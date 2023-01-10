ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Normandy, MO

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
5 On Your Side

Public works employee killed by falling tree in North County

NORMANDY, Mo. — An employee with the Normandy Public Works Department was killed by a falling tree Monday morning. According to Normandy Mayor Mark Beckmann, Harold Parker died while cutting down a tree in Hoelzel Park. Beckmann said the details of what went wrong are still unclear and the Missouri Department of Labor is investigating the incident.
NORMANDY, MO
KMOV

Shooting in Franklin County leaves woman dead, man injured

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - One woman is dead, and a man is injured after a shooting in Franklin County on Wednesday. Police responded to a call for shots fired at a Best Western on East 5th Street in Washington, Missouri, around 6:45 p.m. When they arrived at the scene, they found two people who had been shot. The woman was pronounced dead at the scene, and the man was transported alive to a hospital.
FRANKLIN COUNTY, MO
KMOV

I-270 EB lanes will be closed Jan 15

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Highway lanes on I-270 eastbound between West Florissant Ave. and New Halls Ferry Road will be closed between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. on Sunday, Jan. 15. MoDOT says this will allow crews to safely shift all three lanes onto the New Halls Ferry Road Bridge. The new alignment will remain in place until summer of 2023.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
NPR

Jeff Fister remembers the woman who helped calm his child after a bad car accident

This story is part of the My Unsung Hero series, from the Hidden Brain team, about people whose kindness left a lasting impression on someone else. About 20 years ago, Jeff Fister was driving his then 12-year-old son to school on a hectic morning in St. Louis. His toddler was in the backseat. He arrived at one of the city's busiest intersections, and the light turned green.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FOX2Now

Firefighter injured battling vacant St. Louis house fire

ST. LOUIS — A firefighter was taken to the hospital this morning after being called to a vacant house fire in the 4200 block of Harris. The flames were through the roof of the two-story brick home and spreading to another building, according to St. Louis firefighters. The firefighter...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
KMOV

Jury finds St. Louis man guilty in deadly love triangle stabbing

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - On August 1, 2020 Kenneth Smith stabbed unarmed Jason Slater to death during a domestic dispute. On Wednesday a jury found Smith guilty of voluntary manslaughter and armed criminal action and faces up to 15 years in prison. Smith stabbed Slater seven times with a...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FOX2Now

Door Dash driver shot after crash in north St. Louis

ST. LOUIS – One man is behind bars after he shot a Door Dash driver who accidentally backed into his vehicle Wednesday evening in St. Louis, police say. The shooting happened around 7 p.m. Saturday in the 5100 block of Ashland Avenue in the Kingshighway West neighborhood. Investigators say...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
threeriverspublishing.com

Coroner needs help finding family of Sullivan man

The Crawford County Coroner’s Office is seeking assistance in locating family of Samuel L. Wester. If you are family or know someone who is, please contact the coroner’s office at 573-775-4250. Wester was 58 years old at the time of his death. He was found unresponsive in an...
SULLIVAN, MO
advantagenews.com

More details in Alton woman’s murder

A Missouri man is being held in St. Louis County on a $1 million cash bond, accused of killing and dismembering an Alton woman nearly 20 years ago. 63-year-old Mike A. Clardy of Maryland Heights is charged with second-degree murder and abandonment of a corpse in the death of 35-year-old Deanna Howland whose remains were found at a rest stop along I-70 in Wright City.
ALTON, IL
KMOV

Loop Trolley staying on track for Spring

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Today, the trolley began testing on its route in the Delmar Loop. This is all to prepare for another rollout this spring. The testing will continue through Thursday. The trolley had a three-month trial this past fall. It previously closed in 2019 due to funding...
SAINT LOUIS, MO

Comments / 0

Community Policy