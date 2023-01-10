Read full article on original website
MONO COUNTY ALERT: Mono County Office of Emergency Management Urges Residents and Visitors to Prepare for Upcoming Storms
Even as we experience a break today, the Mono County Office of Emergency Management (OEM) is urging residents and visitors to be READY Mono and prepare for another series of storms as the National Weather Service (NWS) predicts impressive snowfall and rain throughout the Eastern Sierra over the next week.
Bishop Landfill to Reopen January 12, 2023 at 7:30 AM
THE BISHOP LANDFILL WILL BE BACK OPEN TOMORROW, THURSDAY JANUARY 12, 2023 AT 7:30 AM. SUNLAND ROAD WILL STILL BE CLOSED. PLEASE ENTER AND EXIT THE LANDFILL VIA HWY 395. SORRY FOR THE INCONVENIENCE.
UPDATE: 5:30PM REOPENED State Route 190 Closed Over Towne Pass- 12:15pm 1/10/23
BISHOP – State Route 190 has reopened over Towne Pass in Death Valley National Park. The highway was closed earlier this afternoon due to a small mudslide. Maintenance crews were able to clear the pavement, reopening the road to vehicle traffic. Before you leave home, check quickmap.dot.ca.gov or download...
UPDATE U.S. 395 Over Conway Summit to Remain Closed Overnight January 12, 2023
MONO COUNTY – U.S. 395 between State Route 167 (Lee Vining) and the town of Bridgeport will remain closed overnight. This stretch of highway, which includes Conway Summit, was one of the hardest hit areas of Mono County during the past week of storms. Maintenance crews have been working 24/7 on the highway, clearing significant amounts of snow, ice, and rocks from the road, and they will continue working overnight and into the morning. Caltrans and CHP will assess the road for reopening tomorrow.
January 10, 2023 3:30pm – UPDATE U.S. 395 to Remain Closed Overnight
BISHOP – Due to significant heavy snow, wind, and whiteout conditions on the highway, U.S. 395 will remain closed overnight in both directions between Gorge Road, 13 miles north of Bishop, and Bridgeport. Caltrans asks that all drivers respect the closure points and not attempt to access the highway from any other road. Maintenance crews will continue to plow 24/7, working through the night. CHP and Caltrans will reassess highway conditions starting tomorrow morning.
UPDATE: U.S. 395 Reopened Both Directions Between Bishop and Mammoth Lakes
BISHOP –Caltrans has reopened U.S. 395 between Bishop and Mammoth Lakes with chain control restrictions as of noon. Earlier today, crews reopened the southbound lanes only. In some areas between Bishop and Mammoth Lakes, the highway is reduced to one lane in each direction with no shoulder. Please obey posted speed limits. The highway will remain closed from Mammoth Lakes to Bridgeport as crews continue to remove significant amounts of snow, ice, and rocks, plowing 24/7.Crews estimate an additional reopening later this afternoon from just north of State Route 203 (Mammoth Lakes) to Lee Vining.
6:30 PM Caltrans UPDATE – U.S. 395 Reopening Between Mammoth Lakes and Lee Vining
BISHOP –Caltrans has reopened U.S. 395 between State Route 203 (Mammoth Lakes) and State Route 167 (north of Lee Vining) with vehicle escorts. CHP and Caltrans crews are escorting traffic between State Route 203 and State Route 158 S (June Lake Junction). Vehicles traveling beyond State Route 158 S to Lee Vining can do so without an escort.
Jan. 11, 2023 10:00am – Toiyabe’s Bishop and Lone Pine Locations are Experiencing Phone and Internet Outages
Jan. 11, 2023 10:00am – Toiyabe’s Bishop and Lone Pine locations are experiencing phone and internet outages, making them unable to take calls or access health records. Bishop Medical Behavioral, and pharmacy will be open for appointments only. Bishop and Lone Pine Dental, Bishop Optometry and Public Health,...
U.S. 395 Closed Due to Heavy Snow – UPDATE; 11:55AM
UPDATE: The closure parameters on U.S. 395 have changed. Due to heavy snow, the highway is now closed from Gorge Road (approximately 17 miles north of Bishop) to the town of Bridgeport. Caltrans District 9 snowplows are out on the highway, working to reopen the road. U.S. 6 remains open...
Six Winter Storms Down, Three to Go: CA Reservoirs on the Rise.
The seventh in a series of nine moisture-laden winter storms flowing in an atmospheric river coming off the Pacific is scheduled to hit California on Wednesday, but the Valley is getting a break — this storm’s fury is targeting Northern California and the Pacific Northwest. The National Weather...
Dramatic video shows rockslide and major flooding that has closed Highway 168 at four-lane
A rockslide and major flooding have closed Highway 168 at the four-lane in Fresno County.
Atmospheric River brings massive snowfall to Mammoth and surrounding mountains
MAMMOTH LAKES, Calif. — Another major storm in this Hyperactive Atmospheric River is pounding California. At the Mammoth Mountain main lodge on January 10, the snow removal crews were dealing with three feet of new snow, nearly burying The Yodeler Restaurant deck, and leaving the iconic Mammoth sculpture chest deep in fresh powder.
U.S. 395 Still Closed Due to Whiteout Conditions
BISHOP – Due to heavy snow, ice, and whiteout conditions on the highway, Caltrans has closed part of U.S. 395 in Mono County. The highway is currently closed from the junction of State Route 203 to the town of Bridgeport. U.S. 6 in Bishop is open as an alternative route, which connects to the Nevada 95. Caltrans will post updates on this closure to its social media channels on Twitter and Facebook.
Bishop Elementary School Closed January 11, 2023
BES Families – Elevated gas levels have spread across several parts of the BES campus, requiring us to close school for all TK-5 students and staff tomorrow, Wed 1/11. We will be tackling this serious problem first thing in the morning and will keep you posted with updates as they arise.
Mono County Board of Supervisors Recognizes Paul McFarland as 2022 Community Spirit Award Winner
MONO COUNTY, Calif. (JANUARY 10, 2023) – Earlier today, the Mono County Board of. Supervisors adopted a Proclamation recognizing Paul McFarland with the third annual Mono County Community Spirit Award. As outgoing Chair, Supervisor Bob Gardner (District 3) selected Mr. McFarland for his outstanding devotion and commitment to his community and to Mono County.
Bishop City Council Ends Meeting Invocations With 3 to 2 Vote – Report by Deb Murphy
With a 3-2 vote, the Bishop City Council ended the 10-year tradition of opening each meeting. with an invocation delivered by a local cleric. The change was initially recommended following a session of what can only be described as. gay-bashing in May 2022 prior to a Gay Pride event at...
Northern Inyo Hospital welcomes First Baby of the 2023
Northern Inyo Hospital’s first baby of New Year 2023, Maximus Oliver Freeman of Bishop, made his debut Tuesday, January 3 at 10:07 p.m. Maximus weighed in at seven pounds, 12 ounces and was 20” in length. Mom Boneva Steel, dad Daniel Freeman, and baby Maximus reported they are all doing well during a recent follow-up visit with the team at Northern Inyo Associates Pediatric Clinic.
IRS Announcement January 11, 2023 for Individual and Business Tax Payers in Mono County.
Please see the IRS announcement yesterday for individual and business tax payers in Mono County. “Victims of severe winter storms, flooding, and mudslides in California beginning January 8, 2023, now have until May 15, 2023, to file various individual and business tax returns and make tax payments, the Internal Revenue Service announced today.”
Missoula’s Children’s Theatre is coming back to Bishop! Auditions Monday January 16, 2023
This coming Monday, January 16th, Martin Luther King Day, children from kindergarten to 8th grade are invited to audition for the Missoula Children’s Theatre production of The Jungle Book. Auditions are held at 1:00 PM at the Home Street Middle School’s Multi-Purpose Room on Home Street in Bishop. The 50 children who make it into the play then rehearse after school daily to perform the play for the community the following Saturday, January 21st.
Bishop Varsity Basketball Team Wins in California City
Last night 1/10/22 Bishop varsity boys traveled to California City for an away game. A great team effort on the defensive end along with a great games from Cain Omohundro who scored 30 points 5 rebounds and Ty Arcularius with 22 points and 18 rebounds helped lead the way to a Bishop victory.
