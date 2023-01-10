ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
sierrawave.net

UPDATE U.S. 395 Over Conway Summit to Remain Closed Overnight January 12, 2023

MONO COUNTY – U.S. 395 between State Route 167 (Lee Vining) and the town of Bridgeport will remain closed overnight. This stretch of highway, which includes Conway Summit, was one of the hardest hit areas of Mono County during the past week of storms. Maintenance crews have been working 24/7 on the highway, clearing significant amounts of snow, ice, and rocks from the road, and they will continue working overnight and into the morning. Caltrans and CHP will assess the road for reopening tomorrow.
MONO COUNTY, CA
sierrawave.net

January 10, 2023 3:30pm – UPDATE U.S. 395 to Remain Closed Overnight

BISHOP – Due to significant heavy snow, wind, and whiteout conditions on the highway, U.S. 395 will remain closed overnight in both directions between Gorge Road, 13 miles north of Bishop, and Bridgeport. Caltrans asks that all drivers respect the closure points and not attempt to access the highway from any other road. Maintenance crews will continue to plow 24/7, working through the night. CHP and Caltrans will reassess highway conditions starting tomorrow morning.
BISHOP, CA
sierrawave.net

UPDATE: U.S. 395 Reopened Both Directions Between Bishop and Mammoth Lakes

BISHOP –Caltrans has reopened U.S. 395 between Bishop and Mammoth Lakes with chain control restrictions as of noon. Earlier today, crews reopened the southbound lanes only. In some areas between Bishop and Mammoth Lakes, the highway is reduced to one lane in each direction with no shoulder. Please obey posted speed limits. The highway will remain closed from Mammoth Lakes to Bridgeport as crews continue to remove significant amounts of snow, ice, and rocks, plowing 24/7.Crews estimate an additional reopening later this afternoon from just north of State Route 203 (Mammoth Lakes) to Lee Vining.
MAMMOTH LAKES, CA
sierrawave.net

U.S. 395 Closed Due to Heavy Snow – UPDATE; 11:55AM

UPDATE: The closure parameters on U.S. 395 have changed. Due to heavy snow, the highway is now closed from Gorge Road (approximately 17 miles north of Bishop) to the town of Bridgeport. Caltrans District 9 snowplows are out on the highway, working to reopen the road. U.S. 6 remains open...
BISHOP, CA
GV Wire

Six Winter Storms Down, Three to Go: CA Reservoirs on the Rise.

The seventh in a series of nine moisture-laden winter storms flowing in an atmospheric river coming off the Pacific is scheduled to hit California on Wednesday, but the Valley is getting a break — this storm’s fury is targeting Northern California and the Pacific Northwest. The National Weather...
CALIFORNIA STATE
sierrawave.net

U.S. 395 Still Closed Due to Whiteout Conditions

BISHOP – Due to heavy snow, ice, and whiteout conditions on the highway, Caltrans has closed part of U.S. 395 in Mono County. The highway is currently closed from the junction of State Route 203 to the town of Bridgeport. U.S. 6 in Bishop is open as an alternative route, which connects to the Nevada 95. Caltrans will post updates on this closure to its social media channels on Twitter and Facebook.
MONO COUNTY, CA
sierrawave.net

Bishop Elementary School Closed January 11, 2023

BES Families – Elevated gas levels have spread across several parts of the BES campus, requiring us to close school for all TK-5 students and staff tomorrow, Wed 1/11. We will be tackling this serious problem first thing in the morning and will keep you posted with updates as they arise.
BISHOP, CA
sierrawave.net

Mono County Board of Supervisors Recognizes Paul McFarland as 2022 Community Spirit Award Winner

MONO COUNTY, Calif. (JANUARY 10, 2023) – Earlier today, the Mono County Board of. Supervisors adopted a Proclamation recognizing Paul McFarland with the third annual Mono County Community Spirit Award. As outgoing Chair, Supervisor Bob Gardner (District 3) selected Mr. McFarland for his outstanding devotion and commitment to his community and to Mono County.
MONO COUNTY, CA
sierrawave.net

Northern Inyo Hospital welcomes First Baby of the 2023

Northern Inyo Hospital’s first baby of New Year 2023, Maximus Oliver Freeman of Bishop, made his debut Tuesday, January 3 at 10:07 p.m. Maximus weighed in at seven pounds, 12 ounces and was 20” in length. Mom Boneva Steel, dad Daniel Freeman, and baby Maximus reported they are all doing well during a recent follow-up visit with the team at Northern Inyo Associates Pediatric Clinic.
BISHOP, CA
sierrawave.net

Missoula’s Children’s Theatre is coming back to Bishop! Auditions Monday January 16, 2023

This coming Monday, January 16th, Martin Luther King Day, children from kindergarten to 8th grade are invited to audition for the Missoula Children’s Theatre production of The Jungle Book. Auditions are held at 1:00 PM at the Home Street Middle School’s Multi-Purpose Room on Home Street in Bishop. The 50 children who make it into the play then rehearse after school daily to perform the play for the community the following Saturday, January 21st.
BISHOP, CA
sierrawave.net

Bishop Varsity Basketball Team Wins in California City

Last night 1/10/22 Bishop varsity boys traveled to California City for an away game. A great team effort on the defensive end along with a great games from Cain Omohundro who scored 30 points 5 rebounds and Ty Arcularius with 22 points and 18 rebounds helped lead the way to a Bishop victory.
CALIFORNIA CITY, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy