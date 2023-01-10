Read full article on original website
New Details on Stephanie McMahon Resigning From WWE, Backstage Reaction
A new report has some details on Stephanie McMahon’s resignation as WWE co-CEO and chairwoman. As reported earlier, WWE and Stephanie announced her resignation from her positions at the same time as Vince McMahon’s election to Executive Chairman of the Board. Fightful Select has a few new details on the situation.
Ric Flair, Lance Storm & More React to Stephanie McMahon’s WWE Resignation
Stephanie McMahon resigned her positions in WWE on Tuesday, and several wrestling stars including Ric Flair and Lance Storm took to social media to react. As reported, McMahon and WWE announced that she was resigning from from her positions and exiting the board and WWE announced that Vince McMahon had been unanimously elected to Executive Chairman of the Board.
Ricochet & Samantha Irvin Get Engaged (Pics)
Ricochet & Samantha Irvin are set to tie the knot, announcing their engagement on Tuesday. Irvin posted to Twitter with pics of the couple and her engagement ring, writing:. Both of the two are on the Smackdown roster, with Irvin being the brand’s ring announcer. On behalf of 411, our congratulations to the happy couple.
Jake Roberts on Scary Experience Involving a Stalker
– During The Snake Pit podcast, WWE Hall of Famer Jake Roberts discussed his worst experience with a stalker. It was a person who resembled him and even did personal signings while fraudulently assuming his identity. Below are some highlights (via WrestlingInc.com):. Jake Roberts on the worst experience he had...
Madusa Praises Kylie Rae, Explains How You Can’t Teach Charisma
– While speaking to the Going Broadway podcast, WWE Hall of Famer Madusa discussed working with Kylie Rae and how you can’t teach charisma. Below are some highlights (via WrestlingInc.com):. Madusa on Kylie Rae: “Oh, my God, I love Kylie Rae. She’s so talented, that girl, if I could...
New Report Says Stephanie McMahon, Triple H Opposed WWE Sale
A new report alleges that Stephanie McMahon and Triple H had expressed opposition to a WWE sale. As previously reported, Stephanie announced her resignation from WWE on Tuesday just as it was announced that Vince McMahon had been unanimously re-elected as Executive Chairman to the company’s Board of Directors. A new report from Axios covered the situation, and added a note from their own reporting about internal opposition to a potential sale.
Tony Schiavone Praises Chris Jericho as a ‘Great Leader’ in AEW
– During his recent What Happened When podcast, AEW broadcaster Tony Schiavone praised the work of Chris Jericho in AEW< noting that Jericho is a great leader. He also credited Jericho for putting over Action Andretti and Ricky Starks on Dynamite. He stated the following (via Fightful):. “I have so...
Tony Khan Says AEW May Have Live Events Soon, Talent Want It
In an interview with In The Zone (via Fightful), AEW CEO Tony Khan said that AEW will run live events soon and the talent wants to have them. AEW has only run one live event in the past, with ‘The House Always Wins’ on April 9, 2021. Khan...
Hall’s NXT Review – 1.10.23
Location: Capitol Wrestling Center, Orlando, Florida. It’s New Year’s Evil and this time we have the NXT Title on the line as Grayson Waller challenges Bron Breakker. Other than that, we have a twenty woman battle royal for the #1 contendership to the Women’s Title. Throw in Indus Sher vs. the Creed Brothers and we should be in for a good one. Let’s get to it.
WWE News: Superstars Make Their Predictions for 2023, Top 10 Raw Moments
– WWE released a video of Superstars making their predictions for 2023, including who will win the Royal Rumble and more. You can check out that video below:. – The Top 10 Raw Moments video for this week is now available:
Josh Alexander On Being Longest-Reigning Impact World Champion, His Goals For Title Reign
Josh Alexander is the longest-reigning Impact World Champion in history, and he recently discussed how far he’d like to take his reign. Alexander has been champion for 262 days, breaking Bobby Roode’s reign of 256 days from back in 2011. He recently spoke with WZ for a new interview talking about his title reign, and you can check out some highlights below (per Fightful:
Andrade El Idolo Tweets Photo of AEW Entrance Mask With the Word ‘Bye’
– AEW wrestler Andrade El Idolo posted a curious tweet earlier today. The tweet includes a photo of the black mask he typically wears for his entrances in AEW and the word “bye” in the caption above it. You can see the tweet below. Andrade El Idolo was...
Betting Odds Released Regarding Who Might Buy WWE
The potential sale of WWE is one of the big topics of 2023, and betting odds have been revealed on who is most likely to make the buy. Vince McMahon’s return to the WWE board was done with the notion of maximizing sale potential, and Bovada has betting odds on who might by the company.
Jim Ross Recalls Signing Scott Steiner In 2003, Steiner’s Feud With HHH
On a recent episode of Grilling JR, Jim Ross discussed the WWE signing Scott Steiner, his feud with Triple H upon arrival, and how his health may have impacted his usage. Some highlights are below. On his experience working with Scott Steiner in 2003: “Well, I knew it would probably...
Saraya Says She Gave Her AEW Dynamite Tickets To ‘My Friends’
Saraya has asserted that Toni Storm will be her tag team partner tonight on AEW Dynamite, but she is having some fun with the fact that Britt Baker gave her two tickets for the show. As noted, Saraya maintained during a recent Twitch stream that Toni Storm will be her partner to face Baker and Jamie Hayter, but there was still the matter of the two tickets Baker gave her.
WWE News: Gallus Returns & Wins Gauntlet Match On NXT, Dijak Beats Tony D’Angelo
– Gallus are back in NXT, making their return on tonight’s episode. The former NXT UK Tag Team Champions made their return by attacking Josh Briggs and Brooks Jensen to take them out of a scheduled gauntlet match spot against Pretty Deadly and enter the match. Pretty Deadly would have earned an NXT Tag Team Championship match if they had won, and had gotten through a pair of enhancement talent and then Edris Enofe and Malik Blade befor Gallus came in.
UPDATE: More On Tony & Shahid Khan’s Interest in Buying WWE
UPDATE: A second outlet is reporting that Tony and Shahid Khan are interested in potentially buying WWE, with new details online. CNBC reports that according to sources familiar with the situation, the Khans are interested in merging AEW with WWE. The report notes that the Khans could partner with a...
Mickie James Plans To Challenge Masha Slamovich If She Wins At Hard to Kill
In an interview with the Battleground podcast (via Fightful), Mickie James said that if she wins at Impact Wrestling’s Hard to Kill, she will challenge Masha Slamovich. James will face Jordynne Grace for the Knockouts title tomorrow night. If she loses, she will retire. James said: “Well, I would...
AEW News: Chris Jericho & JAS at LA Kings Game, Jon Moxley Has Message for Hangman Page, Elevation Highlights
– Chris Jericho and the Jericho Appreciation Society attended last night’s LA Kings game ahead of this week’s AEW Dynamite in Los Angeles. You can check out some clips and images of Jericho and the JAS at the NHL game below:. – Ahead of their upcoming Dynamite rematch,...
CM Punk Responds To MJF Taping Over His Name On PWI Award, References AEW Ratings
MJF tried to erase CM Punk’s name from his PWI Award for Feud of the Year, and Punk replied with a little shot across the bow. The AEW World Champion shared a photo of himself holding his two PWI Awards for Feud of the Year with CM Punk and Most Hated Wrestler of the Year, with Punk’s name taped over and his own name written on top, as you can see below.
