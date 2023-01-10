BISHOP –Caltrans has reopened U.S. 395 between Bishop and Mammoth Lakes with chain control restrictions as of noon. Earlier today, crews reopened the southbound lanes only. In some areas between Bishop and Mammoth Lakes, the highway is reduced to one lane in each direction with no shoulder. Please obey posted speed limits. The highway will remain closed from Mammoth Lakes to Bridgeport as crews continue to remove significant amounts of snow, ice, and rocks, plowing 24/7.Crews estimate an additional reopening later this afternoon from just north of State Route 203 (Mammoth Lakes) to Lee Vining.

MAMMOTH LAKES, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO