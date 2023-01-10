ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Erie, PA

‘Jeff Dunham: Still Not Canceled Tour’ tickets now on sale

By Brett Balicki
YourErie
YourErie
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=26tEGZ_0k92COWk00

(WJET/WFXP/ YourErie.com ) — Tickets are now on sale for an international comedian making a stop in Erie.

American ventriloquist and stand-up comic Jeff Dunham is stopping in Erie to perform his new show, “Jeff Dunham: Still Not Canceled”, at the Warner Theatre on May 4, and tickets are now available.

What events are happening in Erie this year?

Tickets go on sale starting Monday, Jan. 9. They are available for $65 and can be purchased online or by calling (814) 452-4857.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com.

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
YourErie

Loving Giving Local: Erie Philharmonic Chorus

One of Erie’s oldest cultural and community assets is the recipient of this week’s Loving Giving Local donation. The Erie Philharmonic has been entertaining audiences throughout northwest Pennsylvania for more than a century. Thanks to a new concert hall, an energetic and creative staff, talented professional musicians and a charismatic conductor, the philharmonic is more […]
ERIE, PA
erienewsnow.com

Jamestown Pharmacy Closing

JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) – A Jamestown pharmacy is closing their doors. The North Main Street Rite Aid location is slated to close next Thursday, January 19, according to a sign posted on the entrance of the establishment. Customers who use Rite Aid’s prescriptions services are directed to...
JAMESTOWN, NY
WBRE

Lottery ticket worth $1 million sold in Erie

Erie, Pennsylvania (WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — A $1 million winning ticket from the Pennsylvania Lottery was sold in Erie. It’s one of four top prize winners from the New Year’s Millionaire Raffle. According to numerous reports, that ticket was sold at Lucky’s Food Mart in the 700 block of State Street in Erie. The drawing happened Saturday […]
ERIE, PA
YourErie

Mega Millions surpasses $1 billion, Erie community eager to buy tickets

The Mega Millions jackpot is more than $1 billion and with Tuesday night’s drawing approaching, customers are buying their tickets. It’s the game’s third-largest prize at $1.1 billion. Local convenience stores are seeing more business this week with more customers interested in purchasing Mega Millions tickets. The manager of one downtown store said that just […]
ERIE, PA
YourErie

Updates on Erie’s four new Dunkin’ locations

(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com)– Coffee lovers rejoice, four new Dunkin’ Donuts locations are coming to Erie. DALRT Inc., the franchisee for the new locations, released an update on Jan. 11 for when the new Dunkin’ Donuts locations are expected to open up on Buffalo Road, West 26th Street, West 38th Street and in Girard, as well as some […]
ERIE, PA
YourErie

Curling returning to downtown Erie; meet the players

(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — Erie winters are cold. They’re famously snowy. You wouldn’t know it looking outside this past week, but it’s still a common fact that Erie winters can be brutal. Further, the sky can tend toward gloominess. It’s an easy solution to bundle up inside and stay away from the elements as much as possible. […]
ERIE, PA
erienewsnow.com

4 New Dunkin' Locations Coming to Erie Area

Four Dunkin' locations are coming to the Erie area, the franchisee announced Thursday. DALRT Inc. will open a Harborcreek Township location at 4203 Buffalo Rd. near Parker Ave. this spring. Cement has been poured throughout the interior, the rough plumbing and electrical is complete, and framing work is set to...
ERIE, PA
YourErie

Erie Philharmonic to dedicate season finale to victims of the war in Ukraine

Erie, Pennsylvania (WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — The Erie Philharmonic has announced a program change for its season finale this May, in support of victims of the war in Ukraine — 10% of ticket sales from the concert will be donated to the Erie United for Ukraine Fund at the Erie Community Foundation. The Erie Philharmonic will conclude […]
ERIE, PA
yourerie

Winter returns to the region late tonight and Friday

Erie, Pennsylvania (WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — Strong low pressure setting off rain today into this evening. As the low pressure passes, cooler air behind it will gradually change to rain to snow after midnight. Snow will be steady at times by daybreak Friday, mainly Erie, Chautauqua and Ashtabula counties. Winter conditions...
ERIE COUNTY, PA
975thefanatic.com

Pennsylvania Has One of the Snowiest Cities in the U.S.

