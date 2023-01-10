Bears Assistant GM Reportedly Up for GM positions

Ian Cunningham has been Ryan Poles' assistant GM only a year but is reportedly a candidate for GM with Tennessee and Arizona.

It's possible the Bears will get just one season of work from assistant general manager Ian Cunningham.

The man who is second in command to Bears GM Ryan Poles will have job interviews coming up. The Arizona Cardinals requested permission to interview Cunningham for GM, according to CBS Sports' Jonathan Jones. The Tennessee Titans have asked to interview Cunningham for their vacant GM position according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network.

The Cardinals announced on Monday that GM Steve Keim had "...decided to step away from his position to focus on his health."

Titans GM Jon Robinson was fired back on Dec. 6 with his team in first place in the AFC South. The Titans on Saturday lost to the Jacksonville Jaguars in a game to decide the AFC South

Cunningham was hired by Poles away from the Philadelphia Eagles as a vital part of the personnel department last offseason. Cunningham had been working under Howie Roseman for five years in Philadelphia as a college scouting director and then director of player personnel. He was with the Ravens in the personnel department prior to going to Philadelphia.

The Cardinals are also reportedly planning to talk to 49ers director of pro personnel Ran Carthon, 49ers assistant GM Adam Peters and the Titans director of player personnel, Monti Ossenfort.

Rapoport reported the Titans will interview in-house candidates Ossenfort and Ryan Cowden and also Browns assistant GM Glenn Cook and Bills senior director of pro personnel Malik Boyd.

