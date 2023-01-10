Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
wrwh.com
Ray Thad Shoemake, Age 91 Dahlonega
Ray Thad Shoemake, age 91, of Dahlonega, passed away on Wednesday, November 11, 2023. Mr. Shoemake was born on April 18, 1931, in Forsyth County, Georgia, to the late Walter and Emma Hubbard Shoemake. He was a veteran of the United States Air Force, serving in 1951-1955, during the Korean War. Ray was stationed in Okinawa. He later retired from Andean Motor Company with 45 plus years of service, where he was a parts manager and was very proud of his work. Ray was a member of Crossroads Baptist Church. In addition to his parents, Ray was preceded in death by his wife, Rena (Billie) Shoemake; daughter, Denise Shoemake; and brother, Warren Shoemake.
wrwh.com
Barbara Atkins Dunson, Age 65 Gainesville
Barbara Atkins Dunson, age 65, of Gainesville, passed away on Tuesday, January 10, 2023. Ms. Dunson was born on October 20, 1957, to the late James and Lessie McEntyre Atkins. She worked as a cashier and was a member of New Bridge Baptist Church. Survivors include her son, Terry Meaders;...
wrwh.com
Dennis Earl Colbert, age 93, of Alto
Mr. Dennis Earl Colbert, age 93, of Alto, Georgia graduated to Glory on Monday, January 9, 2023. Mr. Colbert was born in Neon, Kentucky to the late Dennis and Dora Bice Colbert. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his loving wife of 70 years, Jimmie Lou York Colbert; and sister, Neva Gene Rini.
wrwh.com
Austin Blain Holcombe, Age 25 Cleveland
He is survived by his Parents Christopher E. Holcombe and Lelia Nichols Holcombe. One Brother Landon Willard Holcombe:Grand parents Willard M. Nichols and Toni Mason Nichols: Stephen Blaine Williams and Precedent in death Mary Mcclian Williams. Other Family, Aunts, Uncles, And cousins too Numerous to mention here. Austin had fought...
wrwh.com
No. 16 North Georgia Fights Past Clayton State for PBC Win
A career night for Kayla Massop helped the No. 16 University of North Georgia women’s basketball team defeat Clayton State, 80-71, in their Peach Belt Conference victory over the Lakers in Lynn Cottrell Arena at the UNG Convocation Center. Massop finished with a career-high in rebounds (19) and assists (7) and recorded her third consecutive double-double by scoring 14 points.
accesswdun.com
North Georgia preparing for strong afternoon storms
Hall County only experienced two impacts to roads after Thursday afternoon's severe thunderstorms rolled through North Georgia. According to Zach Brackett, Hall County's director of emergency management and homeland security, the tornado watch for the county has been canceled. The intersection of Prior Street Northeast and Glenwood, which is in...
Damage, arrests reported in aftermath of downtown championship celebration
Tuesday was a day for assessing damage in downtown Athens, with pieces of a public art display among the casualties of fans celebrating in the aftermath of the Georgia Bulldogs national championship win in Los Angeles. Athens-Clarke County Police say arrests were made. The Bulldog football team returned to Athens last night.
dawgnation.com
WATCH: QB Brock Vandagriff shares immediate plans, value of Georgia quarterbacks room
LOS ANGELES — Brock Vandagriff places more value in being a Georgia quarterback than any numbers could possible quantify, and that’s why he’s not planning on going anywhere anytime soon. It’s also why Vandagriff, despite playing just 11 snaps in three games this season, has always been...
wrwh.com
Council Proclaims Optimist Day In Cleveland
(Cleveland)- The Cleveland City Council has proclaimed Thursday, February 2nd as Optimist Day in Cleveland, in recognition of the service by the local origination. Optimist Club of White County is part of a service group that has 3,000 clubs and 80,000 members throughout the world. Cleveland Mayor Josh Turner read...
Hundreds of aging Georgia dams sit upstream of homes and major roads—and are in urgent need of upgrade and repair
Georgia is home to the fourth-highest number of dams in the country: over 5,400. These dams dot the state—in backyards, near playgrounds, beside breweries. They are owned by individuals, homeowners associations, and state organizations. Over a third of the riskiest dams in the state are in the metro Atlanta area. Fulton, home to more than 1 million Georgians, has more high-hazard dams in poor condition than nearly any other county in the state. The post Hundreds of aging Georgia dams sit upstream of homes and major roads—and are in urgent need of upgrade and repair appeared first on Atlanta Magazine.
accesswdun.com
Habersham Medical Center to join Northeast Georgia Health System
Area officials reached an agreement Tuesday evening that will see Habersham Medical Center officially join Northeast Georgia Health System in 2023. According to a press release from NGHS, the Hospital Authority of Habersham County, Habersham County Government and the Hospital Authority of Hall County and the City of Gainesville entered a five-year agreement to secure the future of HMC in 2019. That agreement called for the Hospital Authority of Hall County and the City of Gainesville to invest $3 million per year in capital improvements for HMC for a total of $15 million over five years.
wrwh.com
Bernice Mary Willsey, age 78, of Cleveland
Bernice Mary Willsey, age 78, of Cleveland, passed away on Tuesday, January 10, 2023. Mrs. Willsey was born on August 26, 1944, in Brooklyn, New York, to the late John Weber and Frances Weber McCann. She was a homemaker. Survivors include her husband, James Willsey; 3 children; 6 grandchildren. Services...
wrwh.com
School Threat Determined Unfounded
(Cleveland)- White County School System released a statement Thursday afternoon updating parents and the community on a situation involving a threat at the Middle School in Cleveland. The White County Sheriff’s Office said Wednesday night that it was investigating a threat made against the county’s school system. In...
wrwh.com
TMU shows no mercy against Knights
(CLEVELAND) – The Truett McConnell University women’s basketball team hosted Appalachian Athletic Conference foe St. Andrews University, where the Lady Bears’ strong offense secured their second win against the Knights (61-48). TMU rises to a record of 4-12, 3-10 AAC, while the Knights fall to 2-10, 2-10 AAC.
Red and Black
ACCPD blotter: Man claiming to be Georgia Power employee jumps fence and more
Man claiming to be Georgia Power employee jumps fence into yard. A man claiming to be a Georgia Power employee arrived at a Winterville residence on Jan. 3 claiming he had a work order for the property, according to a report from the Athens-Clarke County Police Department. According to the caller who reported the incident, the man had nothing on his clothing or identifying him as a Georgia Power employee.
Forsyth County, north Georgia bracing for another round of severe storms
(Forsyth County, GA) Another round of winter thunderstorms is expected to move through north Georgia on Thursday, January 12. Forsyth County is included in the area that could be hit with severe weather.
Red and Black
UGAPD blotter: Katana sword found in Brown Hall and more
A University of Georgia employee contacted the University of Georgia Police Department at approximately 2:25 p.m. on Jan. 3 about a Katana-style sword found in room 305 of Brown Hall, according to a report from UGAPD. The employee found the sword on top of a bed in the right side...
Gwinnett County teacher to appear on 'Jeopardy!'
GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — Editor's Note: The video in this story is from a previous report. A Gwinnett County teacher will appear on 'Jeopardy!' Monday night. Kelly Mraz, or as her students know her, “Mrs. Mraz,” will represent Gwinnett County Public Schools with her appearance on the show, according to a Facebook post from R.D. Head Elementary.
Four Georgia Residents Win Big In Mega Millions Lottery Drawing
Here's how much they won.
Comments / 0