‘Jeff Dunham: Still Not Canceled Tour’ tickets now on sale
(WJET/WFXP/ YourErie.com ) — Tickets are now on sale for an international comedian making a stop in Erie.
American ventriloquist and stand-up comic Jeff Dunham is stopping in Erie to perform his new show, “Jeff Dunham: Still Not Canceled”, at the Warner Theatre on May 4, and tickets are now available.What events are happening in Erie this year?
Tickets go on sale starting Monday, Jan. 9. They are available for $65 and can be purchased online or by calling (814) 452-4857.