If you aren’t a fan of snow, then many areas of Pennsylvania are not the place for you. The Keystone State gets lots of snow each winter season, and sometimes that bleeds into the fall and spring months, too. Now, according to the Old Farmer’s Almanac, Pennsylvania has one...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
yourerie

So You Want To Be A Farmer?

Erie Philharmonic announces change in programming …. Erie Philharmonic announces change in programming in support of Ukraine. Class is in Session: The sinking of the RMS Titanic. At the time, she was the largest man-made moving object in the world. In the matter of a few days, disaster would leave...
ERIE, PA
YourErie

City of Erie awarded over $300,000 in new grant

The City of Erie was awarded more than $300,000 in grant money from the Department of Conservation and Natural Resources (DCNR). $335,000 will go to fund tree plantings and other improvements in Erie. The City of Erie has partnered with Lake Erie Arboretum at Frontier Park, Our West Bayfront, the Benedictine Sisters and several other […]
ERIE, PA
YourErie

Erie VA hosts informative town hall for vets, caregivers

The Erie VA Medical Center hosted an informative town hall for veterans, caregivers and VA administrators this afternoon. In their first town hall of 2023, one of the main objectives was to provide updates on the Pact Act. This law expands VA health care benefits for veterans exposed to a variety of toxic substances. Those […]
ERIE, PA
YourErie

Erie consignment store getting second life with new owner

(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — For six years, they were business neighbors. Sherry Dellecurti’s shop, “Lake Life,” featured art and beach-themed products, a motif that tapped into the near lakefront and tourist-prone thoroughfare that is West Eighth Street. Claudine Thiem sold furniture and decor on consignment, a theme that tapped into dreams and ideals. After nearly 12 years […]
ERIE, PA
YourErie

No ice fishing, but steelhead fishermen seeing success

(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — This winter has been a wild ride. Temperatures toward the end of December (which marked the beginning of winter, according to calendars) dropped dramatically into negative-digit highs. That froze pipes in homes and businesses. It ran up electricity bills. It was enough to freeze over the creeks. That cold snap now feels to […]
ERIE, PA
venangoextra.com

Pet of the Day 1/9/23

Meka came to us because she was having difficulty getting along with some other cats. She is a big beautiful girl that enjoys attention and keeps her space neat and tidy. She is on a special food to watch her weight, she is doing very well here but she would love to have a home of her own very soon! If this special girl seems like the one for you, apply today! Visit Meka at the Venango County Humane Society from noon to 5 p.m. Mondays through Saturdays.
VENANGO COUNTY, PA
yourerie

Hit of winter Thursday night into Friday

(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — The tranquil weather of the last few days will be replaced by more inclement weather tomorrow into Friday. A strong low pressure system out of the far west has moved across the country, and will affect us with all rain Thursday into Thursday evening. As the low passes, colder air will change the rain to snow after midnight Thursday night. This will change the rain to snow showers.
ERIE, PA
YourErie

Penn State Behrend debuts new prototyping lab

Penn State Behrend held a special ceremony to dedicate a prototyping lab that will greatly benefit students and the community. The James R. Meehl Innovation Commons is a product design and prototyping lap which is part of the Northwest Innovation Beehive Network. The lab allows students to offer free engineering services to local entrepreneurs and […]
ERIE, PA
YourErie

Potential Amtrak rail expansion could benefit Erie residents

The future of travel is being discussed and it could involve Erie being a part of an Amtrak expansion. There are hopes that Erie could become a destination city if involved with the expansion but travel experts say local leaders must first get involved. According to Brian Pitzer, a member of All Aboard Erie, Amtrak […]
ERIE, PA
YourErie

Four local charities receive donations

Four charities that help kids received generous donations Jan. 11. “ARK”, or Auto Racers for Kids, is a non-profit that raises money year-round to spread throughout the Erie community. $8,500 was given to four charities this year, those being the Erie United Methodist Alliance, Erie Dawn Autistic Club, and the Second Harvest Food Bank’s Backpack […]
ERIE, PA
YourErie

YourErie

20K+
Followers
15K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Check out YourErie.com, the best way to get all of your local Erie, PA news, weather, sports and other great LOCAL Northwestern PA information. Our information comes from the combined effort of Your News Leader, JET 24, and FOX 66.

 https://www.YourErie.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy