is investigating the incident.
KMOV
Friends reflect on Ben Polson’s impact one year after firefighter’s death
ST. LOUIS (KMOV) - It’s countless photos and memories spanning decades of milestones that keep friends Josh Arras and Dan Barraco connected to their friend, firefighter Ben Polson. “In the months and months after, it kind of starts to sink in and it becomes real,” said Arras. Friday,...
St. Louis Woman Gets 3 Years for Hitting SLU Student with Stolen SUV
Aldina Sakanovic, 25, was fleeing police when she collided with the undergrad
KMOV
‘18 gunshot wounds:’ Autopsy reveals St. Louis city police shot teen 18 times
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - News 4 has become the first to obtain the autopsy report of the St. Louis City teen shot and killed by police in September. According to the report, the medical examiner discovered 18 gunshot wounds in the body of 16-year-old Darryl Ross. “The autopsy spells...
Metro East strip mall lands tenants, including one new to St. Louis, in $7M redevelopment
GRANITE CITY, Ill. — A big-box shopping center in the Metro East has landed two large anchor tenants for a $7 million redevelopment that will fill nearly 70,000 square feet of space that’s been sitting empty for four years. Construction is underway at Nameoki Commons shopping plaza at...
KMOV
Shooting in Franklin County leaves woman dead, man injured
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - One woman is dead, and a man is injured after a shooting in Franklin County on Wednesday. Police responded to a call for shots fired at a Best Western on East 5th Street in Washington, Missouri, around 6:45 p.m. When they arrived at the scene, they found two people who had been shot. The woman was pronounced dead at the scene, and the man was transported alive to a hospital.
KMOV
I-270 EB lanes will be closed Jan 15
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Highway lanes on I-270 eastbound between West Florissant Ave. and New Halls Ferry Road will be closed between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. on Sunday, Jan. 15. MoDOT says this will allow crews to safely shift all three lanes onto the New Halls Ferry Road Bridge. The new alignment will remain in place until summer of 2023.
NPR
Jeff Fister remembers the woman who helped calm his child after a bad car accident
This story is part of the My Unsung Hero series, from the Hidden Brain team, about people whose kindness left a lasting impression on someone else. About 20 years ago, Jeff Fister was driving his then 12-year-old son to school on a hectic morning in St. Louis. His toddler was in the backseat. He arrived at one of the city's busiest intersections, and the light turned green.
Firefighter injured battling vacant St. Louis house fire
ST. LOUIS — A firefighter was taken to the hospital this morning after being called to a vacant house fire in the 4200 block of Harris. The flames were through the roof of the two-story brick home and spreading to another building, according to St. Louis firefighters. The firefighter...
KMOV
Jury finds St. Louis man guilty in deadly love triangle stabbing
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - On August 1, 2020 Kenneth Smith stabbed unarmed Jason Slater to death during a domestic dispute. On Wednesday a jury found Smith guilty of voluntary manslaughter and armed criminal action and faces up to 15 years in prison. Smith stabbed Slater seven times with a...
Door Dash driver shot after crash in north St. Louis
ST. LOUIS – One man is behind bars after he shot a Door Dash driver who accidentally backed into his vehicle Wednesday evening in St. Louis, police say. The shooting happened around 7 p.m. Saturday in the 5100 block of Ashland Avenue in the Kingshighway West neighborhood. Investigators say...
Police respond to Midtown crash early Thursday morning
A person is in the hospital after a crash in Midtown Thursday morning.
Woman found unresponsive in St. Louis alley; police investigate
Police are investigating after finding a woman unresponsive Tuesday morning in a St. Louis alley.
threeriverspublishing.com
Coroner needs help finding family of Sullivan man
The Crawford County Coroner’s Office is seeking assistance in locating family of Samuel L. Wester. If you are family or know someone who is, please contact the coroner’s office at 573-775-4250. Wester was 58 years old at the time of his death. He was found unresponsive in an...
KMOV
Wentzville elementary student achieves dream of writing book
ST. LOUIS (KMOV) -- A Wentzville elementary school student’s dream to write a book has come true. News 4′s Steve Harris caught up with the 10-year-old at a book signing in his school library.
Charges filed in Town and Country would-be wine caper
The St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney's Office charged a 31-year-old in connection with a recent attempted wine caper in Town and Country.
Historic building in St. Louis vandalized, left unsecured
The Railway Exchange, a 110-year-old architectural gem and former home of the Famous Barr department store, now has wide open points of entry with no security presence after sitting empty for nearly a decade.
KSDK
Heart transplant gives Metro East baby the gift of life
A Metro East 9-month-old was recently given the gift of life after a heart transplant. St. Louis Children's Hospital performed the surgery.
advantagenews.com
More details in Alton woman’s murder
A Missouri man is being held in St. Louis County on a $1 million cash bond, accused of killing and dismembering an Alton woman nearly 20 years ago. 63-year-old Mike A. Clardy of Maryland Heights is charged with second-degree murder and abandonment of a corpse in the death of 35-year-old Deanna Howland whose remains were found at a rest stop along I-70 in Wright City.
KMOV
Loop Trolley staying on track for Spring
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Today, the trolley began testing on its route in the Delmar Loop. This is all to prepare for another rollout this spring. The testing will continue through Thursday. The trolley had a three-month trial this past fall. It previously closed in 2019 due to funding...
