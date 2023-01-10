‘Jeff Dunham: Still Not Canceled Tour’ tickets now on sale

(WJET/WFXP/ YourErie.com ) — Tickets are now on sale for an international comedian making a stop in Erie.

American ventriloquist and stand-up comic Jeff Dunham is stopping in Erie to perform his new show, “Jeff Dunham: Still Not Canceled”, at the Warner Theatre on May 4, and tickets are now available.

Tickets go on sale starting Monday, Jan. 9. They are available for $65 and can be purchased online or by calling (814) 452-4857.

